FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 24 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will have to divide strategies for back-to-back Double Gameweeks, starting with Gameweek 24.

Burnley, Manchester City, Everton and Fulham play twice in Gameweek 24, making players like Ilkay Gundogan, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Matthew Lowton popular transfer targets for FPL managers.

These decisions have become more complicated, especially when we consider the return to fitness of premium FPL assets in Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy, who have some decent upcoming fixtures.

SCOUT: Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) has scored three goals in his last three substitute appearances, averaging 6.3 points per appearance#WOLLEI #FPL pic.twitter.com/hXV9AGfFMl — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) February 7, 2021

While all of this matters a lot, nothing is more important than the armband selection in FPL.

The right armband choice in a Double Gameweek can enable FPL managers to gain a great advantage over rivals.

With plenty of viable choices, it may be tough for you to pick the right options.

So without further ado, let's now take a look at the top five FPL captaincy picks for Gameweek 24.

Honorable Mentions: Jack Grealish (AVL) (MID) (£7.8 m), Phil Foden (MCI) (MID) (£6.1 m), Gabriel Jesus (MCI) (FWD) (£9.2 m), and Joao Cancelo (MCI) (DEF) (£6.0 m)

#5 Nick Pope (BUR) (GK) - £5.4 m (vs) CRY(A), FUL(H)

Nick Pope

Two enticing Burnley fixtures make Nick Pope an unlikely FPL captaincy option.

The Clarets' shot-stopper is their highest-point scorer this season by some margin, producing a lot of saves and bonus points this season.

While they have done well defensively, a tally of seven clean sheets isn't that great, and Sean Dyche will want his side to improve on that this Gameweek.

While he isn't going to get any attacking returns, Pope usually gets save points in almost every game, and can pick up some bonus points too.

Considering that he can get close to 15 FPL points if Burnley keep clean sheets in both games, Pope is an interesting FPL captaincy option.

#4 Raheem Sterling (MCI) (MID) - £11.6 m (vs) TOT(H), EVE(A)

Sterling(L) found the net at Anfield

In-form Raheem Sterling is a decent FPL captaincy pick for Double Gameweek 24.

Man City's stand-in skipper has found the net in consecutive matches and goes into the game against Spurs with a lot of confidence.

He produced a total of 11 FPL points in Double Gameweek 19 and will look to do something similar in Gameweek 24.

Sterling is ranked third amongst FPL midfielders in the Threat Index and will look to showcase his goal-scoring prowess this Double Gameweek.