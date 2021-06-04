Algeria vs Mali prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Algeria welcome Mali to the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium on Sunday for an international friendly fixture.

The home side come into the game on the back of an emphatic 4-1 victory over Mauritania in a friendly on Thursday. Sofiane Feghouli put the victory in motion with his brace which was added to by Adam Ounas and Baghdad Bounedjah.

Mali have not been in action since they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Guinea in an Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier in March. Seydouba Soumah scored the winning goal in the 75th minute.

The Eagles were due to play Chad four days later but were technically awarded a 3-0 victory after the Central Africans were disqualified by CAF due to an internal dispute.

Both sides will use this as one of their scheduled preparatory games before the resumption of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in September.

Algeria vs Mali Head-to-Head

This will be the 25th meeting between the sides and Algeria have a marginally better record in previous matches played.

The Desert Foxes have 12 wins to their name, while Mali were victorious on 11 occasions. The two sides played out a draw on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly played in June 2019 when Algeria picked up a 3-2 comeback victory.

The North Africans are currently on a fine run of form that has seen them go seven games without defeat, while they have lost just one of their last 27 international games.

Mali have also been fairly consistent with just two losses in their last 14 international games.

Algeria form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Mali form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Algeria vs Mali Team News

Algeria

Algeria have called up 30 players for the upcoming friendlies and the squad is headlined by marquee players like Riyad Mahrez, Rachid Ghezzal and Sofiane Feghouli.

However, AC Milan's midfield dynamo Ismael Bennacer is currently battling a foot injury and was left out. Captain Mahrez did not feature in the victory over Mauritania, having been given an extended break owing to his UEFA Champions League final exertions.

The Manchester City man might, however, play some part in this clash with Mali, while Adam Ounas could be rewarded for his brilliant performance off the bench with a start.

Injury: Ismael Bennacer

Suspension: none

Mali

Malian coach Mohamed Magassouba called up 35 players for the upcoming friendlies against Algeria, Democratic Republic of Congo and Tunisia.

The squad is headlined by Southampton forward Moussa Djenepo and Yves Bissouma of Brighton, although the latter has not yet reported to the camp and might not feature in this game.

Injuries: none

Suspension: none

Algeria vs Mali Predicted XI

Algeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexandre Oukidja (GK); Ayoubb Abdellaoui, Ahmed Touba, Abdelkader Bedrane, Youcef Atal; Adam Ounas, Farird Boulaya, Said Benrahma; Sofiane Feghouli, Rachid Ghezzal, Riyad Mahrez

Mali Predicted XI (4-3-3): Djigui Diarra (GK); Siaka Bagayoko, Samba Camara, Falaye Sacko, Hamari Traore; Aliou Dieng, Diadie Samassekou, Adama Traore; Moussa Djenepo, Moussa Marega, Adama Traore

Algeria vs Mali Prediction

The two sides have been in fine form and will each fancy their chances of nicking a win here. However, the hosts have a distinct edge in terms of playing personnel and proven performers.

Algeria's fine run of form does not look like it will end anytime soon and we are predicting a comfortable victory for the reigning African champions.

Prediction: Algeria 3-1 Mali

