FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 23 | FPL Tips

FPL managers enjoyed an above-par Gameweek 22 that saw plenty of prominent FPL assets deliver. However, the most popular FPL captains each Gameweek continued to disappoint, with Mohamed Salah blanking after being backed by hordes of FPL managers.

I had a great Gameweek, with most of my FPL assets delivering. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes both returned 17-point FPL hauls from United's 9-0 rout of Southampton. The likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling, Michail Antonio, and Ollie Watkins all delivered FPL returns as well.

With some new bargain FPL picks emerging, FPL managers will have a lot to think about ahead of Gameweek 23. They will also have to keep potential Double Gameweeks for some teams on their mind while making their transfers.

They should make all their changes ahead of the Gameweek 23 FPL deadline on Saturday afternoon UK time.

Gameweek 23 Deadline: Saturday, 6th February at 11:00 AM (GMT) and 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 23 Fixtures

Gameweek 23 kicks off with a meeting between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park. Manchester United hosts Everton later in the day. Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield, on the back of successive home defeats in a game that could decide the title race, on Sunday evening. The Gameweek concludes with a Monday night clash between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 22.

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Fraser Forster (SOU)

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Ben Chilwell (CHE), John Stones (MCI), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), and Matt Targett (AVL)

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling (MCI), Son Heung-min (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Mohamed Salah (LIV), and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI)

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Michail Antonio (WHU), and Keinan Davis (AVL)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Bruno Fernandes

Free Transfers available: 2

Money Remaining: £0.1 m

Transfers

After banking my free transfer in my previous Gameweek, I'm set to make three transfers ahead of FPL Gameweek 23, taking a - 4 hit in the process.

#1 Luke Shaw in for Ben Chilwell

Luke Shaw.

Ben Chilwell's place in the side seems to be under threat with the new wing-back system that Thomas Tuchel has employed, and an FPL defender costing upwards of £6.0 m should have a secured starting position.

I find Manchester United's Luke Shaw a really enticing FPL asset with some eye-catching assist numbers in addition to clean sheet potential. Shaw has had the second-highest Creativity index among FPL defenders despite missing a chunk of games through injury. He has cemented his place in the team now, earning praise and respect both from his manager and from the fans.

At £4.9 m, he seems a great bargain FPL buy considering United's kind upcoming run of fixtures.

#2 Robert Sanchez in for Fraser Forster

Robert Sanchez(C) helped the Seagulls keep clean sheets against the likes of Spurs and Liverpool.

After watching United hammer Southampton, I felt that it'd be better to have a rotating keeper system. Brighton and Hove Albion have snuck under the radar with their 1-0 wins but have kept clean sheets in their last four games, winning three and drawing one.

At £4.4 m, their goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is the best budget FPL goalkeeper. Ahead of a promising run of fixtures, he seems to be the ideal FPL goalkeeper to rotate with Alex McCarthy.

#3 Jesse Lingard in for Raheem Sterling

Jesse Lingard recorded a 15-point FPL haul on his West Ham debut.

This transfer I initially thought of making next Gameweek, but the emergence of Jesse Lingard and a game against Fulham for West Ham made me advance it to this Gameweek.

This move is partly to raise funds for bringing in Jamie Vardy once he's fit, but Lingard seems like he could be more than just another budget FPL midfielder. With a game against Fulham in Gameweek 23, I'm expecting Lingard to continue on his fiery run.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 23

Chips activated: None

Point Hits taken (if any): None

Captain/vice-captain: Michail Antonio (or) Son Heung-Min (or) Bruno Fernandes/ Mohamed Salah

Bruno Fernandes seems to be the best FPL armband option for Gameweek 23, with a home game against Everton. Son is a decent alternative, although it remains to be seen how he fares without Harry Kane. Michail Antonio is an enticing differential with a meeting against Fulham this weekend.