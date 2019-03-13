Five transfers that will further strengthen FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs on the planet and boasts a lineup full of world-class talent. Despite the above par transfer dealings of the club and the big names it signs, some players just can't live up to their potential at the Catalan club.

Recent examples of failure can be seen in the likes of Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer who are shining for Everton and Dortmund respectively.

In the coming transfer window, we might see another big-time shuffle at the club. With numerous world-class talents up for grabs and a handful of players underperforming throughout the season, the summer window will be full of action.

Here is the list of 5 transfers that may happen involving the Catalans:

#5. Rafinha: OUT

Rafinha is one of the most unfortunate players to be currently playing for the La Liga giants. Potentially one of the most brilliant players on the team, his entire career has been plagued with injuries. The last time he played for Barcelona was against Atletico Madrid in November before picking up a knock and going out for the rest of the season.

He suffered a similar injury crisis at the start of last season and then went on to play for the rest of the season at Inter.

Rafinha has shown his vast skillset whenever he has played but the young Brazilian has hardly been able to play. He has featured in just 5 matches for Barcelona in the La Liga this season.

One can understand why Valverde does not want to let him go but given his track record and his injury-prone body, it's best that Barcelona sold him. He won't be able to generate huge sums of money but the space he will leave in the squad will allow youngsters like Riqui Puig and Carles Alena to get a few more minutes under their belt.

Rafinha himself must be feeling frustrated for not being able to play and always getting injured during a run of good form. Maybe another season away on loan or possibly a summer exit before his contract is up in 2020 will be the best move for both him and the club.

#4. Philippe Coutinho: OUT

Everybody realizes what an incredible player Philippe Coutinho is. The Brazilian set the world ablaze while playing for Liverpool. His radiant style of play drove the Catalans to burn up all available resources, marking him the club's record signing last season.

As far back as the beginning of this season, he has been underperforming and has not had the capacity to make an impact. He has managed just 4 goals and 2 assists in 16 league games this season.

His natural position is another problem. Coutinho has only performed for Barcelona when he is deployed on the left flank. In this area, he has been outperformed by Ousmane Dembele who is an absolute beast. Dembele has scored 8 goals and given out 4 assists despite playing a game less than the Brazilian.

The best thing right now for the club will be to sell Coutinho who still holds a significant worth in the transfer market. The club should invest this money into bringing more youth talent like Dembele to the club. Selling Coutinho will also mean an empty place in midfield which will, in turn, mean that there will be no more need to sell Rakitic who is an absolute workhorse.

#3. Matthijs de Ligt: IN

The Ajax captain has set the world on fire with his astounding ability. Matthijs de Ligt seems like an ideal replacement for the aging Gerard Pique at the heart of the Barcelona defence. An elite passer of the ball, he is capable of starting the attack from the back. Pushing ahead he is an areal threat to the opposition during set pieces.

Only 19, he has otherworldly potential which can only grow under the tutelage of Pique and Umtiti. The only problem with his signing will be the amount of money which Barca will have to offer in order to acquire his services. His current market value stands around €65 million and if reports are to be believed, he would cost the club around €80 million, which still looks like a bargain when compared to his mammoth potential.

He will likely come into the Barca structure as a substitute defender for Pique and will be likely to start for the club in cup competitions forming a partnership with Lenglet. Pique is already 32 and will likely be replaced by him as a starter in the 2020-2021 season.

#2: Joshua Kimmich: IN

A standout amongst the most energizing right backs on the planet, Joshua Kimmich has an incredible work ethic and can play as either right back or defensive midfielder. The 24-year-old German international has recorded 10 assists in 25 games he has played for Bayern Munich this season which is the third highest in the top 5 leagues of Europe.

Barca has Nelson Semedo as the only out and out right-back in their squad currently. Sergi Roberto is great whenever he plays, but his natural position is midfield. Signing a proper right back of Kimmich's caliber will relieve Roberto of defensive duties and provide him with an opportunity to excel in midfield.

Kimmich may be available to Barca for a fee of around €60 million which will be reasonable to the club just in the event that they choose to offload one of the big names.

Although bringing in a right-back is not a high priority for the club, he will definitely add to the defence as well as attack. He likes to cross the ball into the box, a trait which has been missing from the right side of attack ever since Dani Alves left the club. If he does end up coming to Barcelona, Semedo will likely be stuck with cup competitions while he will be a regular starter in the position.

#1. Luka Jović: IN

One thing that the entire world agrees with is that Barcelona need a replacement for Luis Suarez and they need it fast. There are many players who have performed well throughout the season but one person to stand out is Luka Jović.

At 21 years of age, he has been outperforming world class strikers this season. In 16 games played for Frankfurt, he has scored 15 goals and recorded 5 assists. Given his style of play, he will be an extraordinary entry to the Barcelona lineup as he can be a great addition to counter-attacks.

He will be an ideal replacement for the aging Suarez and his ability to stay out to trouble will mean that Barca can use him more often than any other substitute striker. Should Benfica decide to sell him starting next season, Barcelona needs to take the opportunity and sign him while he is still available for cheap.

