Inter Miami chief confirms A-list athlete who supports Cristiano Ronaldo has already come to watch Lionel Messi play twice after MLS transfer

Inter Miami chief Xavi Asensi has confirmed that iconic sprinter Usain Bolt has already come to watch Lionel Messi play twice despite being a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since Lionel Messi's transfer to the MLS club Inter Miami, multiple celebrities in the U.S. have come to the grounds to see the Argentine in action, including Will Smith, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams.

Speaking to news agency EFE, Asensi confirmed that Usain Bolt has come to see Messi twice.

“The level of requests that come in is really crazy. Usain Bolt has come more than once, it was impressive. From LeBron James to everything that has happened here. He is fascinating and, at the same time, a source of pride. It is wonderful to be able to experience it first-hand again,” Xavi Asensi said.

Widely considered the greatest sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt has always been appreciative of Lionel Messi's rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The ex-Jamaican sprinter is also a fan of Manchester United, which he quoted as one of the reasons for his admiration for the Portuguese talisman.

Usain Bolt believes Cristiano Ronaldo has 'something more' than Lionel Messi

In a 2021 interview with Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (quoted by Give Me Sport), Usain Bolt chose Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi while making his pick in the GOAT debate.

Bolt said he is a big fan of Ronaldo, despite supporting Leo Messi's Argentina. He also mentioned that he's a fan of Manchester United, so he admires Ronaldo more.

"It is difficult for me to choose because I support Argentina, but I am a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo," Bolt said.

The Jamaican legend explained that he believes Ronaldo is ahead of Lionel Messi as the former has 'proven himself in many leagues'.

"I admire Ronaldo since he played for Manchester United and I support the Red Devils. I think he has something more than Messi because he has proven himself in many leagues. That's why I choose Ronaldo," Usain Bolt explained.

It seems like Bolt's opinion of Messi has not changed in the last two years despite him winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022. The iconic sprinter did not include the Argentine legend while choosing his top 3 favorite footballers of all time last month.

In a TikTok video shared by Complex, Bolt was asked to name his top three footballers of all time. He named Brazilian legend Pele, Diego Maradona and Ronaldo in his picks, but did not include Leo.

"Oh my god, I’m just gonna keep it simple I think Pele & Maradona, my favourite footballer is Cristiano Ronaldo, so those are my top 3. It’s Cristiano Ronaldo," Bolt said.

