FPL 2020: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 38+| FPL 2020 Tips

Gameweek 37+ was a fairly high-scoring one despite blanks from some very popular Manchester United FPL assets. The average score of 53 FPL points can largely be attributed to Man City's 4-0 win over Watford, in which Raheem Sterling gathered 17 points. Liverpool's 5-3 win over Chelsea also got big FPL point hauls for some players.

With just one Gameweek to go, FPL managers must take risks if they want to climb up mini-league standings, while those at the top should look to play it safe. Don't hesitate to take a punt if you don't have much to lose.

FPL managers will have more time to make their decisions, though, as Gameweek 38+ kicks off on Sunday evening, with all ten fixtures taking place simultaneously.

Gameweek 38+ Deadline: Sunday, 26th July at 3:00 PM (British Summer Time), and 07:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures

All ten fixtures of Gameweek 38+ will take place simultaneously with the kick-off time being 4:00 PM (BST) and 8:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, 26th July. Manchester United take on Leicester City in what's a straight shootout to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Watford, Aston Villa, and Bournemouth take part in crucial relegation encounters against Arsenal, West Ham, and Everton respectively. Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge for a match which might have huge impacts on both the clubs' European hopes.

Manchester City take on Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium, and this game is David Silva's last Premier League game, so don't forget to bring him into your FPL team.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for the previous Gameweek.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jamaal Lascelles, Serge Aurier, Roman Saiss, and Charlie Taylor

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, Bruno Fernandes, Michail Antonio, and Phil Foden

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Jesus, and Chris Wood

Captain/Vice-Captain: Marcus Rashford or Bruno Fernandes/ Raheem Sterling or Gabriel Jesus

Money Remaining: £0.5 m

Factors to Consider

United take on Leicester in a direct play-off for the Champions League spots.

1) Teams which are Battling Relegation - Watford, Aston Villa, and Bournemouth are all battling it out to avoid relegation, and players from these sides can produce some great performances on the final day of this Premier League season. Junior Stanislas, Ismaila Sarr, Trezeguet, Jack Grealish, Callum Wilson, and Troy Deeney are all good FPL options to choose for Gameweek 38+.

2) Teams that are aiming for European Places- Manchester United, Leicester City, and Chelsea are in contention for the Champions League places. Meanwhile, Spurs and Wolves will look to secure Europa League spots for themselves. Expect some strong performances from players like Christian Pulisic, Bruno Fernandes, Jamie Vardy, Raul Jimenez, and Harry Kane.

Transfers

#1

Callum Wilson is a good differential FPL pick.

Out: Gabriel Jesus (MCI)(FWD- £9.7 m)- Gabriel Jesus has played the full 90 minutes in City's last two games and is unlikely to start the game against Norwich. With funds needed to bring in players like David Silva, selling Jesus is a good option.

In: Callum Wilson (BOU)(FWD- £7.4 m)- Bournemouth have to win against Everton to keep their survival hopes alive. Wilson has been the Cherries' biggest goal threat, and he's likely to deliver when his side needs him the most. He's also a good differential option with just 4.2% FPL ownership.

For those looking for alternate options, Danny Ings, Troy Deeney, Olivier Giroud, Mason Greenwood, and Jay Rodriguez are all good options to choose from.

#2

This will be David Silva's last Premier League game.

Out: Phil Foden(MCI)(MID-£5.5 m)- Like Gabriel Jesus, Foden played the full 90 minutes against Watford and is likely to be benched for their game against Norwich. With a lot of great midfield options already in the team, Foden is the one to be sold to bring in David Silva.

In: David Silva (MCI)(MID- £7.4 m)- David Silva has been a great FPL asset over the years, and he'll look to sign off a great note with FPL managers. He has been brilliant since the restart and could take over set-piece duties for this match. Silva's form and the fixture make him an attractive FPL option and a must-have for this Gameweek.

#3

Erik Pieters is a great budget FPL pick.

Out: Charlie Taylor(BUR)(DEF-£4.3 m): Charlie Taylor's hamstring injury, which he suffered against Wolves, has ruled him out of this season. With Saiss facing a strong Chelsea side, we need an alternative defensive option, and selling Taylor to get him should be done.

In: Erik Pieters(BUR)(DEF-£4.3 m): Erik Pieters played at left-back in the absence of Taylor and did a good job. Burnley's defense isn't likely to be threatened by Brighton, and Pieters could get some attacking returns too.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 38+

Chips activated: None

Captain/ Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling or David Silva/ Bruno Fernandes or Christian Pulisic

Goalkeeper:

Ramsdale saved a penalty in Bournemouth's last game.

Aaron Ramsdale (BOU) - £4.5 m | Opponent: EVE(A): Aaron Ramsdale had a great game against Southampton, and his side was unlucky to end up on the losing side. With the Cherries needing to keep a clean sheet and with everything to play for, Ramsdale gets the nod over Dean Henderson, who faces a confident Southampton side.

Defenders:

Alexander-Arnold scored a stunning free-kick against Chelsea.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) - £7.8 m | Opponent: NEW(A): Trent Alexander-Arnold rewarded the FPL owners who persisted with him as he bagged a 13-point haul against Chelsea. With an opportunity to break an FPL-points record set by his team-mate Andy Robertson, expect Trent to rack up the points once more when Liverpool take on Newcastle.

Erik Pieters (BUR) - £4.3 m | Opponent: BHA(H): Burnley's defense has been rock-solid throughout this season, and the side has been in great form since the restart. With Nick Pope looking to win the Golden Glove award, his teammates will look to keep a clean sheet against Brighton, and that guarantees points for Erik Pieters.

Serge Aurier (TOT) - £5.0 m | Opponent: CRY(A): Serge Aurier and the rest of the Spurs' defense were pretty solid and prevented Leicester City from getting even one big chance. With a game against Crystal Palace up next and with Europa League places on the line, Aurier is almost guaranteed a clean sheet and could get some attacking returns as well.

Midfielders:

Pulisic was impressive against Liverpool.

Christian Pulisic (CHE) - £6.9 m | Opponent: WOL(H): Christian Pulisic was benched for Chelsea's game against Liverpool, but he bagged a 9-point FPL haul after scoring and setting up a goal as a substitute. Well rested, Pulisic will look to find the net once more as Chelsea take on Wolves in a game which is crucial to their Champions League hopes.

Michail Antonio (WHU)- £7.0 m | Opponent: AVL(H): Michail Antonio has been instrumental in West Ham's bid for safety. He'll look to extend his goalscoring spree when West Ham host Aston Villa on Sunday, and rack up some FPL points.

David Silva (MCI) - £7.4 m | Opponent: NOR(H): David Silva is set to play his last Premier League match for Manchester City after 10 years of featuring for the club. Silva has 30 FPL points in his last two home games and is a must-have for this round. A home game against bottom-placed Norwich City could be the perfect sendoff for him.

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) - £9.0 m | Opponent: LEI(A): Bruno Fernandes received a lot of backing from FPL managers, but he could return only one point from United's 1-1 draw against West Ham. United need to perform well against Leicester, and Fernandes will be involved in most of their attacking plays.

Raheem Sterling (MCI)- £11.7 m | Opponent: NOR(A): Raheem Sterling continued his hot streak since the restart and registered a 17-point FPL haul against Watford. He was subbed off after just 63 minutes and is likely to start against Norwich City. With his late surge for the Golden Boot giving him the penalty duties, Sterling is a great option to have for Gameweek 38+ and is a prime FPL captaincy option.

Forwards:

Rashford scored United's only goal in the reverse fixture against Leicester.

Marcus Rashford (MUN) - £8.8 m | Opponent: LEI(A): Marcus Rashford blanked against West Ham, disappointing many FPL managers. He'll look to get back on the scoresheet as United take on Leicester City in a crucial game on Sunday.

Callum Wilson (BOU) - £7.4 m | Opponent: EVE(A): Callum Wilson will look to find the net for Bournemouth against Everton. He is a good differential FPL option and has a lot to play for, and will be one to watch out for this Gameweek.

Bench:

GK: Dean Henderson (SHU) - £5.2 m | Opponent: SOU (A):

1st Sub: Chris Wood (BUR) - £6.1 m | Opponent: BHA(H):

2nd Sub: Romain Saiss (WOL) - £4.6 m | Opponent: CHE(A):

3rd Sub: Jamaal Lascelles (NEW)- £4.3 m | Opponent: BHA(A)