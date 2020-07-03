FPL 2020: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 33+| FPL 2020 Tips

Tips for FPL managers to choose their teams ahead of Matchweek 33 of the Premier League

Manchester City will be a side to watch out for, while West Ham offers some differential picks.

Shreyas Preview

Manchester City's attractive fixtures make their players great FPL prospects, despite the rotation risks.

Gmeweek 32+ was a mixed bag for FPL managers with an average of 50 points. Due to the tricky fixtures, choosing a captain was a tough task, and some popular picks such as Raul Jimenez, and Mohammed Salah blanked. I had a sub-par Gameweek myself as I went on a punt and captained Marcos Alonso, which was a massive bust. It also reiterated the unwritten rule in FPL, 'Never captain a defender.'

On the other hand, Pierre-Emerick Aubamyeang scored twice against Norwich City, rewarding the 800,000 odd FPL managers who gave him the captain's armband. Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling delivered huge hauls as well, as Man City eased to a 4-0 victory over Champions Liverpool on Thursday night.

FPL managers don't have much time to rest, though, as Gameweek 33+ kicks off with a clash between Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Gameweek 33+ Deadline: Saturday, 4th July at 11:30 AM(British Summer Time), and 4:00 PM(Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures

Gameweek 33+ starts with Norwich City taking on Brighton and Hove Albion at Carrow Road on Saturday, 4th July. Wolves take on Arsenal later in the day. The Gameweek extends till Monday night and ends with a clash between Spurs and Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

FPL Team Suggested for Gameweek 32+

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 32+ and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: David de Gea and Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jamaal Lascelles, Marcos Alonso, Roman Saiss, and John Egan

Midfielders: Mohammed Salah, Christian Pulisic, Heung-Min Son, Douglas Luiz, and Oliver Norwood

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Raul Jimenez, and Eddie Nketiah

Captain/Vice-Captain: Marcus Alonso/ Raul Jimenez

Points Scored: 37

Money Remaining: £3.9

Factors to Consider

1) Manchester City beating Liverpool- Manchester City gave a resounding performance, beating Liverpool 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium. While Pep Guardiola said that his side's focus would be on the FA Cup, omitting Manchester City players from your team can hurt, given their excellent run of fixtures.

2) West Ham's resurgent 3-2 win against Chelsea- While Chelsea's tactic of playing their full-backs up high was part of the reason why West Ham won, their sharp counter-attacks and fighting spirit deserves a lot of credit.

The Hammers have the most favorable fixtures of all the teams in the relegation battle and given how players like Michail Antonio(£6.9 m) and Jarrod Bowen(£6.4 m) have been playing, they are a side worth backing for the rest of the season.

Transfers

Mahrez is a solid FPL pick.

#1

Out: Oliver Norwood(SHU)(MID-£4.8 m): Though Oliver Norwood is a key player for the Blades, he doesn't offer much value on FPL terms. With a lot of funds in the bank, transferring Norwood out to get a better midfielder is the right choice.

In: Riyad Mahrez(MCI)(MID-£8.5 m): Selling Kevin De Bruyne turned out to be a blunder, and I desperately need some Manchester City cover, given their great fixtures. Mahrez is City's second-highest points-scorer after De Bruyne and has been in great form since the restart. At £8.5 m, he offers good value and is a decent cover for Manchester City.

#2

Charlie Taylor is a good budget pick in FPL.

Out: John Egan(SHU)(DEF-£4.5 m): Sheffield United's tough upcoming run of fixtures will make it tough for them to keep clean sheets. With better options available in the same price bracket, it makes a lot of sense to move John Egan out.

In: Charlie Taylor(BUR)(DEF-£4.3 m): Charlie Taylor, Burnley's left-back, offers tremendous value as an FPL pick. Burnley has a good run of fixtures till the end of the season and can keep a lot of clean sheets. At £4.3 m, Taylor offers a cheap route into Burnley's defense and can be used in tandem with Jamaal Lascelles.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 32+

Chips activated: None

Captain/ Vice-Captain: Mohammed Salah or Marcus Rashford/ Christian Pulisic or Heung Min-Son

Note- There a lot of good captaincy options for this Gameweek so you don't need to stick to the names on this list.

Goalkeeper:

De Ge made a couple of great saves against Brighton.

David de Gea (MUN)- £5.3 m| Opponent: BOU(H): De Gea made a couple of excellent saves to preserve a clean sheet for Man United against Brighton. With the Red Devils taking on Bournemouth next, De Gea is almost assured of a clean sheet considering the Cherries' poor goalscoring record.

Defenders:

Alexander-Arnold is still an FPL must-have.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)- £7.8 m| Opponent: AVL(H): Champions Liverpool will look to bounce back after losing 4-0 to Manchester City, and a home fixture against Aston Villa is ideal. Alexander-Arnold has been very consistent this season and he's likely to deliver in this Gameweek.

Jamaal Lascelles (NEW)- £4.3 m| Opponent: WHU(H): Dan Gosling's stoppage-time goal denied Jamaal Lascelles a clean sheet yet again. But with the Magpies' great defensive record and a home game against West Ham up next, he's likely to get some clean sheet points.

Roman Saiss (WOL)- £4.6 m| Opponent: ARS(H): Wolves kept the 12th clean sheet of their season against Aston Villa and their defensive options are slowly becoming must-haves. Given Arsenal's trouble defending set-pieces, Saiss offers a lot of potential for points this Gameweek.

Marcos Alonso(CHE)- £6.2 m| Opponent: WAT(H): Despite the shocking 3-2 loss to West Ham, Marcos Alonso remains a great FPL pick. The Chelsea left-back was very attack-minded and got a lot of crosses into the box. Though he needs to up his defensive game, Alonso's goal threat makes him a standout FPL pick.

Midfielders:

Pulisic offers great value at £7 m and is a great FPL option.

Mohammed Salah (LIV)- £12.7m| Opponent: AVL(H): Salah's blank in Gameweek 32+ disappointed over a million FPL managers who captained him. With Liverpool looking to bounce back and Aston Villa up next, Salah is in line for a huge haul and will be a good captaincy option.

Christian Pulisic (CHE)- £6.9 m| Opponent: WAT(H): Christian Pulisic continued his brilliant run since the restart by providing 2 assists in the game against West Ham. With Chelsea needing to win games and Watford up next, Pulisic will look to extend his fine run.

Son Heung-Min (TOT)- £9.7 m| Opponent: EVE(H): Spurs struggled to break the Sheffield United defense for most of their game but did show signs of promise towards the end. Son provided another assist to Harry Kane and also got a bonus point to his name. With Everton up next and Spurs needing to win, Son will surely be in the thick of things.

Riyad Mahrez(MCI)- £8.5 m| Opponent: SOU(A): Riyad Mahrez has been in great form since the restart of the Premier League, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists in 3 starts. With Southampton next for City, Mahrez will look to extend his good run, and rack up some points for the FPL managers who have him in their side.

Forwards:

Jimenez(L) couldn't find the net against Aston Villa.

Raul Jimenez (WOL)- £8.1 m| Opponent: ARS(H): Raul Jimenez was among the most popular captaincy picks in Gameweek 32+ but he blanked despite putting on a good show, disappointing a lot of FPL managers. He'll nevertheless look to find the net again when Wolves face Arsenal on Saturday and remains a great FPL pick.

Marcus Rashford (MUN)-£8.8 m| Opponent: BHA(A): Marcus Rashford blanked against Brighton disappointing the 20% of FPL managers who had him in their side. But with United taking on a Bournemouth side with a poor defensive record, Rashford will look to get his name on the scoresheet and rack up the points.

Bench:

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (BOU)- £4.5 m| Opponent: MUN(A)

1st Sub: Charlie Taylor(BUR)(DEF)- £4.3 m| Opponent: SHU(H)

2nd Sub: Eddie Nketiah(ARS)(FWD)- £4.4 m| Opponent: WOL(A)

3rd Sub: Douglas Luiz(AVL)(MID)- £4.4m| Opponent: LIV(A)