FPL 2020: Top 5 Players to sign for Gameweek 32+| FPL 2020 Tips

Here are 5 exciting options for FPL managers to sign ahead of Matchweek 32 of the Premier League.

The list includes Man United star Bruno Fernandes along with other great options.

Bruno Fernandes(L) and Anthony Martial(R) have struck up a good rapport.

Gameweek 31+ continued a positive spell for FPL managers following the restart of the Premier League since the COVID-19 outbreak. Manchester City's loss to Chelsea meant that Liverpool became the newest Premier League champions.

Liverpool became the newest Premier League champions.

Various highly-owned FPL players performed well, and this led to good average points. The results were in line with the rather one-sided fixtures with not many surprises.

Gameweek 32+ however, which spans across five days starting Saturday, June 27th, is set to be interesting as the fixtures are a bit tricky for most teams. With the title race over, teams in the relegation battle and those fighting for the Champions League spots will be the best FPL options.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five players to add to your FPL team for Gameweek 32+.

Top five FPL players for Gameweek 32+ of the EPL:

#5: Raul Jimenez (WOL)

(FWD- £8.1 m)| Opponent: AVL(A)

Jimenez is a must-have FPL player for this round.

Raul Jimenez is the most obvious choice in this list, both due to his form and Wolves' kind run of fixtures. The Mexican netted the winner for Wolves against Bournemouth, and took his goal-scoring tally to 15 goals. He has been equally prolific in both home and away games and with the struggling Aston Villa up next, Jimenez is a must-have FPL player for Gameweek 32+ and the rest of the season.

#4: Heung-Min Son(TOT)

(MID- £9.7 m)| Opponent: SHU(A)

Son scored the only goal for Spurs in the reverse fixture.

Son Heung-Min has been the best FPL option from Spurs this season. He was instrumental in Spurs' triumph over West Ham on 23rd June. Son set up Harry Kane's goal in the second half after his first-half goal got ruled out due to an offside. Son has netted nine goals and has provided ten assists this season.

With every game being a must-win for Spurs now, Son is likely to step up and deliver yet another strong performance.

(MID- £8.3 m)

Richarlison found the net against Leicester City earlier this season.

Richarlison has been the major goal threat for Everton along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and he can deliver the goods for FPL managers this week. Everton returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Norwich City in Matchweek 31 and have looked threatening on the attacking front.

Richarlison has had a considerable goal threat in the last few games but hasn't had anything to show for it. With a home game against Leicester City up next, he'll look to get on the scoresheet. That makes him an exciting option for FPL managers to pick.

#2: Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

(MID- £8.7 m)| Opponent: BHA(A)

Bruno Fernandes(right) combined well with Paul Pogba (left).

Bruno Fernandes has become a very popular FPL pick just seven matches into his Premier League career. The Portuguese midfielder has been at the heart of every Manchester United move and has gathered 50 points. The fact that he's on set-pieces further raises his appeal.

Though he didn't get an attacking return against Sheffield United, Bruno Fernandes is expected to be in the thick of action in Manchester United's next game when they visit Brighton. He's a great FPL pick both for this round and for the rest of the season.

(FWD- £7.5)| Opponent: WHU(A)

Tammy Abraham is a very popular FPL pick.

Chelsea beat Manchester City at Stamford Bridge to help Liverpool win the Premier League title. While Christian Pulisic's performance was one of the positives for Chelsea, Tammy Abraham's cameo from the bench was crucial in them getting the win.







Abraham, who recovered from an ankle injury that sidelined him before the pandemic break, looked extremely sharp and troubled the tired Manchester City defenders. Though he was unlucky not to get more than an assist in that game, he looks set to start in place of Olivier Giroud in the Blues' next game against West Ham United.

Abraham, who was a very popular FPL pick before his injury, has scored 13 goals and provided six assists in the Premier League this season. He's set to spearhead Chelsea's attack for the rest of the season and can rack up a lot of FPL points.