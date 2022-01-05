FPL 2021-22 Tips - West Ham United- What to Expect and Whom to Invest in?

West Ham United is clearly the neutral's favorite in the FPL and Premier League this season. They are one of the top contenders for one of the Champions League places, which is an achievement in itself for David Moyes's men.

The Hammers are punching above their weight as they have defeated Tottenham, Liverpool, and Chelsea this season and are pushing for even more.

Why Invest in West Ham in FPL?

Crystal Palace v West Ham United - Premier League

Investing in West Ham United now will pay off due to the following reasons-

Affordable players - Players from West Ham United are incredibly affordable, making them FPL managers' favorite investments. In-form players like Decla Rice, Manuel Lanzini, Tomas Soucek, and even Vladamir Coufal are all available at a price less than £6m. What's more? They can reap huge rewards in FPL game weeks. Easy Fixtures - From Gameweek 21 to Gameweek 27, only the match against Manchester United is a relatively difficult one for West Ham. This suggests that they could secure more clean sheets and score more goals. Winning these easy games would be crucial for their charge for the Champions League places. Good form - In their brilliant victories in the last two matches, they scored a total of seven goals on away grounds. Their spectacular form is likely to continue. This is mouthwatering for FPL managers, as West Ham players are bringing in lots of FPL points for their backers.

Whom to invest in?

Watford v West Ham United - Premier League

Jarrod Bowen - Jarrod Bowen has been instrumental in West Ham's recent success. He bagged four assists in his last two matches. He has assisted an incredible 12 goals and has scored three more, making him an FPL favorite. With a worth of £6.7 million and a total of FPL 99 points, he is a reasonably priced player as compared to his superb returns. Position - Midfielder, Value - £6.7m Manuel Lanzini - Lanzini has played very few minutes this season but he has already delivered brilliant outputs in FPL. He has scored four goals and assisted one more as he gradually secured his place in the starting eleven this season. In his last match, he scored two goals and secured an incredible 15 FPL points to the delight of his backers. Position - Midfielder, Value - £5.8m Tomas Soucek - Soucek has had a relatively quiet season so far but his reliable presence in the midfield supplemented their attacking charge ahead. His attacking role will increase now as Benrahma will be out for international duty, possibly making Moyes push Soucek forward. FPL managers should expect big returns from him in Benrahma's absence. Position - Midfielder, Value - £5.7m Michail Antonio - Antonio has been absolutely sensational this season. He is leading West Ham's attacking charge ahead, and therefore he guarantees you FPL points in the form of goals and assists. He has scored an incredible eight goals and has assisted six more, scoring a total of 92 FPL points and he is just getting started. Position - Forward, Value - £7.8m

Things are looking bright for West Ham

Watford v West Ham United - Premier League

West Ham's charge for a Champions League spot is not just a temporary purple patch of good form. David Moyes's men are creating something special this season. Consistency had been an issue for them but the players look comfortable on the ball, and the way is upwards and forward.

Also Read Article Continues below

West Ham United has an easy set of fixtures ahead. They have a proven Premier League manager in the form of David Moyes, whose tactical competence is reflected on the pitch. FPL managers, what are you waiting for? Go splash the cash on West Ham United and you will be handsomely rewarded.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think that West Ham will secure a Champions League spot? Yes, they have a competent manager and a good squad to back it No, they are inconsistent and their form will wither away 0 votes so far