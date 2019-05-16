Football: Ranking the top 5 right-backs in the world 2018-19

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a revelation for Liverpool

Fullbacks have now become increasingly important for any big team as they could play a key role in both attack and defense. They even have a more difficult task in defending than a center back at occasions and usually would end up with better defending stats except for aerial duels.

Apart from their high defensive demands, they also should contribute well to the team's attacks and require tremendous energy to cover a vast area at the pitch. The fullbacks often have to become the main supplier who provides the key passes from the wings for the strikers as most of the wingers have become more of inside runners these days.

The right-back position has now seen a considerable increase in popularity due to Trent Alexander-Arnold's soaring fame. Now as the season nearing its end, let's take a look at 5 of the world's best right-backs this season.

#5 Sergi Roberto

Barcelona's Roberto has registered 6 league assists as right-back.

It is no secret that Ernesto Valverde has struggled to find a reliable right-back for Barcelona as he has rotated several times between Roberto and Nelson Semedo to fill the position. Nevertheless, the former seemed to be the best option for the Catalans this season.

The 27-year-old has no problem in adapting to Barcelona's tiki-taka with he has excellent passing accuracy, and he has even played as a central midfielder several times this season. However, Sergi Roberto has excelled the most as a right-back, registering impressive 6 league assists for his team from the position.

An agile defender who has an excellent vision and pinpoint passes, the Spaniard has helped Barcelona a lot in attacks and arguably has become the best offensive-type right-back in the league. Unfortunately, his defensive contribution has been barely decent in this campaign.

He was also less impressive at European level as he failed to register a single assist or goal in the Champions League.

