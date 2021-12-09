FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 16 | FPL Tips

We're set for another hectic spell of FPL action, with three Gameweeks taking place in the next ten days, starting with Gameweek 16. That comes after a pretty average Gameweek 15 that saw an average score of 43 FPL points.

While Mohamed Salah extended his run without a blank, he could contribute only an assist in GW 15. As a result, my decision to go against him finally paid off, with Son-Heung Min registering a goal and an assist and picking up a 13-point FPL haul.

There's plenty going on ahead of Gameweek 16. A COVID-19 outbreak in the Spurs camp, and reportedly, at Leicester City, spells trouble ahead of this congested schedule. While nothing is decided yet, that could have massive ramifications for both the clubs' fixtures over the next few Gameweeks.

Apart from that, Manchester United's reign under interim manager Ralf Rangnick began with a win over Crystal Palace. FPL managers seem to be rushing to sign Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their exceptional fixture run, and he seems to be worth the deal.

While there is a lot to analyse and consider before locking in their teams, FPL managers should ensure they do so ahead of the Gameweek 16 deadline on Friday evening GMT.

Gameweek 16 Deadline: Friday, December 10th at 06:30 PM (GMT)/ 00:00 AM (Saturday) (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 16 Fixtures

Gameweek 16 begins with a Friday night meeting between Brentford and Watford at the Brentford Community Stadium. The action shifts to Manchester on Saturday afternoon, with Manchester City taking on Wolves at the Etihad. Manchester United will travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City later in the day.

Burnley and West Ham will go head to head on Sunday at Turf Moor. The Gameweek will conclude later that day with a clash between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 16.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 15.

Here's the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 15:

Goalkeepers: Vicente Guaita (CRY) (£4.5 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Sergio Reguilon (TOT) (£5.1 million), Tino Livramento (SOU) (£4.3 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.4 million), Marcos Alonso (CHE) (£5.6 million), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.8 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.8 million), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£7.8 million), Raphinha (LEE) (£6.6 million), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) (£7.2 million), and Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.4 million).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.4 million), Keinan Davis (FWD) (AVL) (£4.4 million), and Ivan Toney (BRE) (£6.6 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Son Heung-Min/ Mohamed Salah.

GW 15 Average score: 43.

GW 15 Transfers made: 0.

Points Scored (- hits): 62 (-0): 62.

Overall Points: 999.

Overall Rank: 28997.

Free Transfers available: 2.

Money Remaining: £0.7 million.

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Marcus Rashford will look to revel under Ralf Rangnick.

1) Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.4 million) | Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£9.4 million)

2) Ivan Toney (BRE) (£6.6 million) | Michail Antonio (WHU) (£7.9 million)

Despite another successful Gameweek, I find myself in a precarious position ahead of GW 16. Reports of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Spurs camp and the unavailability of Ivan Toney have forced me into making some transfers.

While my initial transfer plan centred around taking Raphinha out, I now have to prioritise moving the injured and unavailable players out of my team.

While most FPL managers have looked to Cristiano Ronaldo as their main Manchester United attacker, I've gone for Marcus Rashford instead. Playing out of a position as a striker in a front two, Rashford offers plenty of FPL differential value. While he has been pretty quiet since returning from his injury, this formation could bring out the best from him. Getting Rashford over Ronaldo also frees up funds to spread around the team.

To replace Toney, I've gone for Michail Antonio. After starting the season in excellent form, the West Ham forward has endured a barren run in front of goal. However, with West Ham's upcoming fixtures looking very appealing, Antonio should be a solid FPL pick.

I'm likely to stick with these transfers unless there's a drastic change. While I want to avoid taking a hit, I might make a third transfer if Reguilon isn't fit.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 16

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 16

Gameweek 16 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs BRE (A), Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs LIV (A), Tino Livramento (DEF) vs ARS (A), Keinan Davis (FWD) vs LIV (A).

In contrast to my more assured team selections this year, my selections for GW 16 look a bit frazzled and confused due to the uncertainty around Spurs and Leicester City. Nevertheless, I've got a fully fit starting XI that should keep my good FPL run going.

Vicente Guaita will continue in goal, and he'll look to keep his team's first clean sheet in four games against Everton. Marcos Alonso and Joao Cancelo should break their mini-droughts and contribute to clean sheets and attacking returns. Sergio Reguilon confirmed that his injury was a minor one. Should he return to action, he could be in for a solid FPL haul against Brighton, provided the match takes place.

Salah, Diogo Jota and Ilkay Gundogan are shoo-ins, given their high FPL point potential. Despite Bernardo Silva's excellent run of form, I'm backing Gundogan to come good. I feel he's not far away from matching his colleague in terms of FPL returns.

While he played the full ninety minutes in the Champions League this week, I'm expecting him to start and make an attacking contribution, and deliver on his underlying stats.

In stark contrast to Gundogan, Marcus Rashford is a risky left-field pick with not much statistical backing. However, getting him early when he's such a potent FPL differential seemed too good an opportunity to pass on. While Rashford is a punt, I have a strong feeling that it could pay off in the coming weeks.

With Antonio a must-play against Burnley, the final selection call was between Raphinha and Watkins. I've decided to go with the former, as he's on set-pieces, but I could well change my mind before the deadline.

I've surpassed my expectations by breaching the top 30K mark at this time of the season. While it makes sense to go safe, I'm likely to play my natural game and move further up the rankings.

Gameweek 16 - FPL Captaincy

Salah (left) should once again top the FPL captaincy charts.(Image Courtesy: premierleague.com)

With not many options elsewhere, I'm likely to go with Salah as my FPL captain for Gameweek 16. However, I am also considering a well-rested Diogo Jota as a differential selection, and that's something I'll finalise before the deadline.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 16 - Summary

Can Antonio revert to his goalscoring form from earlier this season? (Image Courtesy: premierleague.com)

Starting XI:

GK - Vicente Guaita (CRY) vs EVE (H).

DEF: Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs WOL (H), Marcos Alonso (CHE) vs LEE (H), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs AVL (H), and Sergio Reguilon (TOT) vs BHA (A).

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs AVL (H), Raphinha (LEE) vs CHE (A), Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs NOR (A), Diogo Jota (LIV) vs AVL (H), and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) vs WOL (H).

FWD: Michail Antonio (WHU) vs BUR (A).

Formation: 4-5-1.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs BRE (A), 1st Sub: Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs LIV (A), 2nd Sub: Tino Livramento (DEF) vs ARS (A), 3rd Sub: Keinan Davis (FWD) vs LIV (A).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 2.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Michail Antonio .

