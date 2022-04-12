Five teams with the most league goals in Europe

Goals win games, which is why attacking football is something desired by everyone.

To score the most goals, however, there needs to be a combination of multiple factors. Attack-oriented tactics, good forward players, and risk-taking approaches are all common among the most free-scoring sides in the world.

On that note, this article will take a look at the teams that have scored the most league goals this season.

#5 Borussia Dortmund & Rennes- 66 goals

Regardless of results or form, Borussia Dortmund have always been a very attack-oriented side. This season is no different.

So far, they have scored 66 goals in 29 league games. Dortmund have taken 393 shots, of which 143 have been on target. Their top scorer is still the prodigious Erling Haaland, who has scored 16 strikes to his name despite his injury struggles. Their top assist provider is Marco Reus with eight.

Rennes under Bruno Genesio have surprised everyone with their attacking football this season. They play free-flowing football and rack up huge scorelines.

Rennes has scored 66 goals in 31 games this season. They have taken 461 shots, of which 165 were on target.

Their top scorer is Frenchman Martin Terrier with 18, while striker Gaetan Laborde also has 14 strikes to his name. Benjamin Bourigeaud is top of the assist charts with 11. When it comes to creative numbers, Bourigeaud is close to being at the top of every metric this season.

#4 PSG - 68 goals

Truth be told, PSG haven't been at the level expected of them this season. They will win Ligue 1 comfortably but their exit from the Champions League and the manner in which it unfolded will hurt. Despite that, they have scored a lot of goals. They have found the net 68 times in 29 league games.

The Parisians have hit the target 155 times from 446 shots. They are scoring at a rate of 2.3 goals a game.

Frenchman Kylian Mbappe has been among the best players in the world this season and he has been key. He has a whopping 20 goals and 14 assists in the league this season already.

Lionel Messi and Neymar, who are having poor seasons by their lofty standards, have still contributed well. Neymar has ten goals while Messi has provided 13 assists.

#3 Manchester City - 70 goals

Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have married elite tactical combinations with individual brilliance. They don't play with a proper center forward, so goalscoring is always shared among multiple players. Kevin De Bruyne has 11 goals while Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling have 10 each.

Joao Cancelo has been a primary creator while playing left back and has 6 assists. Only striker Gabriel Jesus is ahead of him in the City squad with 7.

City have scored 70 goals in 31 games at an average of 2.25 goals a game. They have taken a mammoth 558 shots, of which 195 have been on target.

#2 Liverpool - 79 goals

Not long ago, it looked like Liverpool had lost the race to the Premier League title. But a resurgence in form meant that they are now firmly in the hunt for a quadruple.

79 goals, scored in 31 league games at an average of 2.54 goals per game, has been the reason for their successful season.

Mohammed Salah has been ruthless, scoring 20 and assisting 11. Diogo Jota has chipped in with 16 goals as well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold leads the assists charts with 12. Players like Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson have made sizeable contributions too. The Senegalese winger has 13 strikes to his name. The Reds have 197 shots on target out of 574 total shots.

#1 Bayern Munich - 82 goals

Bayern have been at the top of this list for the last few years. They have been at the top of the Bundesliga for even more years and will win quite comfortably once again. Bayern have scored at an insane rate of 2.82 goals a game, netting 82 times in 29 games. They also have the most shots and shots on target with 580 and 225 respectively.

Their striker Robert Lewandowski is the front-runner for the European Golden Boot with 32 goals to his name. Thomas Muller leads the assists charts in Europe with 16. Apart from that, the likes of Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich have a fair few goal contributions as well. Gnabry is the second-highest scorer for the team with 11 strikes to his name.

