Fiorentina vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Napoli take on Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday. Napoli have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Fiorentina are in 13th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign. La Viola played out a 0-0 stalemate against Cagliari earlier this week and will want to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Napoli, on the other hand, have been exceptional this year and find themselves in fourth place in the league table. The Neapolitans thrashed Udinese by a 5-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fiorentina vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have a good record against Fiorentina and have won 15 matches out of a total of 29 games played between the two teams. Fiorentina have managed only six victories against Napoli and will have to be at their best this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two Italian sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a stunning 6-0 victory for Napoli. Fiorentina's defence was abysmal on the day and will have to take it up a notch against Gattuso's side on Sunday.

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-D-W

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-W-W

Also Read: AS Roma vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Fiorentina vs Napoli Team News

Fiorentina need to win this game

Fiorentina

Aleksandr Kokorin is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Napoli this week. Borja Valero is also sidelined with a knock and will likely be replaced by Erick Pulgar for this game.

Injured: Aleksandr Kokorin, Borja Valero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli have a few injury concerns

Napoli

Dries Mertens has recovered from his ankle injury and is available for this game. Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Maksimovic, Faouzi Ghoulam, and Nikola Maksimovic are injured, however, and will be excluded from the Napoli squad.

Injured: Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Nikola Maksimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Napoli Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; German Pezzella, Martin Caceres, Nikola Milenkovic; Igor, Lorenzo Venuti, Gaetano Castrovilli, Sofyan Amrabat, Giacomo Bonaventura; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

5️⃣0️⃣



Dusan Vlahovic has reached 50 starts with Fiorentina ⚜️ #ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/FmVbYdhKkw — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) May 13, 2021

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Diego Demme, Fabian Ruiz; Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano; Dries Mertens

Fiorentina vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been a resurgent force in the Serie A over the past month and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. Gennaro Gattuso's side has excellent players in its ranks and has a point to prove going into this game.

Fiorentina have blown hot and cold this season and have relied heavily on the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Gaetano Castrovilli. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-3 Napoli

Also Read: Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Femeni prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League Final 2020-21