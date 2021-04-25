Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus: Bianconeri player ratings as defending champions continue to stutter | Serie A 2020-21 

A first-half penalty by Dusan Vlahovic was cancelled by Alvaro Morata's second half strike as Juventus and Fiorentina shared the spoils in a 1-1 Serie A draw in Florence.

The visitors came into this game knowing that anything other than a win against their historic rivals would be detrimental to their hopes of a top-four finish.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo made a switch in tactics, reverting to a three-man defence. Giorgio Chiellini returned to the starting lineup, while Juan Cuadrado was deployed as a wing-back; Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot were handed starts in midfield.

Nevertheless, it was Fiorentina who started the game on the front foot and fashioned the best chances in the game's early exchanges, while Juventus struggled for rhythm. Erick Pulgar struck the post with a deflected shot before Bianconeri custodian Wojciech Szczesny made a fine save off Nikola Milenkovic.

Fiorentina received a wonderful opportunity to take the lead when referee David Massa pointed to the spot for a handball by Adrien Rabiot. Dusan Vlahovic stepped up and converted with a delightful panenka to score his 17th league goal of the season.

Pirlo made two changes at the break, with Alvaro Morata and Dejan Kulusevski coming on for Paulo Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci, respectively.

Morata scored with practically his first touch of the ball. He picked up a pass from Cuadrado on the edge of the area, cut onto his left foot and sent a curler into the top corner beyond the despairing dive of Bartlomiej Dragowski.

The rest of the second half sauntered by with Juventus dominating possession, while Fiorentina looked deadly on the counter. For all their efforts, though, neither side was able to score the winner, as Juventus and Fiorentina settled for a share of the spoils.

Despite the stalemate, Juventus are up to third in the standings, but they could drop down if one of Atalanta and Napoli pick up victories later in the gameweek.

On that note, let's have a look at the Juventus player ratings in the game.

Wojciech Szczesny - 7/10

The Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a few fine saves in the first half to keep his side in the game when Fiorentina dominated proceedings.

Alex Sandro - 6.5/10

Alex Sando charged forward on a few occasions but did not offer too much creativity up front.

Giorgio Chiellini - 6/10

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini struggled in the first half but regained control of the defence in the second half. The veteran also posed a threat in attack as the Bianconeri pushed forward after the break.

Leonardo Bonucci - 5.5/10

Leonardo Bonucci spent just 45 minutes on the field but struggled to marshal the defence when Fiorentina charged forward, seemingly at will.

Matthijs de Ligt - 6/10

Matthijs de Ligt made a clearance and an interception. But the young Dutch international received a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Juan Cuadrado - 8/10

Juan Cuadrado was by far Juventus' best player on the night and provided the assist for Morata's equaliser. Playing at wing-back allowed him to push ahead, from where he created several chances for his teammates.

Adrien Rabiot - 6/10

Adrien Rabiot's inexplicable handball led to Fiorentina's opening goal, but apart from that, he produced a measured display in the middle of the park.

Rodrygo Bentancur - 7/10

Rodrigo Bentancur was the engine at the heart of the Juventus midfield, combining his defensive duties with attacking play brilliantly.

Aaron Ramsey - 5.5/10

Aaron Ramsey spent only 69 minutes on the field before he was substituted. In that period, he did not do much of note either in attack or defence.

Paulo Dybala - 5/10

Paulo Dybala was hauled off at half-time, which was an indication of the Argentine international's poor display considering that Juventus were in need of goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5.5/10

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a sitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo had one of his poorer games, as he was largely on the periphery for most of the match. He showed a bit of selfishness on occasion and missed a gilt-edged chance late in the game.

Ratings of Juventus Substitutes

Alvaro Morata - 8/10

Alvaro Morata made an instant impact, scoring the equaliser. He was bright in the early periods of the second half but faded as the game wore on.

Dejan Kuluevski - 6.5/10

Dejan Kulusevski offered a different dynamic to a flat Juventus attack. He was full of direct running, creating some good chances for his teammates.

Weston McKennie - 6/10

Weston McKennie came on to add extra verve to the Juventus attack and he discharged his duties efficiently.