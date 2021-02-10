FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 24 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be looking forward to Double Gameweek 24, with Manchester City, Fulham, Everton and Burnley playing twice. Gameweek 23 was a pretty good one for FPL managers, with an average total of 58 FPL points indicative of the same.

Some popular FPL assets such as Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy returned to full fitness, while most of the usual suspects like Bruno Fernandes, Ilkay Gundogan, Son Heung-Min and Mohamed Salah all got on the scoresheet.

I had a decent FPL Gameweek, scoring 71 FPL points thanks to hauls from my midfield. My captaincy woes continued, though, with Michail Antonio once again blanking.

FPL managers will be busy deciding their strategy for the upcoming Double Gameweek 25 as well as for Gameweek 24, with popular FPL picks emerging for both. Whatever changes they make, FPL managers should do so ahead of the Gameweek 24 deadline on Saturday afternoon UK time.

Gameweek 24 Deadline: Saturday, 13th February at 11:00 AM (GMT) and 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 24 Fixtures

Gameweek 24 kicks off with an all-important clash between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium. Manchester City host Spurs later in the day, as they continue to set the pace at the top of the table. Arsenal take on Leeds United on Sunday, with Fulham and Everton clashing later at Goodison Park. Chelsea take on Newcastle United on Monday night.

Burnley v Fulham and Everton v Manchester City are the two extra fixtures this Gameweek, which concludes on Wednesday night with the Cityzens taking on the Toffees.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 23 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Robert Sanchez (BHA)

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Luke Shaw (MUN), John Stones (MCI), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), and Matt Targett (AVL)

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Son Heung-min (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Mohamed Salah (LIV), and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI)

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Michail Antonio (WHU), Keinan Davis (AVL)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Michail Antonio/Mohamed Salah

GW 23 Average score: 58

Points Scored (in GW): 71 (-4): 67

Overall Rank: 473,993

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £6.4 m

Star Sports Cup: 67-65(Win)

Transfers

#1 Gabriel Jesus in for Keinan Davis

Gabriel Jesus

I'm making the following two transfers just for the Double Gameweek, with Gabriel Jesus being a great player to take a punt on. The Brazilian striker is slowly starting to get more game-time this season and it's showing in his output, as he has returned in four of his last five starts.

He's likely to start both games, provided he doesn't play in the FA Cup game and should do well considering his brilliant record against Everton. He has netted seven goals in five games against the Toffees.

While I'm likely to sell him after this Gameweek, I have high hopes for him in Double Gameweek 24. Selling Keinan Davis also allows me to field a full team as I plan to play my Bench Boost.

#2 James Tarkowski in for Vladimir Coufal

James Tarkowski.

While I don't want to sell Coufal, West Ham's good run of fixtures concludes in Gameweek 24, with some tough assignments ahead for the Hammers in the weeks ahead. Bringing James Tarkowski in should work in Gameweek 24, with the Englishman set to start two fixtures where Burnley can easily keep clean sheets.

Tarkowski has also been very unlucky on the goal front and has provided considerable goal threat from set-pieces. He could also find the net against a team like Crystal Palace. He's a great differential for this Gameweek, and I'm even considering him as a captaincy option.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 24

Chips activated: Bench Boost

Point Hits taken (if any): - 4

Captain/vice-captain: Ilkay Gundogan (or) Gabriel Jesus (or) James Tarkowski/ Bruno Fernandes

I'm most likely to captain one of my Double Gameweek players, with Gundogan and Tarkowski at the top of my list. Bruno Fernandes is a good differential to consider, though, despite having just one fixture.