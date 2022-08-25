Five Premier League teams who will be busy in the final days of the transfer window

The transfer window will come to a close on September 1, which gives teams less than a week to buy and sell players. Most clubs would ideally want to get their transfer business done earlier in the window so players can adapt to their new surroundings. More often than not, some teams are left trying to finish their business late in the window. This season, the English teams will be driving the deadline day business.

The Premier League clubs have spent approximately £1.7 billion in the transfer market this summer and will increase in the final days. Mentioned below are five Premier League teams that will be busy in the final week of the transfer window. Some deals are straightforward, while others are complex, and time is running out.

#1 Chelsea - Transfers in and out

Everton v Leicester City - Premier League

Chelsea, on paper, should be one of the busiest teams in the final week of the window. According to the Telegraph, the club is chasing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Anthony Gordon, and Wesley Fofana with seven days to go. Todd Boehly wants to back Thomas Tuchel, but negotiations have been tough with Barcelona, Everton, and Leicester City.

Chelsea and Barcelona will be in contact again through intermediaries today in order to reach an agreement for Pierre Aubameyang.

These three players won't solve all the issues in Chelsea's squad, and the team still lacks defensive and creative midfielders. Neither of these positions seems likely to be addressed this summer.

Players like Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso, among others, are up for sale in the final few days. Chelsea could spend over £300 million on transfers this summer, which would be a record transfer spend in a single window.

#2 Manchester United - Pressure on the Glazers

Ajax vs SC Heerenveen - Dutch Eredivisie

Manchester United secured an unexpected but impressive win against Liverpool on Monday night. This came amid protests against the Glazers' ownership and Casemiro being unveiled at Old Trafford during the match.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the club's main target for the final few days is Antony from Ajax. Ajax have so far stood firm in their valuation of the player, but Erik ten Hag wants him.

Manchester United have communicated to Antony and his camp their plan to submit a new official proposal to get the deal done as soon as possible. Man Utd will do their best to sign Antony, total priority.

The Athletic report interest in signing goalkeepers after the club sent Dean Henderson on loan to Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils have targeted Martin Dubravka and Kevin Trapp.

Frenkie de Jong was a long-term target, but that seems like a lost cause, while PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is a backup option. The Glazers are under pressure after a poor start, and their win against Liverpool has not lifted that pressure.

#3 Liverpool - Midfield issues

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Who would have thought Liverpool would be without a win three games into the Premier League season? The performances on the pitch have not been great, and players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk look like shadows of their former selves.

Whether it is a case of exhaustion after a grueling 10 months or a natural drop-off in quality, Liverpool need to buy a player or two.



The area of the pitch that is in immediate need of a transfer is the midfield. James Milner and Jordan Henderson are in the latter stages of their careers, and Thiago Alcantara can barely stay fit.

The club went after Aurelien Tchouameni earlier in the window before he signed for Real Madrid. At the moment, the club has not been linked with any midfielders, but Liverpool usually move in silence.

#4 Everton - Frank Lampard needs more players

Watford v Burnley - Sky Bet Championship

Everton have made good signings this summer; James Tarkowski, Conor Coady, and Dwight McNeil are all proven Premier League talents. The club are short of the mark though, and could yet lose Anthony Gordon to Chelsea.

Everton are hoping that Chelsea send over a player or two of their own. Billy Gilmour made his debut under Frank Lampard, while Armando Broja remains a target for the club.

Everton are also working on Ben Brereton Díaz deal - Lampard has to decide if he wants him or not. Everton and Southampton are both showing interest in James Garner. No agreement/decision made, but he's expected to leave Manchester United in the next days.

A club can only loan one player from one club, so Broja is expected to be loaned out to the Toffees if Aubameyang arrives at Chelsea.

There is interest in Manchester United midfielder James Garner and the club have enquired about Watford's Joao Pedro, according to The Athletic and BBC, respectively. Everton are yet to win a game this season, and Lampard knows that the club needs to be active in the transfer window over the next few days.

#5 Leicester City - Yet to sign an outfield player

Preston North End v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly

Leicester have signed one player this transfer window, goalkeeper Alex Smithies, who came in to replace the departing Kasper Schmeichel.

The club are yet to win a game this season and the squad is in serious need of fresh blood. Add to this the potential departures of Fofana and Youri Tielemans, and Brendan Rodgers has a lot to do in the transfer market.

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Wesley Fofana is training with Leicester's U23 squad

Leicester will most likely spend the fees they receive from the sales on replacements.

There has not been a dearth of players linked with Leicester this summer, and the club does not seem to be actively searching for players. The Foxes will have to shift gears during this final week if they want to avoid getting caught in a relegation battle.

