Four-goal Olivier Giroud proves he is one of the most underrated strikers in Europe

If there’s a singular statistic that best describes how impressive Chelsea’s win against Sevilla was, it is the fact that the Spanish side hadn’t lost in 14 home games in all European competitions.

Sevilla boasted an imperious home record in the Champions League and the Europa League until Chelsea showed up – or better still, Olivier Giroud showed up.

Despite Sevilla being a very difficult side to beat at home, the Blues completely took them to the cleaners, putting four answered goals past them at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. All four goals were scored by Olivier Giroud, who once again proved that he is one of the most underrated strikers in the world.

Olivier Giroud's game by numbers against Sevilla:



37 touches

17 total duels contested (most)

9 total aerial duels (most)

5 shots (most)

4 shots on target (most)

4 goals (most)

3 fouls won (most)

2 recoveries

1 tackle

1 clearance



Olivier Giroud is still very potent at 34

At 34, the veteran striker is still performing at the top-level for both France and Chelsea whenever he is given the opportunity to do so. Unfortunately, Giroud has lacked regular game time at Chelsea this season.

Frank Lampard has preferred Tammy Abraham and summer signing Timo Werner as his first-choice strikers so far this season. But despite his reduced game time, Giroud has been more prolific than both strikers when goals per minutes played is taken into consideration.

On Wednesday, Giroud singlehandedly tore Sevilla apart, scoring with his left foot, his right foot, his head and from the penalty spot. His first goal encapsulated pure art, as he shifted the ball from his right to his left before firing a shot past the goalkeeper.

Giroud's second goal was equally magnificent, as he dummied his marker with a shadow shot, before freeing up space to chip the ball past the Sevilla keeper. Giroud completed his hat-trick with a towering header in the 74th minute.

It is time for Lampard to consider starting Giroud

To put the icing on the cake, the Frenchman scored his fourth from a penalty he won with seven minutes till the end of the game. For a player who has been left on the Chelsea bench for most of the season, his performance was a statement to his manager.

The Chelsea manager was full of praise for the player after the game.

“It was an amazing performance, to score four goals at this level, the Champions League level, and against a really good opponent,” Lampard told Chelseafac.com. after the game.

Lampard also stated that Giroud deserved the standing ovation he received as he came off the pitch.

“The individual quality of all of his goals – I know the last one was a penalty – but the team quality of the goals and his individual input was good to see. Four goals, and he rightly got a standing ovation as he came off the pitch. I’m delighted for him," Lampard added.

Lampard has to give Giroud more game time after his performance against Sevilla in the Champions League. The player earned it with his consistent displays in front of goal for Chelsea this season.