Football's 10 biggest traitors

by Liam Flin Top 5 / Top 10 14 Feb 2017, 15:40 IST

As disappointing as it may seem to us football connoisseurs, the beautiful game is becoming tainted by finance. In football, money doesn’t talk, it bellows. It now seems to be more a case of what bonuses are up for grabs when a player signs for a new team, rather than what style of football they play or what the club’s historic values are.

To say loyalty is dead in football would be too direct, though, given that there are still a small handful of one-club wonders out there. Just look at Francesco Totti, who’s in his 25th year with boyhood side Roma.

Over the years there have been many heroes like Totti but there too have been countless villains. These are players who are one week kissing the badge at the corner flag following a thirty-yard belter, only to put in a transfer request the next week following disagreements over a renewed contract.

These are the players who have swapped red for blue, white for red and back again. These are some of football’s most infamous traitors.

#10 Kenny Miller

Tom Dunbar was the last individual to transfer between the two clubs twice, all the way back in the 1890s

A man untouched by fear it would seem, Kenny Miller will be forever renowned as the man with the audacity to switch across the Old Firm border TWICE. After having played for Rangers at the turn of the century, Miller moved to Wolves where he’d play out the most part of his career.

Five years after the transfer, the Scottish international made the move to Celtic, struggling to get the fans on his side following a red card in his first outing and nine games without a goal. Miller struggled to settle and moved on to Derby County at the end of the season.

His success in England was equally as minimal and Miller, under a year since he’d left Celtic, transferred to Rangers for a second spell in 2008. Tom Dunbar was the last individual to transfer between the two clubs twice, all the way back in the 1890s.