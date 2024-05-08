“For me, he will always be the best” - When Deco snubbed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while naming best player

The 'Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo' debate has been one of the most long-standing debates in football and we'll never be able to come to a concrete answer. However, several legends of the sport have weighed in on the debate over the years, choosing one over the other.

In a 2018 interview with AS (quoted via Give Me Sport), the current Barcelona sporting director, Deco, offered his opinion on the age-old debate. Deco said the Brazilian legend Ronaldinho will "always be the best for him", choosing neither Messi nor Ronaldo as the greatest.

"From the outset, it is clear that Leo and Cristiano are the greatest. Especially because no one thought they could take so many years to this level, but the one that impressed me most despite not being so decisive was Ronnie [Ronaldinho]. For me, he will always be the best." Deco said.

Deco played alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona between 2004 and 2008. He also played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal national team between 2003 and 2010.

Despite being Brazilian by birth, Deco was never called up by the Brazil national team. He received Portuguese citizenship in 2002 and subsequently began playing for the Portugal national team after five years of residence in the country.

Deco on Playing Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Having played alongside both Messi and Ronaldo in his career, Deco recalled his memories of the legends. Speaking in the aforementioned interview with AS, Deco described the first time he saw Lionel Messi play. At the time of Deco's quotes in 2018, the Argentine icon was still playing for Barcelona.

"I remember the first time [I saw Messi play], and I see him now and nothing has changed. He continues to play with the same calmness to face things, with simplicity of movement on the field. At 18 years old, it was logical to be scared, but he wasn't," Deco said.

Further, he compared Messi's style to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, opining that the latter "always wanted more" and was less "calm with his success" compared to Messi. At the time of his saying, Cristiano Ronaldo was playing for the Serie A side Juventus.

"They were always very different. It was clear with Cristiano that he always wanted more. He always wanted more in training, in games, he always asked for more. He was a lot less calm with his success." explained Deco.

In an interview with FourFourTwo earlier this year, Deco praised Messi once again, calling him a natural talent.

"Messi has always been a natural talent. He has adapted his game over time, but his way of moving has always been the same."

Deco currently serves as the sporting director of Messi's former club Barcelona.