FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 14 | FPL Tips

Less than 48 hours post the conclusion of Gameweek 13, FPL managers should prepare for another deadline as a mid-week round of fixtures approaches.

Gameweek 13 was a topsy-turvy one for FPL managers, with some high individual FPL hauls balanced by an unexpected fixture postponement. As a result, Gameweek 13 was a sub-par one for FPL managers, with an average score of 44 points. Diogo Jota, Jamie Vardy and Trent Alexander-Arnold were some of the highly owned FPL assets to register good FPL hauls.

My FPL team was affected by the inclement weather that forced the postponement of the clash between Burnley and Spurs at Turf Moor. Both Son Heung-Min and Serge Reguilon registered zero FPL points, and were replaced by Bryan Mbeumo and Tino Livramento, who aggregated two FPL points between them.

Nevertheless, hauls from Diogo Jota, Ivan Toney and Alexander-Arnold helped me get a decent haul of 55 FPL points, thereby preventing me from enduring a significant rank drop.

Jota's double-digit haul has made him the most popular FPL transfer heading into GW 14. Reece James also continues garnering FPL attention as more and more FPL managers continue to transfer out the injured Ben Chilwell.

Despite a short turnaround between the two Gameweeks, there is still plenty to consider for FPL managers before making their transfers for Gameweek 14. They should ensure they do so ahead of the 06:00 PM GMT GW 14 FPL deadline on Tuesday.

Gameweek 14 Deadline: Tuesday, November 30th at 06:00 PM (GMT)/ 11:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 14 Fixtures

In the first round of midweek fixtures this season, Newcastle will host Norwich City at St. James Park. Meanwhile, Leeds United will take on Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Chelsea will be away at Watford on Wednesday night, while Everton will host the Merseyside Derby in a 08:15 PM GMT kick-off on the same day. On Thursday, Tottenham will take on Brentford at home in a 07:30 PM GMT kick-off. Manchester United and Arsenal will face off 45 minutes later, in the final fixture of the Gameweek.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 14.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 13

Here's the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 13:

Goalkeepers: Vicente Guaita (CRY) (£4.5 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Sergio Reguilon (TOT) (£5.0 million), Tino Livramento (SOU) (£4.3 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.4 million), Marcos Alonso (CHE) (£5.6 million), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.6 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.7 million), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£7.6 million), Raphinha (LEE) (£6.6 million), Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) (£5.5 million), and Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.4 million).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.3 million), Keinan Davis (FWD) (AVL) (£4.4 million), and Ivan Toney (BRE) (£6.6 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Son Heung-Min.

GW 13 Average score: 44.

GW 13 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 55 (-4): 51.

Overall Points: 860.

Overall Rank: 84205.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £2.4 million.

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Gundogan (centre) could be an excellent FPL midfield option during the Christmas period.

1) Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) (MID) (£5.5 million) - OUT | Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) (MID) (£7.2 million) - IN. With Aston Villa embarking on a poor run of short-term fixtures, I was all set to transfer Mbeumo out in Gameweek 14. However, barring Callum Wilson, there weren't many options that stood out. Wilson, however, is one booking away from a suspension, and should he get one in GW 14, it would throw a wrench in my plans.

Meanwhile, Ilkay's Gundogan's FPL haul against West Ham caught my attention, and his stats look impressive. With an xGI/90 (Expected goal involvement per 90) of 0.74 and a fairly secure place in the playing XI, Gundogan is an excellent FPL option to choose from Manchester City, considering their kind run of fixtures.

That's why I'm likely to transfer Bryan Mbeumo out for Gundogan ahead of GW 14. While I've persisted patiently with Mbeumo, he hasn't delivered on his underlying numbers, and it might be time to let him go.

I'll decide whether to hold Watkins through his tough run or sell him after GW 14, with £0.7 million remaining in the bank.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 14

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 14

Gameweek 14 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs CHE (H), Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs MCI (H), Tino Livramento (DEF) vs LEI (H) and Keinan Davis (FWD) vs MCI (H).

After not playing in Gameweek 13, Tottenham Hotspur will be raring to g,o and will look to bounce back after a shock defeat in the UEFA Conference League. Playing at home against an attacking Brentford side, I expect FPL returns from both Son and Reguilon.

Whether he keeps a clean sheet or not, Vicente Guaita should have a busy time in Palace's goal, with Leeds United firing plenty of shots. Raphinha, meanwhile, is on set-piece duty for Leeds, and he could look to exploit the opponents' weakness in defending them.

Despite Everton's poor recent form, you'd expect them to be at their best and give a tough fight to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. However, Salah, Jota and Alexander-Arnold should continue rewarding their FPL owners.

Joao Cancelo and Marcos Alonso blanked in GW 13. Both of them will look to help their team record a clean sheet, and get some attacking returns. The in-form Ilkay Gundogan will also look to continue his goalscoring run.

Overall, I'm happy with the team and the transfer for Gameweek 14, and am hoping that Gundogan's differential FPL potential helps me gain rank.

Gameweek 14 - FPL Captaincy

Son (right) will look to break his goal drought.

While going with Mohamed Salah seems the safer option once again, I'm likely to give my armband to Son. Despite Liverpool's dominance and Everton's poor form, The Reds aren't likely to run away with this one. Everton should employ a very defensive approach, and that could see Salah register a long-due blank.

Meanwhile, a fired-up Spurs side should take the attack to Brentford in what should be a more open game. While it is a risky move, I'm expecting it to pay dividends.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 14 - Summary

Can Marcos Alonso reward his FPL owners against Watford in GW 14?

Starting XI:

GK - Vicente Guaita (CRY) vs LEE (A).

DEF: Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs AVL (A), Marcos Alonso (CHE) vs WAT (A), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs EVE (A), and Sergio Reguilon (TOT) vs BRE (H).

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs EVE (A), Raphinha (LEE) vs CRY (H), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs BRE (H), Diogo Jota (LIV) vs EVE (A), and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) vs AVL (A).

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs TOT (A).

Formation: 4-5-1.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs CHE (H), 1st Sub: Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs MCI (H), 2nd Sub: Tino Livramento (DEF) vs LEI (H), 3rd Sub: Keinan Davis (FWD) vs MCI (H).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 1.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Son Heung-Min | VC: Mohamed Salah.

Edited by Bhargav