FIFA World Cup 2022: Three Brazilian players to keep an eye on

Brazil became the second team to release their official squad list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The tournament is less than two weeks away and will be hosted in Qatar.

The South American nation are six-time winners of the tournament and, as always, are one of the favorites to go all the way and win it. Manager Tite will hope that the players selected stay fit and don't suffer any injuries before the games begin.

Brazil sit in Group G alongside Cameroon, Serbia, and Switzerland but out of all those teams, they are by far the strongest. The team has numerous stars traveling to Qatar but we look at three players aged 25 or younger who could impress.

These players have played well at club level and will be looking to replicate that form for their country if given a chance.

#1 Gleison Bremer - Juventus - Centre back

Gleison Bremer

Gleison Bremer is a 25-year-old centre-back who signed for Juventus this summer from rivals Torino. He began his career at Atletico Mineiro and signed for Torino in 2018. Bremer developed at Torino and became one of Serie A's most consistent defenders.

After being named Serie A's 'Best Defender' last season, many clubs across Europe were interested in him Bremer, but he chose Juventus.

LiveScore @livescore Gleison Bremer is on the verge of joining Juventus, per multiple reports



In Serie A last season...



Most interceptions 🥇

Most headed clearances 🥇

2nd for possession won in defensive third 🥈

In Serie A last season...

Most interceptions 🥇

Most headed clearances 🥇

2nd for possession won in defensive third 🥈

Serie A Best Defender

Bremer has featured consistently for the Turin club over the last few months. He is comfortable playing in a back four or five but will likely be used as a depth option under Tite.

Brazil have centre-backs like Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, who will be higher up the pecking order. With player fitness being tested to the limit, Bremer will likely get a chance, and he has more than enough quality to make an impact.

#2 Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United - Midfielder

Bruno Guimarães

Bruno Guimarães is 24 and has become one of Newcastle United's most important players, helping the club place themselves third in the Premier League. He began his career at Athletico Paranaense before signing for Olympique Lyonnais in 2020.

At Lyon, Guimarães continued to develop over the past two seasons, and despite links to several clubs, Newcastle signed him earlier this year. He has made 29 appearances for the Magpies, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

Bruno Guimarães @brunoog97 Sonho de criança que se torna realidade!! A glória é de Deus. Missão copa do mundo Sonho de criança que se torna realidade!! A glória é de Deus. Missão copa do mundo 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 https://t.co/t12ysfWHR9

Under Eddie Howe's guidance, the Brazilian has become the lynchpin for this exciting Newcastle team and the conductor in midfield. His passing and vision are impressive and he has an eye for scoring goals.

#3 Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal - Forward

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli is only 21 years old but has been called up for his first World Cup. He began his senior career at Brazilian club Ituano before Arsenal signed him in 2019.

The forward spent a few seasons at the academy level but soon got his chance with the senior team. He has made 102 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 23 goals and providing 15 assists.

Premier League @premierleague



13 matches

5 goals

2 assists

🤝 23 chances created

26 dribbles completed



From little-known talent at Ituano to @Arsenal star and a first World Cup call-up

13 matches
5 goals
2 assists
23 chances created
26 dribbles completed

Under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, Martinelli plays as a left winger and is quite effective with his pace and dribbling skills. He has only made three appearances for Brazil and is on the fringes of Tite's attacking options.

Whether he plays or not, this will be a great experience for Martinelli and a reward for his development over recent seasons.

