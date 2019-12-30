Five Most Memorable Moments for Chelsea Last Decade

Daksh Shukla FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Drogba sends Neuer the wrong way

Chelsea have enjoyed the best decade in their history. With 10 trophies in the 2010s, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League, the Blues can argue their claim to 'Premier League team of the decade'. In those sparkling trophy-laden ten years, plenty of moments stand out as significant and defining moments. Both on and off the field, Chelsea have had some moments which fans will never ever forget.

And so, here are Chelsea’s top five moments of the decade:

Honourable Mentions:

The dramatic 4-1 comeback against Napoli

The return of the Special One

Antonio Conte and his revolutionizing back three

The scintillating 3-1 victory at the Etihad

#5 Gunners Hit for SIX by Rampant Blues in Wenger's 1,000th Game

Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal

The year was 2014, the month of March, the day the 22nd. It was Arsene Wenger’s 1000th game in charge of Arsenal, and fate put him up against his arch-nemesis Jose Mourinho. What followed next was 90 minutes of entertaining, glorious and memorable Premier League football, at least for the Blues.

It was clinical counter-attacking by Chelsea to ensure they were in charge seven minutes into the game as Samuel Eto'o and then Andre Schurrle scored almost identical goals. Then a bizarre decision saw Kieran Gibbs sent off for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s handball. Eden Hazard scored the penalty resulting from that handball and it was sure that there was no way back for Arsenal. Oscar then scored twice before Mohamed Salah opened his account in the Premier League.

A massive win against their rivals and inch-perfect football. What more could one ask for a game to be memorable?

#4 Eden Hazard Seals the Deal for The Foxes

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Advertisement

The 2015/16 season was a special one in the Premier League era. Leicester City's remarkable achievement and fearless underdog tale is one of the great sporting stories of all time. The night they won the league, the whole world applauded Leicester's heroics, but all of it was after 90 mins of drama, debate, controversy and ugliness in West London.

Spurs had to win all of their last three games to have a chance of winning the title. They were up against Chelsea in the first one and on form it should have been an easy win for Spurs. They were playing some amazing football while for Chelsea it was by far the worst season in the Abramovich era.

It was one-way traffic in the first half as goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min put the North London side in control of the game. The second half began with a substitution and enter Eden Hazard. Things began to change for Chelsea and Gary Cahill pulled one back for the home side near the hour mark. Only seven minutes were remaining when Eden Hazard sprinted into the box and curled the ball into the top corner. All peace was discarded after that as Spurs' players started to show their frustrations physically. Things weren't calm even after the full-time whistle.

It was a sweet end to an otherwise miserable season for Chelsea as they snatched the title from their rivals and gave a fairy tale a happy ending.

Also Read: Champions League Team of the Decade

#3 Fernando Torres' 50 Million Pound Goal

FC Barcelona v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

The 2011-12 UEFA Champions League edition saw Chelsea go up against Barcelona in the semi-finals. Two teams who have had their share of controversial games knew how much this semi-final meant to them. A rock-solid defensive performance and a goal by Didier Drogba gave Chelsea a slender advantage of 1-0 going into the second leg.

As expected, Barcelona were dominant and broke the deadlock through Sergio Busquets. Not two minutes after that goal, John Terry was sent off for kicking Alexis Sanchez in the back. Iniesta made it 2-0 for the home side soon after but the Camp Nou was shocked when Ramires chipped Valdes elegantly to make it 2-1 just before half time.

10-man Chelsea were compact and hard in defending. Barcelona pushed everyone forward in the search for that one decisive goal and that's when it happened, the moment no Chelsea fan will ever forget. Ashley Cole desperately cleared the ball out of the Chelsea box and out of nowhere it was Fernando Torres who was running into the Barcelona half alone with the ball. Torres rounded the charging keeper and tapped the ball into the net.

A spirited performance done and dusted by a special goal by El Niño will always be remembered by all Chelsea fans.

#2 John Terry's Farewell

Captain. Leader. Legend.

After spending his entire footballing life at Stamford Bridge, John Terry decided to leave Chelsea after the 2016-17 season. Having captained the side for most of the decade, Terry took to the pitch in the Chelsea blue for the last time on 21st May 2017. He was then substituted in the 26th minute, honouring the number he wore during his renowned career.

After the match and title-winning celebrations, the Chelsea captain thanked Roman Abramovich, his family, the fans and everyone else for their affection and support throughout his career.

The defender is the Blues' most decorated player, having won five Premier Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups. He also has Champions League and Europa League medals to his name. With 713 appearances since his debut in 1998--578 of them as captain, Terry had been the central figure for the London side for most of his career.

From a young cub to a roaring lion, John Terry went through all the highs and lows wearing that Chelsea jersey. Winning the Premier League in his last season was the perfect ending to the perfect story for Chelsea's captain, leader and legend.

#1 That Night In Munich

The night Chelsea were finally crowned European Champions

There could only be one candidate for the most glorious moment in this decade for Chelsea. The Champions League journey for Chelsea was full of drama and surprises. The emphatic 4-1 turnaround against Napoli and that rock-solid performance against Barcelona over the two legs meant that Chelsea, against all odds, were gonna face Bayern Munich in the final.

The game panned out exactly how everyone thought it would. Bayern, playing at home, were on the front foot for almost all of the game and Chelsea were tight at the back trying to attack on the counter. But then the German team finally broke through when Thomas Muller's header finally beat Petr Cech. With only two minutes remaining, all seemed lost but Chelsea pulled a rabbit out of the hat again as Didier Drogba powered a header past Manuel Neuer for the equaliser.

The match went into extra time and soon after that Drogba conceded a penalty, only for Cech to deny Arjen Robben with a crucial save. Bayern kept creating chances but none of them found the back of the net. After 120 minutes of high-tempo football, a penalty shootout was gonna decide the fate of the final. Two outstanding saves by the Chelsea goalkeeper meant Didier Drogba had to score his penalty to win Chelsea the Champions League.

Up stepped the Ivorian, and the man for the big occasion did it again. Drogba tucked away the penalty as Chelsea accomplished the long-standing dream of winning the UEFA Champions League.

After multiple Champions League disappointments, Chelsea finally won the trophy they desperately wanted. In the end, it was a thrilling campaign with a beautiful ending. No Chelsea fan will ever forget that night in Munich.