Fortaleza vs Internacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fortaleza will welcome Internacional to the Arena Castelao for a matchday two fixture in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

The home side come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Ceara in the Copa Do Brasil. Cleber and Wellington Paulista scored in each half to ensure the sides shared the spoils.

Internacional were 1-0 victors over Vitoria in the same competition on Thursday. Thiago Galhardo scored a second-half penalty to give Clube do Povo the victory.

Fortaleza picked up a 2-1 victory against Atletico-MG in their opening league game of the campaign. Hulk had put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the first half but Yago Pikachu stepped off the bench to score a brace, including a last-gasp winner, to complete a comeback victory.

Internacional kicked off their league campaign with a 2-2 draw with Sport Recife on home turf. The hosts raced into a two-goal lead at halftime but threw away their advantage to share the spoils.

Fortaleza vs Internacional Head-to-Head

Internacional have seven wins from their last 12 games against Fortaleza. The hosts have three wins, while two games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in a league game in January 2021 when Internacional picked up a 4-2 victory on home turf.

Fortaleza form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Internacional form guide: W-D-D-D-W

Fortaleza vs Internacional Team News

Fortaleza

The hosts have two players sidelined by injuries. Gustavo Blanco and Jackson have been sidelined by thigh and knee injuries respectively.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Injuries: Gustavo Blanco, Jackson

Suspension: none

Internacional

Three players have been sidelined by injuries for Internacional. Rodrigo Dourado (thigh), Danilo Fernandes (back) and Rodrigo Moledo (ACL) are all unavailable for selection. Paolo Guerrero and Carlos Palacios are on international duty for their respective countries for World Cup qualifiers.

There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Rodrigo Dourado, Danilo Fernandes, Rodrigo Moledo

Suspension: none

Unavailable: Paolo Guerrero and Carlos Palacios

Fortaleza vs Internacional Predicted XI

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-5-2): Felipe Alves (GK); Titi, Marcelo Conceicao, Tinga; Lucas Crispim, Felipe, Ederson Lourenco, Matheus de Vargas, Daniel Guedes; Yago Pikachu, Wellington Paulista

Internacional Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcelo Lomba (GK); Moises, Victor Cuesta, Lucas Ribeiro, Renzo Saravia; Johnny, Rodrigo, Edenilson, Taison; Yuri Alberto, Vidal Rocha, Patrick

Fortaleza vs Internacional Prediction

Internacional are favorites in this game and have better players within their ranks, although Fortaleza also have some potential difference-makers.

The two sides will fancy their chances of getting the result here and are both likely to play on the front foot. We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-2 Internacional

