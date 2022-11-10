FIFA World Cup 2022: Three players to keep an eye on from Germany

Germany failed to get out of the group stage in 2018 but are heading to Qatar with a rejuvenated squad looking to set the record straight.

Manager Hansi Flick announced his 26-man roster on Thursday, and the four-time winners will be in the Middle East in 10 days. Previous winners of the competition in Manuel Neuer, Mario Gotze, and Thomas Müller have all been selected.

Germany find themselves in Group E alongside Costa Rica, Japan, and Spain. The group is tricky, but Germany and Spain will be favorites to qualify on paper.

We look at three players aged 25 or younger who have been selected and will be looking to make a mark at the World Cup.

#1 David Raum - RB Leipzig - Left-back

David Raum - Germany

David Raum is a 24-year-old left-back for RB Leipzig and will be heading to his first World Cup this year. Raum rose to prominence at Greuther Fürth before signing for Hoffenheim in 2021.

After a season at the club, he signed for RB Leipzig earlier this year and has made 21 appearances for the club. Raum is an attacking full-back and provided 13 assists in 35 appearances last season.

Raum will likely be Germany's primary left-back and will be tasked with providing creativity from the left-hand side. He will be committed to RB Leipzig, having just signed for the club.

However, a good performance at the World Cup would undoubtedly attract interest from other teams. His dynamic with the forward players, in particular, will be interesting to watch.

#2 Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich - Winger

Jamal Musiala - Germany

Jamal Musiala is only 19 years old but his stunning form over the last 18 months has gained him a seat on the plane to Qatar. Musiala spent eight years at Chelsea's youth academy before Bayern Munich signed him in 2019.

After several appearances at the academy level, the winger made his debut in 2020 and has not looked back since. He has scored 12 goals and assisted eight in 21 appearances this season and has become a vital component of the Bavarians' setup.

Musiala is quick and combines that with his dribbling and eye for a pass to become a top creative outlet, along with being a goalscorer. He has a long career ahead of him but will certainly make the most of the chances he is given at the World Cup.

#3 Youssoufa Moukoko - Borussia Dortmund - Forward

Youssoufa Moukoko - Germany

Youssoufa Moukoko is only 17 and is yet to make a senior appearance for the German national team. He signed for Borussia Dortmund's academy in 2016 and made his debut for the club in 2020.

The forward has made 21 appearances this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists. Hansi Flick does not see age as the deciding factor in a player's quality and Moukoko's selection reflects that.

Marco Reus being injured for the tournament will have helped Moukoko's chances of selection, but the young player has deserved the call-up. Moukoko will likely get limited minutes, given the plethora of talent ahead of him in the pecking order.

Regardless, he will benefit from being around so many experienced players at a big event.

