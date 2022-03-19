5 Footballers who could take over Messi and Ronaldo's Throne

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two living legends of football. Believed by many to be the two greatest players in history, they have been dominating opposition and winning trophies galore for the best part of two decades.

Goals after goals, record after record, Ronaldo and Messi have seemed unstoppable. Football fans of this generation were treated to two titans, perhaps never to be equalled again. Football will never be the same without them.

Time, however, waits for no one. Ronaldo recently turned 37 and Messi will turn 35 in June. Despite their seemingly superhuman achievements and performances, the reality is that they are indeed human. The decline in their physical output is becoming increasingly obvious as they struggle to reach the heights they did in their prime.

Ronaldo and Messi's decline has left a power vacuum in football with multiple young stars aiming to fill their void, but who will succeed and become football's next icon? Below is our list of who can make the cut:

#5 Jadon Sancho

Sancho is a wizard with the ball

Possessing mouth-watering close control, speed and excellence at creating chances for his teammates, Jadon Sancho is a complete modern day winger. He is an absolute menace for defenders in a 1v1 situation, and Sancho can light up any match with his skills and speed. The 21-year-old has an effortless style of play, and on his day Sancho is a world-class player who flummoxes opposition players with his trickery.

In 2017, Sancho signed for Borussia Dortmund and quickly became one of the most exciting talents in European football. He racked up 50 goals and 64 assists in just 137 appearances, an incredible output for a player in his teens and early 20s.

Unsurprisingly, Sancho was a target for all the top clubs in Europe, and Manchester United signed him for a whopping €85m. The young Englishman has taken time to adapt to the Premier League but is starting to show signs of his quality and will no doubt enjoy a stellar career at Old Trafford. And of course, he has a certain Ronaldo that he can learn from at the club!

Manchester United @ManUtd

This is where he belongs.



Jadon Sancho is 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗.



#MUFC x @Sanchooo10 This is his home.This is where he belongs.Jadon Sancho is 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗. This is his home.This is where he belongs.Jadon Sancho is 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗.#MUFC x @Sanchooo10 https://t.co/LAIBn7ie7V

#4 João Félix

Portuguese youngster Felix is already a global superstar

With a combination of speed, dribbling and an eye for goal, Felix has all the ingredients to become one of the best in the world. A product of Porto and Benfica's academy, he made his professional debut at just 18 years of age in 2018. He helped Benfica win the league title that year.

Felix burst onto the scene and caught the world's attention when he won the Golden Boy award in 2019, an award given to the best U21 player in Europe. His performances impressed top European clubs and he signed for Atletico Madrid for a record breaking €126 million (£113 million) in 2019.

He recently scored against Ronaldo's Manchester United and showcased his bright talent. Being Portuguese, comparisons with Ronaldo are inevitable. Felix is well on the way to picking up Ronaldo's baton and leading his national team for years to come.

#3 Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Jr is an absolute pace monster

It's impossible to talk about the best footballers in the world without discussing Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid's pacy winger is taking the world by storm at the moment. Blessed with Brazillian flair, Vinicius Jr. is a wonderful player to watch.

At any moment, the youngster can beat his man and create chances for his team, especially Karim Benzema. The duo have built an outstanding partnership this season and have propelled Real Madrid to the top of La Liga. Vinicius has a tireless workrate and offers great off-the-ball service when his team is under pressure.

At only 21, the young Brazilian has matured in his game and has improved his end product massively, scoring 17 goals and assisting another 14 this season. The Brazilian is tipped to dominate world football in the years to come and take over from Ronaldo and Messi.

#2 Erling Haaland

Haaland is an absolute goal machine

Haaland is already one of the best players in the world at just 21 years of age. His brute strength, raw pace and sublime finishing makes him a perfect striker. An absolute nightmare for defenders, Haaland can score all kinds of goals. He is great in the air, amazing with long range shots and a great poacher in the box, a true phenomenon.

Haaland started his career in his home country of Norway with Bryne. He then moved to Austrian side RB Salzburg in 2019 where he became the first teenager to score in five consecutive UEFA Champions League matches during the 2019–20 season. He won the Golden Boy award in 2020 for his outstanding performances.

He moved to Borussia Dortmund the same year where he has continued to impress and break records. He has an astonishing 80 goals in just 81 appearances across all competitions, scoring at least one goal per game. If his current trajectory continues, Haaland may well end his career as the greatest striker of all time.

#1 Kylian Mbappé

Mbappe is fast becoming a legend of the game

Kylian Mbappé needs no introduction. A true footballing genius, Mbappe has already scaled the heights of world football in young career. A World Cup winner at just 19 years old, he will surely go down in the history of the game as one of the best ever. Mbappe is almost unstoppable on his day with his pace and finishing ability is second to none.

A true generational talent, Mbappe made his debut for AS Monaco in 2015 aged just 16. He helped his club win the the 2016-17 Ligue 1 title, beating the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) team. His incredible performances earned him the Golden Boy award in 2017.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



✓ FIFA World Cup winner

✓ 2018 FIFA World Cup Best Young Player

✓ 4x Ligue 1 winner

✓ 3x Ligue 1 top goalscorer

✓ No French player has ever scored more in a single Champions League season



Head up, Kylian Mbappé at only 22 years old:✓ FIFA World Cup winner✓ 2018 FIFA World Cup Best Young Player✓ 4x Ligue 1 winner✓ 3x Ligue 1 top goalscorer✓ No French player has ever scored more in a single Champions League seasonHead up, @KMbappe Kylian Mbappé at only 22 years old:✓ FIFA World Cup winner✓ 2018 FIFA World Cup Best Young Player✓ 4x Ligue 1 winner✓ 3x Ligue 1 top goalscorer ✓ No French player has ever scored more in a single Champions League seasonHead up, @KMbappe 👏 https://t.co/sO13NvT3oM

The following year, he sealed a historic move to PSG in a transfer worth €180 million plus add-ons, making him both the second-most expensive player and the most expensive teenager in history. Mbappe is already one of the best footballers in the world, and there is no doubt he will challenge Ronaldo and Messi's legacy in the years to come.

Edited by Shardul Sant

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think any player will surpass Ronaldo and Messi's legacy? Yes No 15 votes so far