Four intelligent signings Manchester United must make to strengthen their squad

Hrishikesh Anand FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 05, 2020

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United are far from what they used to be. The Red Devils are currently struggling for any consistency under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and look depleted in the depth of their squad. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are carrying United's attack while they lack creativity and penetration from midfield. The defence does not look particularly solid either. Given their history of spending money unnecessarily, United need to be smarter in the market.

The Red Devils currently sit fifth in the Premier League with six losses. They have conceded 25 goals and scored just 32. To put the reliance of Rashford and Martial into context, the duo has scored 19 of United's 32 goals in the Premier League.

United struggle to create against lesser sides when they have more possession. Rather, they are set up as a counter-attacking team which explains their good results against the bigger sides. Defensively, United's only bright spot has been Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Here are three signings they could make who would improve the squad at a low price.

#1 Dani Olmo- Dinamo Zagreb

Spain v Malta - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Dani Olmo has had a fantastic season in Croatia playing for Dinamo Zagreb. The 21-year-old Spaniard has the ability to play across the attack but more importantly as a brilliant attacking midfielder. Olmo has the pace, technique and vision to contribute both goals and assists from midfield, something United have struggled with in Pogba's absence. This season, Olmo has eight goals and seven assists in just 22 appearances. He would cost around €30 million but with Barcelona DNA, that could prove to be a bargain. Solskjaer seems to prioritize hardworking runners in midfield over pure creators like Mata and Olmo would fit this bill as well as he is strong on the ball and would hold possession with ease.

Olmo could comfortably slot in as a central midfielder allowing Solskjaer to dispense with the underperforming Fred and Nemanja Matic. Olmo has recently stated he would love a move to Barcelona and considering his roots in Catalonia, United will need to promise him gametime and a significant increase in wages to convince him to switch to Manchester. However, Barcelona are a bit restricted financially considering their expenses in the summer and United will be better poised financially to make a move for Olmo. Nevertheless, the final word is with the player as to where he would prefer a move.

