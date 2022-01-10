FPL 2021-22 Tips - Wolverhampton Wanderers- What to Expect and Whom to Invest in?

Wolves have been impressive in the league and FPL and their victory against Manchester United is another display of their quality. They are excellent in finding spaces for the players, allowing them to exploit their opponents' weaknesses. Furthermore, they have an excellent defensive record as they have secured the third-highest number of clean sheets in the league so far.

Why Invest in Wolves?

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Investing in Wolverhampton Wanderers will pay off due to the following reasons-

Affordable players - Wolves players are highly affordable. Their most expensive player is Raul Jimenez, who is only worth a modest £7.4m. In-form players like Moutinho, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, and Sa are all worth less than £5.5 in value. This is an incredibly cheap valuation for such brilliant players. Good Defensive record - In the entire season, Wolves have conceded only 14 goals. They have managed to keep eight clean sheets, an incredible return for a team that got promoted only a few years ago. Their defensive players like Sa, Kilman, and Coady are in very excellent form. So, you can expect Wolves to earn more clean sheets in the coming matches. FPL managers, this is the right time to invest in the Wolves' defense. Good form - Wolves are in top form as they defeated Brighton, fought Chelsea to a goalless draw, and beat Manchester United at Old Trafford. Securing clean-sheets against Chelsea and Manchester United is an achievement in itself. This momentum of good form is likely to continue as they have maintained a record of being consistent.

Whom to Invest in?

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Conor Coady - Conor Coady is a reliable player. He is the backbone of the Wolves' defense and is the primary reason they have been defensively airtight this season. He has scored only one goal this season, but scoring goals is not important for defenders as long as they defend well. He is incredibly affordable with a worth of only £4.6m. Considering his price, he has an incredible return of 77 points. Position - Defender, Value - £4.6m Max Kilman - Max Kilman is another Wolves defender who has impressed this season. He has teamed up with Coady to seal the back. He has also scored only one goal this season, however, he does the most important work, which is defending, well. He is also incredibly affordable, worth only £4.5m. He earned 72 points in total which is an excellent return for a player of his price. Plus, Wolves' ability to secure clean sheet makes him a good investment proposition. Position - Defender, Value - £4.5m Raul Jimenez - Jimenez has been relatively quiet this season. However, managers do not sleep on him as he has the potential to reap huge benefits if you invest in him. Jimenez has scored three goals and assisted three more, but banking on how well they are playing now, you can expect him to score more. Position - Forward, Value - £7.4m Jose Malheiro de Sa - Sa is probably the most impressive goalkeeper in the Premier League this season. He is the reason why the Wolves have conceded so few goals this season. He has made a decent 59 saves, the fifth highest in the league, plus he has the second highest number of bonus points earned by a goalkeeper this season. He is the goalkeeper with the highest number of points scored, accumulating a total of 88 points. What more? He even assisted a goal!!! Position - Goalkeeper, Value - £5.1m

Expect Big Things From Wolves in the FPL

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



Since Gameweek 12 Wolves have kept five clean sheets, the joint-most with Man City



Wolverhampton Wanderers are consistent and stable. Their ability to find space and defend tightly was particularly devastating against Manchester United as they defeated them at Old Trafford.

While they are defensively good, the same cannot be said for their attack. They have scored very few goals. In-fact they have scored the second lowest number of goals (14) in the entire season. Despite this, they find themselves in eighth position in the Premier League table, competing for a place in either the UEFA Conference League or the Europa League.

The fact that despite scoring so few goals they are so high up the table further demonstrates their defensive prowess. Investing in the Wolves defense has the potential to bring you a lot of points with incredibly affordable players. So, what are you waiting for?

