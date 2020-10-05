Forget Jadon Sancho; a center-back should be Manchester United's priority after Tottenham disaster

You’d have to go back to the days of Sir Alex Ferguson to remember the last time Manchester United conceded six times and lost a game by a five-goal margin at Old Trafford.

The last time that happened was in 2011, when United’s rivals Manchester City came to town and painted everything blue. As the clock ticked at Old Trafford on Sunday, Manchester United fans relived, in HD, what happened nine years ago.

For 90 minutes, it was 2011 all over again, only this time the opponents were Tottenham Hotspur. For Jose Mourinho, a manager who plays "anti-football," to destroy Manchester United, the club that sacked him just over a year and half ago, is ironic.

The Red Devils were simply outplayed and out-fought by a side that looked superior throughout the game. Not even Anthony Martial’s red card can be used as an excuse for how bad they were.

Man United needs to make it a priority to sign a center-back

Having opened the scoring in just the second minute thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty, Tottenham levelled and went ahead thanks to quick-fire goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-min.

Both goals came as a result of some comical defending from Manchester United’s backline. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward sat hoping for an equaliser, the players on the pitch were being picked apart piece by piece.

In the end, it was an embarrassing result at Old Trafford. Harry Kane scored Tottenham’s third and Son Heung-min then scored again before half-time. Serge Aurier and Kane rounded up the result in what was huge 6-1 victory for Spurs.

The result highlights what is wrong at Manchester United

The result highlighted everything wrong with this Manchester United team. For many months, fans have been screaming for defensive reinforcements, but the club’s hierarchy has paid deaf ears.

The move for Alex Telles is expected to be completed in the coming days, which is welcome news, but the club still needs to sign a competent center-back before the transfer window shuts.

Man United are going nowhere if their defensive problems are not solved

It is pointless looking at how much they have already spent to sign defenders like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Maguire, who was expected to be a leader in this team, is currently a pale shadow of the player the club paid a world-record fee for. Shaw was virtually non-existent as Tottenham waved attack after attack through the left side.

Wan-Bissaka equally struggled with the pace of Son and Sergio Reguillon, while Bailly, usually a dependable defender, had a very bad day at the office.

Much of the summer has already been spent chasing Jadon Sancho, but this humiliating defeat only emphasises Manchester United’s need for a world-class center-back.