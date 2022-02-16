Forget Messi and Neymar, Mbappe is still PSG's main man after taking down Real Madrid

One of the biggest UEFA Champions League games was played on Tuesday night when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hosted Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes.

With both teams installed among the pre-tournament favorites, it was always expected to be a competitive but cagey encounter.

Every fan loves to watch a game with a lot of stars on display and that was exactly the case in this game. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Angel Di Maria, Neymar and Toni Kroos were all in action.

However, it was Mbappe's last-minute goal that ultimately separated the two sides, as PSG edged Real Madrid by a goal to nil.

Mbappe steals the show against Blancos

Mbappe has always been a big-game player and he once again demonstrated his class against Los Blancos. The Frenchman started in a front three alongside Messi and Di Maria and was PSG's main threat.

He constantly terrorized Dani Carvajal on the flanks and was solely responsible for keeping Real Madrid's defense on their toes.

His goal was the reward for his hard work throughout the 90 minutes and also highlighted how unafraid the 23-year-old is to take responsibility. Everyone else had accepted that the game was going to end goalless, but not Mbappe.

He assumed responsibility by cutting through Real Madrid's defense before firing a low shot between the legs of Thibaut Courtois. That's what big-game players do and Mbappe is just that.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Kylian Mbappé has been directly involved in 51 goals in 53 Champions League games...



He's 23 🤯



#UCL Kylian Mbappé has been directly involved in 51 goals in 53 Champions League games...He's 23 🤯 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé has been directly involved in 51 goals in 53 Champions League games... He's 23 🤯#UCL https://t.co/Sct223nesZ

Mbappe is still PSG's main man

David Beckham, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all made a big impact at PSG but none have commanded the poster boy status as Mbappe.

The former Monaco star has been the Ligue 1 side's main man since joining the club and he hasn't relinquished that status despite other superstars coming in.

He wasn't overawed when Neymar joined and has consistently outperformed the Brazilian. The presence of Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, has equally not shaken Mbappe at all.

If anything, he has outshone the Argentinian since he joined the Parisians.

"Mbappe is virtually unstoppable, we tried to control him. Militao did very well but he can always come up with something new and he did it during the final minute of the game," Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti praised, as quoted by Marca.

Mbappe's performance against Real Madrid was yet more proof that the Parc des Princes is his kingdom and he will rule there for as long as he stays.

