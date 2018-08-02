Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FPL 2018/19: 5 best players under £6 Million

Top 5 / Top 10
02 Aug 2018

Additions of potential player for the 2018/19 season can help your FPL team

Fantasy Premier League has more than 5 million players participating from all around the world, and this number has increased considerably in the last two years.

The competition is getting tougher by the season and as we advance towards the final deadline we need to make the right decisions to avoid mid-season disappointment. While most of us would be wishing for elites like Salah, Kane, Lukaku, De Bryune etc. to be part of our team, the maximum spending limit of £100 Million has made the job of selecting such a team difficult.

In order to have a good chance of winning, the team should be balanced and have a combination of both elites and players with high potential. One has to intuitively select the players, analysing their future outcomes while selecting them.

The following list is prepared based on players' ages, recent performances, and future appearances. The price also makes them a valuable addition to your lineup in this year's FPL.

High-profile players who are less critical to their clubs and are prone to injuries have been excluded from the list. Here is a list of 5 players that have tremendous potential and cost under £6 Million.

#5 Hector Bellerin (Arsenal) | Price - £5.5 Million

Bellerin plays as a right-back for Arsenal and made 35 appearances in the 2017-18 season, scoring twice. The 23-year-old is one of the fastest defenders in the EPL, and his tendency to constantly bomb down the flank increases his chances of securing a few assists, thereby gaining valuable points.

#4 Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley) Price - £6 Million

Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson warms up before the game against Chelsea

The Burnley midfielder was quite exceptional for his side last season. Taking the crucial equaliser against Manchester City into account, he scored two goals and provided nine assists for Burnley.

He earned more points than Mesut Ozil and Bernado Silva last season and looks to be in good shape ahead of this season as well.

