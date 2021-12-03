FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 15 | FPL Tips

Just like the players on the field, it's a very short turnaround for FPL managers, as the games keep coming thick and fast in this part of the season.

Gameweek 15 kicks off less than 48 hours post the conclusion of a mid-week Gameweek 14. Top captain Mohamed Salah rewarded his FPL backers with a 15-point haul, leading to a fairly high average score of 57 points.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



#FPL #EVELIV SCOUT: Mo Salah (£13.0m) has produced a goal or assist in 4️⃣6️⃣ of the 6️⃣8️⃣ occasions he's been named the top captain 🤯 SCOUT: Mo Salah (£13.0m) has produced a goal or assist in 4️⃣6️⃣ of the 6️⃣8️⃣ occasions he's been named the top captain 🤯#FPL #EVELIV https://t.co/J61bulv5bc

I managed an above-par score of 77 FPL points, despite handing the armband to Son Heung-Min. Son's goal, combined with hauls from Diego Jota, Ollie Watkins, and Sergio Reguilon, helped me rise up the rankings.

Manchester United look like an excellent source of differentials for FPL managers ahead of the team's mouthwatering fixture run starting in Gameweek 15. FPL managers will look for a way to accommodate the top FPL assets from United, with Cristiano Ronaldo (FWD) (MUN) (£12.3 million) leading the way.

With that and lots more to consider, it should be busy prepping for FPL managers. Whatever changes they make, they should ensure they do so ahead of the FPL deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 15 Deadline: Saturday, December 4th at 11:00 AM (GMT)/ 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 15 Fixtures

West Ham take on Chelsea at the London Stadium to set things off in Gameweek 15. Liverpool play away at Wolves, while Manchester City travel to Vicarage Road later in the day.

On Sunday, Manchester United host Crystal Palace in what should be Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of the club. The Gameweek will conclude with a Monday night meeting between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 15.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 14

Here's the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 14:

Goalkeepers: Vicente Guaita (CRY) (£4.5 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Sergio Reguilon (TOT) (£5.1 million), Tino Livramento (SOU) (£4.3 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.4 million), Marcos Alonso (CHE) (£5.6 million), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.7 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.7 million), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£7.7 million), Raphinha (LEE) (£6.6 million), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) (£7.2 million), and Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.4 million).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.3 million), Keinan Davis (FWD) (AVL) (£4.4 million), and Ivan Toney (BRE) (£6.6 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Son Heung-Min/ Mohamed Salah.

GW 14 Average score: 58.

GW 14 Transfers made: 1.

Points Scored (- hits): 77 (-0): 77.

Overall Points: 937.

Overall Rank: 53522.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.7 million.

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Josh King is one of my FPL transfer targets for the upcoming Gameweeks.

No Transfers: I'm happy with my FPL team ahead of Gameweek 15, with most of my players having relatively easy fixtures. As there are no issues to address, I'll roll my transfer for Gameweek 15.

That will give me an extra free transfer to use next week when there's a fixture swing for lots of teams. Having two free transfers and £0.7 million in the bank will allow me to make the best moves possible in Gameweek 16, for the next set of fixtures.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 15

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 15

Gameweek 15 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs MCI (H), Ivan Toney (FWD) vs LEE (A), Tino Livramento (DEF) vs BHA (H), Keinan Davis (FWD) vs LEI (H).

Barring a yellow flag for Ilkay Gundogan, I'm happy with the team I'm putting out in Gameweek 15. His teammate Joao Cancelo could also haul big against Watford. However, he could get a rest to manage his workload.

Vicente Guaita is probably the one player, who I feel, has a tough fixture. Playing at Old Trafford against a Manchester United side that look to have turned a corner, a clean sheet seems unlikely. He could walk away with some save points, though.

Meanwhile, the in-form Liverpool trio of Salah, Jota and Alexander-Arnold should extend their domination at the Molineux when they take on Wolves. While Bruno Lage's side have been impressive this season, it'll be tough for them to contain a rampant Liverpool unit.

Tottenham Hotspur looked comfortable in their win against Brentford, and seemed well adjusted to their new formation. They'll look to stamp their authority and score more goals against Norwich.

Coming to my forwards, I've started Ollie Watkins over Ivan Toney, due to his form. Leading the line for an in-form Aston Villa team against a leaky Leicester City side, Watkins should continue his consistent FPL run. Toney, meanwhile, could come on as an auto-sub if Gundogan misses out.

Overall, I'm pleased with my FPL team for GW 15, and will look to break into the top 50K.

Gameweek 15 - FPL Captaincy

Son will look to continue his goalscoring run against Norwich City.

While Salah outscored Son again, Son's goal against Brentford has given me enough confidence to captain him against Norwich in Gameweek 15.

Spurs look to be getting better under Antonio Conte, and they'll want to improve their goal difference in this game. While Dean Smith has improved The Canaries since his arrival, their game against Spurs does seem a slightly easier fixture on paper than Wolves for Salah.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



The South Korean has returned 168 points over those 23 games 👏



#FPL #TOTBRE SCOUT: When he’s played more than 30 minutes in games against promoted sides, Son Heung-min (£10.4m) has scored or assisted in 78 per cent of his appearances 🔥The South Korean has returned 168 points over those 23 games 👏 SCOUT: When he’s played more than 30 minutes in games against promoted sides, Son Heung-min (£10.4m) has scored or assisted in 78 per cent of his appearances 🔥The South Korean has returned 168 points over those 23 games 👏#FPL #TOTBRE https://t.co/98uLFGp0zm

While Salah could well produce another FPL haul in GW 15, Son's fixture and bright form are too good to turn down, and I'm hoping he can outscore Salah.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 15 - Summary

Can Raphinha find the back of the net against Brentford in FPL GW 15?

Starting XI:

GK - Vicente Guaita (CRY) vs MUN (A).

DEF: Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs WAT (A), Marcos Alonso (CHE) vs WHU (A), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs WOL (A), and Sergio Reguilon (TOT) vs NOR (H).

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs WOL (A), Raphinha (LEE) vs BRE (H), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs NOR (H), Diogo Jota (LIV) vs WOL (A), and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) vs WAT (A).

FWD: Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs LEI (H).

Formation: 4-5-1.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs MCI (H), 1st Sub: Ivan Toney (FWD) vs LEE (A), 2nd Sub: Tino Livramento (DEF) vs BHA (H), 3rd Sub: Keinan Davis (FWD) vs LEI (H).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: None.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Son Heung-Min | VC: Mohamed Salah.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Bhargav