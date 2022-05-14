FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 37 | FPL Tips

We're into the final two Gameweeks of this enthralling FPL 21/22 season, and it comes off the back of a season-defining Double Gameweek 36.

Kevin De Bruyne's 30-point FPL haul combined with a meager three-point haul for Mohamed Salah has left those who backed the Egyptian in the lurch. Those who went for the differential option in KDB were rewarded immensely, and with two games to go, it has shaken up mini-leagues quite a bit.

My Free Hit worked wonders for my team, taking me into the top 75K, thanks to Kevin De Bruyne. I also made a last-minute switch from Diogo Jota to Luis Diaz, which worked well. With five other double-digit hauls, I finished with my highest-ever score of 160 FPL points in the Gameweek.

This season isn't over by any means, and FPL managers will look at the upcoming DGW 37 as their last chance to gain an advantage over their rivals. Aston Villa, Leicester, Burnley, Everton, and Crystal Palace are the five teams that play twice. Richarlison and Wilfried Zaha are the most transferred-in players as things stand.

With the FA Cup final on Saturday, DGW 37 kicks off at noon on Sunday, meaning an early FPL deadline on Sunday morning BST. FPL managers should ensure they finalize their teams before that.

Gameweek 37 Deadline: Sunday, May 15, at 10:30 AM (BST)/ 03:00 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 37 Fixtures

Gameweek 37 kicks off with a clash between Spurs and Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday noon that's crucial for both sides. Five 02:00 PM BST matches follow, with Leeds taking on Brighton at Elland Road. Everton and Brentford go head-to-head later in the day. Newcastle goes up against Arsenal in their last home game of the season on Monday.

Liverpool travels to St. Mary's to take on Southampton on Tuesday night after the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The double-fixture takes place on Thursday night. Everton's home meeting against Crystal Palace is by far the most important of those fixtures.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Free Hit team for Gameweek 36.

Here's the suggested FPL team before the Free Hit in Gameweek 36:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.2 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.1million)

Defenders: Reece James (CHE) (£6.3 million), Joel Matip (LIV) (£5.1 million), Daniel Amartey (LEI) (£3.9 million), Aymeric Laporte (MCI) (£5.9 million), and Conor Coady (WOL) (£4.7 million)

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling (MCI) (£10.5 million), Mason Mount (CHE) (£7.6 million), Kai Havertz (CHE) (£7.9 million), Harvey Barnes (LEI) (£6.5 million), and Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£6.7 million)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£12.5 million), Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.4 million), and Chris Wood (NEW) (£6.3 million)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne/ Mason Mount

GW 36 Average score: 79

GW 36 Transfers made: Free Hit Played

Points Scored (- hits): 160 (-0): 160

Overall Points: 2383

Overall Rank: 74,391

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £2.0 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Chris Wood (NEW) (FWD) (£6.3 million) - OUT | Richarlison (EVE) (FWD) (£7.6 million) - IN

2) Kai Havertz (CHE) (£7.9 million) - OUT | Wilfried Zaha (CRY) (MID) (£6.9 million) - IN

After receiving a lifeline of sorts to rescue my season, I intend to make some sensible transfers to finish strongly.

Richarlison and Wilfried Zaha are the talismans of their respective sides and are on penalties. Richarlison has been the Toffees' primary source of goals, and he has been more prolific at Goodison Park than away from it. With two home matches coming up, he looks like a no-brainer to include in our teams.

As for Zaha, he comes into DGW 37 on the back of goals in successive matches. While Crystal Palace will be up against the resilient defenses of Aston Villa and Everton, you wouldn't put it past Zaha to get some attacking returns.

I am keeping an eye on potential single-Gameweek alternatives to Zaha, with Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz the focus of my attention. I will make my final decisions after the FA Cup final, which will allow me to make an educated guess on which players from Liverpool and Chelsea will start their respective DGW 37 fixtures.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 37

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 37

Gameweek 37 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs LEI (H), Mason Mount (MID) vs LEI (H), Conor Coady (DEF) vs NOR (H), Daniel Amartey (DEF) vs WAT (A) and CHE (A)

I'm facing a bit of a benching crisis in Gameweek 37, with one of Mason Mount and Harvey Barnes having to drop to the bench. As of now, I'm leaning towards playing the Leicester City winger but that could change before the deadline.

Wolves' defensive woes have continued, and if not for Jose Sa's heroics in front of goal, they could be shipping in even more goals. However, a home game against Norwich allows them the opportunity to stop the flow of goals and get a much-needed clean sheet.

Wolves' result could become doubly important for me as I also have Conor Coady in my team. While I have named him on the bench, for now, he could sub in if Aymeric Laporte doesn't recover in time for Manchester City's clash against West Ham.

Joel Matip and Reece James are the other two defenders on my team, and I expect them to start.

Onto the midfield, my move to go for Raheem Sterling in GW 35 over De Bruyne could have some repercussions. While there is a chance Grealish could replace him, Sterling's excellent run of form could see him retain his spot in the starting XI. Zaha, Saka, and Barnes should join him in my four-member midfield.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



In matches against the Hammers, he has delivered six double-digit hauls thanks to eight goals, eight assists and 15 bonus points



#FPL In 14 starts against West Ham, Raheem Sterling (£10.5m) has returned 109 points, averaging 7.8 points per matchIn matches against the Hammers, he has delivered six double-digit hauls thanks to eight goals, eight assists and 15 bonus points In 14 starts against West Ham, Raheem Sterling (£10.5m) has returned 109 points, averaging 7.8 points per match 🔥In matches against the Hammers, he has delivered six double-digit hauls thanks to eight goals, eight assists and 15 bonus points 📊#FPL https://t.co/X84QjOPFmD

While all eyes will be on Son as he chases Mohamed Salah down in the Golden Boot race, Harry Kane should also play a key role for Spurs in a must-win match against Burnley. He likes facing Burnley as much as Son does and will look to build on his brace against Arsenal last time out.

While Richarlison is almost guaranteed to start in both matches for Everton, Ollie Watkins' knock against Liverpool raised some concern. However, reports suggest he should be fit to start both games, and I'm choosing to believe them and back him for this Gameweek.

Gameweek 37 - FPL Captaincy

With none of the big sides doubling, the captaincy is definitely a tricky decision in DGW 37. Harry Kane is the pick of the single-gameweek captaincy options and is someone I am considering. However, it's the in-form Richarlison who I have my armband on at the moment, with Wilfried Zaha not far behind.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 37 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jose Sa (WOL) vs NOR (H)

DEF: Reece James (CHE) vs LEI (H), Aymeric Laporte (MCI) vs WHU (A), and Joel Matip (LIV) vs SOU (A)

MID: Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs NEW (A), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) vs AVL (A) and EVE (A), Harvey Barnes (LEI) vs WAT (A) and CHE (A), and Raheem Sterling (MCI) vs WHU (A)

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs BUR (H), Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs CRY (H) and BUR (H), Richarlison (EVE) vs BRE (H) and CRY (H)

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs LEI (H), 1st Sub: Mason Mount (MID) vs LEI (H), 2nd Sub: Conor Coady (DEF) vs NOR (H), 3rd Sub: Daniel Amartey (DEF) vs WAT (A) and CHE (A)

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2

Points Hits taken (if any): - 4

Captain: Richarlison | VC: Harry Kane

