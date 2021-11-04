FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 11 | FPL Tips

FPL managers should set their teams up earlier than usual as we face another Friday night kickoff in Gameweek 11.

This will be the last Gameweek before the third international break of the season, post which an enticing and uninterrupted run of fixtures awaits.Gameweek 10 was an average one for FPL managers, with Mohamed Salah returning only five FPL points. Michail Antonio also suffered a blank despite West HamUnited putting four past Aston Villa.

Chelsea's Reece James was the highest point-scorer of the Gameweek, recording a 21-point FPL haul after netting twice against Newcastle. Manchester City's shock defeat to Crystal Palace, among other surprises, meant the GW average score was 42 FPL points.

I had a decent FPL Gameweek, recording 56 FPL points courtesy of hauls from Raphinha, Ollie Watkins, Vicente Guaita and a six-point return from my last-minute captaincy choice Kai Havertz.

Antonio Conte returning to Spurs ahead of their excellent run of fixtures has introduced new variables into FPL managers' transfer plans. It'll be interesting to see how Spurs perform with him at the helm. While James is undoubtedly the most popular transfer in, Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe is also a popular FPL figure.

Whatever transfers FPL managers decide to make, they should do so ahead of the Gameweek 11 deadline on Friday evening GMT.

Gameweek 11 Deadline: Friday, 5th November, at 06:30 PM (GMT)/ 00:00 AM (Saturday, 6th November) (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 11 Fixtures

Gameweek 11 kicks off with a Friday night meeting between Southampton and Aston Villa at the St. Mary's Stadium. Saturday opens with a blockbuster clash, as the Manchester Derby takes place at Old Trafford. Chelsea will host Burnley later in the day.

Antonio Conte's first Premier League assignment will be away at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon. The Gameweek will conclude with a meeting between West Ham and Liverpool at the London Stadium on Sunday evening.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 11.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 10.

Here's the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 10:

Goalkeepers: Vicente Guaita (CRY) (£4.5 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Ruben Dias (MCI) (£6.1 million), Tino Livramento (SOU) (£4.2 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.2 million), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.7 million) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.7 million), Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.1 million), Raphinha (LEE) (£6.6 million), Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) (£5.5 million) and Kai Havertz (CHE) (£8.1 million).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.3 million), Keinan Davis (FWD) (AVL) (£4.4 million) and Ivan Toney (BRE) (£6.6 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Kai Havertz/Mohamed Salah.

GW 10 Average score: 42.

GW 10 Transfers made: 1.

Points Scored (- hits): 56 (-0): 56.

Overall Points: 660.

Overall Rank: 167055.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £2.9 million.

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

I plan to get Son in my FPL team in GW 12.

No Transfers: Despite the temptation to jump on Spurs' FPL assets, I've decided to exercise caution and roll my transfer this week. With the international break coming up, I don't want to make any investment that leads to an injury. I have £2.9 million in the bank, and having two free transfers to spend will be crucial ahead of GW 12.

Considering I have a fully fit squad, there's no need for me to make any changes.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 11

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 11.

Gameweek 11 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs ARS (A), Ruben Dias (MCI) vs MUN (A), Tino Livramento (DEF) vs AVL (H) and Keinan Davis (FWD) vs SOU (A).

I've opted to bench Ruben Dias in GW 11 over Ollie Watkins. While you could argue that the goals City have conceded have been due to individual errors, it seems risky going into a derby game with a City triple-up. Cancelo offers more attacking potential, so I'm playing him over Dias.

An in-form Ollie Watkins could have a nice outing against Southampton. Dean Smith's side has been unlucky not to get more points, and they'll look to break their losing streak. While the Southampton defence has looked resolute in recent GWs, Villa should be able to break through.

The rest of the selections are pretty self-explanatory. Vicente Guaita is in goal, and I expect him to continue the form he showed when keeping a shutout against Manchester City.

Ben Chilwell and Trent Alexander-Arnold will look to continue their excellent runs in both attack and defence. Mohamed Salah's goalscoring run came to a halt against Brighton in GW 10. He faces a stern test in West Ham United, but looks on course to get another FPL haul.

Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney will look to shake off the defeat against Burnley as they prepare to take on Norwich in front of their home fans. Brentford have underperformed in xG this season, and they are due some goals. Expect Toney and Mbeumo to be heavily involved.

Meanwhile, Raphinha was electric against Norwich, and he'll look to trouble a shaky Leicester defence whom he meets on Sunday. Lastly, I'll come to Kai Havertz, who looks due for a big FPL haul against Burnley. I expect him to get a goal or two and reward his FPL owners, especially those who brought him in for a hit.

All in all, I'm satisfied with the team I've put out this week even when rolling my transfer. I hope to rise in the overall FPL rankings ahead of a crucial run of fixtures post the international break.

Gameweek 11 - FPL Captaincy

Kai Havertz could be a decent differential FPL captaincy pick.

I went against Mohamed Salah last week for Kai Havertz, and the move didn't hurt me. I've decided to go the same way for GW 11 and back Havertz throughout this fixture run. It's not a particularly easy fixture for Salah against West Ham, and with Havertz due some goals taking on Burnley at home, I'm going for him.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 11 - Summary

Could Ollie Watkins get some FPL points from this fixture against Southampton?

Starting XI:

GK - Vicente Guaita (CRY) vs WOL (H).

DEF: Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs MUN (A), Ben Chilwell (CHE) vs BUR (H), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs WHU (A).

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs WHU (A), Raphinha (LEE) vs LEI (H), Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) vs NOR (H), Kai Havertz (CHE) vs BUR (H), and Phil Foden (MCI) vs MUN (A).

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs NOR (H) and Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs SOU (A)

Formation: 3-5-2.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs ARS (A), 1st Sub: Ruben Dias (MCI) vs MUN (A), 2nd Sub: Tino Livramento (DEF) vs AVL (H), 3rd Sub: Keinan Davis (FWD) vs SOU (A).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: None.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Kai Havertz | VC: Mohamed Salah.

