Four major transfers that could still take place in this transfer window

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.26K   //    15 Aug 2018, 12:41 IST

The new season of European football is upon us, and some leagues such as the EPL have already given us a splendid weekend of football while others such as the Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A are set to commence this coming weekend. Real Madrid tackles Atletico in the UEFA Super Cup and would seek to win the competition for the third straight time.

The summer transfer window is an important aspect of any new season, as fans follow anxiously to see the new signings made by their club and how the players strengthens areas of weaknesses.

A lot of transfer activities have taken place in this window, and even though a new Premier League rule ensured that the transfer window closed in England on August 9, a day to the commencement of the new EPL season, the window is still very open in mainstream Europe, and other leagues are still following the traditional transfer deadline day of August 31.

The implication is that while Premier League clubs won't be able to buy players again in this window, their continental counterparts do not suffer the same restrictions, and can still dabble into the market for the next fortnight.

A lot of names are still bandied about as potential transfer targets, ensuring that a couple of major deals are still to be wrapped up in the next two weeks. Here are four transfers that could still happen before the August 31 deadline.

#4 Adrien Rabiot to Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Adrian Rabiot is a long-term target of Barcelona

The 23-year-old French midfielder has long been a target of Barcelona, with Blaugrana legend Xavi Hernandez even giving his blessing to the signing of the man long touted to be his replacement, saying Rabiot would be a perfect fit at Barcelona.

Rabiot, who was left out of Didier Deschamp's World Cup-winning squad has just one year left on his contract, and reportedly turned down a new contract renewal with the Paris club, paving the way for Barcelona to make a move.

With PSG coach Tomas Tuchel further raising the speculation by saying there was a possibility that Rabiot could leave the club, and with PSG's valuation of the player at €50m, the stage could be set for Adrian Rabiot to fulfill every young player's dream

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez.
