FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 10 | FPL Tips

We're back for another FPL Gameweek on Saturday, October 30th, after a cracking Gameweek 9 for FPL managers.

While he left it late, Mohamed Salah's 24-point FPL haul breathed joy into most of the FPL managers who gave him the captain's armband. It led to a high GW average of 64 FPL points, with Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell the other top scorers of the Gameweek.

Panic and pandemonium ensued before the start of Gameweek 9, with the widely selected Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner picking up injuries. While lots of FPL managers turned to Jamie Vardy or Harry Kane, some looked to Kai Havertz (CHE) (MID) (£8.1 million) for some differential FPL points, only to see him blank as teammate Mason Mount scored a hat-trick.

I was one of those FPL managers who not only bought Havertz, but also gave him the armband. The -4 hit I took to bring him and enabler Keinan Davis (AVL) (FWD) (£4.4 million) didn't pay off in GW 9. As a result, despite owning both Chilwell and Foden, I dropped down to 237K courtesy of Salah's performance.

The emergence of some quality FPL midfielders in the sub-£8 million bracket has stirred up transfer activity among FPL managers. The decline in output from the mid-price strikers has also contributed to this, with some FPL managers shifting some of their funds back to midfield. With injuries and yellow flags also flying around, FPL managers need to plan their next moves accordingly.

Whatever changes they make, they should ensure they do so ahead of the Gameweek 10 deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 10 Deadline: Saturday, October 30th, at 11:00 AM (British Summer Time) / 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 10 Fixtures

Gameweek 10 gets underway with a Saturday afternoon meeting between Leicester City and Arsenal at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester City host Crystal Palace as Liverpool take on Brighton at Anfield among five 3:00 PM BST kick-offs. Tottenham Hotspur go up against Manchester United in the marquee clash of the GW later in the day.

Leeds United travel to Carrow Road on Sunday. The Gameweek concludes with a Monday-night encounter between Wolves and Everton at the Molineux.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 10.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 9.

Here's the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 9:

Goalkeepers: Vicente Guaita (CRY) (£4.5 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Ruben Dias (MCI) (£6.1 million), Tino Livramento (SOU) (£4.2 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.2 million), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.7 million), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.7 million), Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.0 million), Raphinha (LEE) (£6.6 million), Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) (£5.5 million), and Kai Havertz (CHE) (£8.1 million).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.3 million), Keinan Davis (FWD) (AVL) (£4.4 million), and Adam Armstrong (SOU) (£6.0 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Kai Havertz/Mohamed Salah.

GW 9 Average score: 64.

GW 9 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 78 (-4): 74.

Overall Points: 604.

Overall Rank: 237667.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £3.5 million.

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Ivan Toney should offer tremendous FPL value in the upcoming Gameweeks.

1) Adam Armstrong (SOU) (FWD) (£6.0 million) - OUT | Ivan Toney (BRE) (FWD) (£6.6 million) - IN.

While this was a transfer I hoped I didn't have to make when playing my Wildcard, as soon as I saw Southampton's teamsheet in GW 8, I realised that there was no other way. While Lukaku's injury forced a slight change of plans, Adam Armstrong is nevertheless going out of my team with Ivan Toney, his replacement.

The Brentford striker has been unlucky not to notch up better FPL scores, with only two goals and two FPL assists to his name so far. However, he should start delivering on the underlying stats soon; that, combined with Brentford's excellent fixture run, makes him an ideal replacement for Armstrong.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 10

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 10.

Gameweek 10 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs SOU (H), Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs WHU (H), Tino Livramento (DEF) vs WAT (A), and Keinan Davis (FWD) vs WHU (H).

I'm going for a 4-5-1 formation this week, with new signing Ivan Toney as my lone striker. Ollie Watkins could be prone to rotation if Aston Villa switch to a front-three, and considering his tougher fixture, I'm likely to bench him. While it is tempting to play Livramento, I can't justify selecting him over any of the other players in my starting XI this week. As a result, Watkins will remain on my bench.

After a second-half penalty saw Manchester City lose their clean sheet, FPL managers who invested in their defence will hope for one in GW 10. Ben Chilwell has been in scintillating form, and looks set to continue that. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also in contention for a sizeable FPL haul against Brighton.

I've got a couple of yellow flags in midfield, with Raphinha and Bryan Mbeumo picking up injuries and getting substituted ahead of the 60-minute mark in GW 9. However, both of them are likely to be fit in time for GW 10 ,and should start. Mohamed Salah and Phil Foden should haul again, with favourable fixtures in GW 10.

Kai Havertz is the player I'm more interested in this week. While he didn't deliver any FPL returns in GW 9, he's got two brilliant upcoming fixtures ahead of the international break, and should reward the FPL managers who backed him.

Had Salah not gone on to deliver one of the performances of the season in GW 9, I would've moved up the FPL rankings instead of sliding out of the Top 200K. My FPL team was pretty unlucky last Gameweek, and if things revert to normal in GW 10, I should get a solid FPL haul.

Gameweek 10 - FPL Captaincy

Who else but Salah for Gameweek 10 FPL captaincy?

While last week's haul from Salah is likely an outlier, the fact remains that he's probably the best FPL asset and the most in-form player in the PL. He's likely to be captained by most active FPL managers, and that should see his Effective Ownership( EO) skyrocket. Even without the tempting home fixture, Salah is the best FPL captaincy option for this Gameweek, purely because of the risks of going for someone other than him.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 10 - Summary

Can Havertz reward the FPL managers who brought him in, albeit a GW later?

Starting XI:

GK - Vicente Guaita (CRY) vs MCI (A).

DEF: Ruben Dias (MCI) vs CRY (H), Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs CRY (H), Ben Chilwell (CHE) vs NEW (A), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs BHA (H).

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs BHA (H), Raphinha (LEE) vs NOR (A), Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) vs BUR (A), Kai Havertz (CHE) vs NEW (A), and Phil Foden (MCI) vs CRY (H).

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs BUR (A).

Formation: 4-5-1.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs SOU (H), 1st Sub: Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs WHU (H), 2nd Sub: Tino Livramento (DEF) vs WAT (A), 3rd Sub: Keinan Davis (FWD) vs WHU (H).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 1.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

