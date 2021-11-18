FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 12 | FPL Tips

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action returns once again after the final international break of the calendar year. With ten gameweeks between now and Christmas, FPL managers should prepare for a hectic period that could make or break their seasons.

Gameweek 11 was a sub-par one for FPL managers, with an average score of 42 FPL points. While Salah remained the most popular captaincy choice by a large margin, he produced only a five-point FPL haul. FPL managers also left points on their bench, with popular budget goalkeeper Ben Foster registering an 11-point FPL haul courtesy of a penalty save.

I had another solid GW, registering 72 FPL points thanks to hauls from Joao Cancelo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raphinha, and captain Kai Havertz. As a result, I broke into the top 100K, an ideal position to push on from in GW 12.

Naturally, there are plenty of talking points ahead of Gameweek 12. Spurs' favorable fixture run until New Year's is the most prominent, with their assets receiving a lot of attention from FPL managers. The new managerial appointment has also garnered significant attention to the club and their FPL assets.

With this gameweek being the last rest point ahead of a breakneck schedule, FPL managers should be careful about their transfers for GW 12 as it could shape their team for the run-in. There's plenty to consider before making their move ahead of the gameweek 12 FPL deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 12 Deadline: Saturday, November 20th, at 11:00 AM (GMT)/ 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 12 Fixtures

Gameweek 12 begins with an encounter between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium. Manchester United travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford in one of the six 15:00 GMT kick-offs. Liverpool and Arsenal go head to head at Anfield in the marquee clash of the gameweek later on.

Manchester City host Everton on Sunday afternoon, with Leeds traveling to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the final match of GW 12 later in the day.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 12.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 11.

Here's the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 11:

Goalkeepers: Vicente Guaita (CRY) (£4.5 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Ruben Dias (MCI) (£6.1 million), Tino Livramento (SOU) (£4.3 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.3 million), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.8 million), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.6 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.7 million), Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.1 million), Raphinha (LEE) (£6.6 million), Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) (£5.5 million), and Kai Havertz (CHE) (£8.1 million).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.3 million), Keinan Davis (FWD) (AVL) (£4.4 million), and Ivan Toney (BRE) (£6.6 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Kai Havertz/Mohamed Salah.

GW 11 Average score: 42.

GW 11 Transfers made: None.

Points Scored (- hits): 72 (-0): 72.

Overall Points: 732.

Overall Rank: 85918.

Free Transfers available: 2.

Money Remaining: £2.9 million.

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Diogo Jota is one of my transfer targets for the upcoming Gameweeks.

1) Kai Havertz (CHE) (MID) (£8.1 million) - OUT | Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID) (£10.3 million) - IN.

2) Ruben Dias (MCI) (DEF) (£6.1 million) - OUT | Sergio Reguilon (TOT) (DEF) (£5.0 million) - IN.

It wouldn't take much to convince me to jump aboard the Spurs ship from GW 12 even without Antonio Conte. However, with him in charge, Tottenham look like an ideal team to invest in over the next few gameweeks. While I had a few other transfers to consider, bringing in Son and a Spurs defender looks the priority for me.

With £2.9 m in the bank, swapping Kai Havertz out for Son is a no-brainer. I never intended to hold Havertz long-term, and this seems like an ideal time to let him go. While Harry Kane is also a solid FPL pick from Spurs, it's hard to bring him in using just the two transfers.

The next transfer is one I'm still pondering upon. While bringing Sergio Reguilon in certainly has lots of positives, I'm a bit hesitant to sell Ruben Dias ahead of Manchester City's excellent run of fixtures until the next international break. Doubling up on a fairly secure starter from arguably the strongest defense in the league is a tempting option.

However, Reguilon's attacking potential, price, and Antonio Conte's excellent defensive record should allow me to go ahead with the transfer.

While I eyed up a couple of other FPL assets like Diogo Jota and Callum Wilson for transfering in, I'm likely to postpone them for future GWs.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 12

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 12.

Gameweek 12 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs MUN (H), Raphinha (LEE) vs TOT (A), Tino Livramento (DEF) vs NOR (A) and Keinan Davis (FWD) vs BHA (H).

Once again, I've left Livramento on the bench, and it's a choice I could regret later. However, to avoid benching confusion and maintain uniformity in decisions, I am prepared to take that risk. I've also benched Raphinha over the likes of Watkins and Mbeumo with the hope that Spurs keep a clean sheet. I'm also planning to sell Raphinha for Jota next week, as he's not a long-term hold for me.

With the bench out of the way, let's now look at the starting XI for this week. Vicente Guaita is delivering at the back and now has successive clean sheets. He could add to that tally over the next ten gameweeks, considering Palace's impressive fixture run.

I'm playing four at the back this week, with each defender having plenty of attacking potential and likely to keep a clean sheet. Arsenal and Leicester could prove tricky for Alexander-Arnold and Chilwell, however.

Son Heung-Min and Phil Foden are the two midfielders I'm expecting to give me good FPL returns in GW 12. Both of them come into this game on the back of successive blanks and will look to break their goal droughts and reward their FPL managers.

Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney haven't lived up to FPL managers' expectations despite having the underlying numbers to show for it. They'll look to get their names on the scoresheet when they take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle in GW 12.

Lastly, Ollie Watkins could profit from Robert Sanchez's absence in goal when Aston Villa take on Brighton. While I'm unlikely to retain him post GW 13, I'd like to receive some FPL points from him before I move on.

Overall, I'm pleased with the team I'm building for the Christmas fixture frenzy. With a fairly strong bench and some big-hitters present, I'm hoping to move further up within the top 100K.

Gameweek 12 - FPL Captaincy

Son is a tempting FPL captaincy option in GW 12.

In the last two GWs, I went for Kai Havertz as my captain over Salah and gained four FPL points. While Salah is the safest FPL captaincy pick, I don't think shying away from other viable options when the fixtures are good is the answer.

With Salah facing a resolute Arsenal defense this week, I can't look past Son Heung-Min for the captain's armband. He's an important part of this Spurs attack and also has set-pieces in his locker. He should rack up some FPL points against Leeds.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 12 - Summary

Antonio Conte's arrival has made Reguilon an even more appealing FPL pick.

Starting XI:

GK - Vicente Guaita (CRY) vs BUR (A).

DEF: Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs EVE (H), Ben Chilwell (CHE) vs LEI (A), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs ARS (H), and Sergio Reguilon (TOT) vs LEE (H).

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs ARS (H), Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) vs NEW (A), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs LEE (H), and Phil Foden (MCI) vs EVE (H).

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs NEW (A) and Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs BHA (H)

Formation: 4-4-2.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs MUN (H), 1st Sub: Raphinha (LEE) vs TOT (A), 2nd Sub: Tino Livramento (DEF) vs NOR (A), 3rd Sub: Keinan Davis (FWD) vs BHA (H).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 2.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Son Heung-Min | VC: Mohamed Salah.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava