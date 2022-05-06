FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 36 | FPL Tips

After an interesting GW 35, FPL managers gear up for what could be the biggest Gameweek of the season.

DGW 36 arrives on Saturday, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur among the 12 teams that'll play twice. With most FPL managers using one of their chips, we should be in for a high-scoring Gameweek.

Despite switching to Raheem Sterling from Kevin De Bruyne, my GW 35 didn't go well. While a benching for Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold followed by a nine-point haul from Ollie Watkins set me up for a rank boost on Sunday, a 19-pointer from Son Heung-Min deflated my team, as I sunk outside the top 150K.

In a bid to salvage some pride in the remainder of thr season, I'm throwing the kitchen sink in DGW 36 by playing my Free Hit. Plenty of FPL managers would also feel the same way, although there's an option to use it in DGW 37 as well.

The in-form Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison are rightfully the most popular transfers in heading into the Gameweek. Whatever transfers FPL managers have to make, they should do so ahead of the DGW 36 deadline on Saturday afternoon BST.

Gameweek 36 Deadline: Saturday, May 7, at 01:30 PM (BST) / 06:00 PM (Indian Standard Time),

FPL Gameweek 36 Fixtures

Gameweek 36 kicks off with four simultaneous 15:00 BST games, including one between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool will host Tottenham Hotspur later in the day.

Arsenal will lock horns with Leeds United on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium, with Manchester City taking on Eddie Howe's Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium.

The 'Double' fixtures begin Tuesday night, with Liverpool traveling to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa. There are a host of matches on Wednesday night BST, with Manchester City taking a trip to the Molineux and Leeds United going up against Chelsea at Elland Road.

DGW 36 will conclude with a blockbuster encounter between Spurs and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here's the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 35:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.2 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Reece James (CHE) (£6.3 million), Joel Matip (LIV) (£5.1 million), Daniel Amartey (LEI) (£3.9 million), Aymeric Laporte (MCI) (£5.9 million) and Conor Coady (WOL) (£4.7 million).

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling (MCI) (£10.5 million), Mason Mount (CHE) (£7.6 million), Kai Havertz (CHE) (£7.9 million), Harvey Barnes (LEI) (£6.5 million) and Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£6.8 million).

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£12.4 million), Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.4 million), and Chris Wood (NEW) (£6.7 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane/ Raheem Sterling.

GW 35 Average score: 44.

GW 35 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 47 (-4): 43.

Overall Points: 2223.

Overall Rank: 1,51,023.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £2.0 million.

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 36 - Free Hit Draft

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 36

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (EVE) (£4.8 m) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Marcos Alonso (CHE) (£5.7 m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (MCI) (£5.3 m), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.4 m), Ryan Sessegnon (TOT) (£4.3 m), and Ben Johnson (WHU) (£3.9 m).

Midfielders: Mason Mount (CHE) (£7.6 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£6.7 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£11.0 m), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£8.3 m), and Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (£11.9 m).

Forwards: Richarlison (EVE) (£7.5 m), Sam Greenwood (LEE) (£4.6 m), and Gabriel Jesus (MCI) (£8.6 m).

Money Remaining: £0.0 m.

I'm not happy with the way the last few GWs have gone for me. I completely lost the plot despite being in the top 75K and in five GWs, finding myself in a position where it's tough to even get back into the top 100K. This season started very well for me, and by the midway point, I was in an excellent position to push for a quality rank.

However, I stopped following the practice of avoiding hits whenever possible, and that has cost me a lot. While this analysis and postmortem of Gameweeks past will help me ahead of the next season, only a differential and daredevil approach can help me salvage something in these last three GWs.

As a result, I am adopting a differential approach to my Free Hit team in GW 36, excluding both Mohamed Salah and Joao Cancelo. With nothing to lose, I can only hope that these highly-owned players don't outscore the ones in my team.

I've gone for Jordan Pickford in goal. Everton have done well defensively in the last few games, and with their Premier League status on the line, they should be robust and stingy at the back in their two fixtures. Pickford could get two clean sheets and FPL save points.

With both Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker suffering knocks, we could see Oleksandr Zinchenko start both games for Manchester City at left-back. At £5.3 million, he's a cut-price alternative to Joao Cancelo or Aymeric Laporte. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcos Alonso's selections are rather self-explanatory.

In midfield, I'm counting on the in-form Son Heung-Min to deliver when his team need it the most. He could be a solid differential who could perhaps match Mohamed Salah's points tally in DGW 36. Bukayo Saka, meanwhile, is the lynchpin of Arsenal's attack, and he should get some returns against Leeds and Spurs.

With Firmino not yet fully fit, Diogo Jota should get good game time in Liverpool's games. He scored in the reverse fixture against both of Liverpool's oppositions and should carry on his excellent form in front of goal. Mason Mount, meanwhile, is the heart of Chelsea's attack, and he should deliver in both games.

With Manchester City fully focussing on winning the Premier League title now, Kevin De Bruyne should feature in all their remaining games. He has been in good form, and he should bring in the FPL points against Newcastle and Wolves.

Now, for the forwards. The in-form Gabriel Jesus should lead Manchester City's line in their remaning games. He has provided them with an incisive edge and helped break down some stubborn defences, something he could do so in DGW 36 as well.

Richarlison, meanwhile, has the second-highest xG of all players since the international break. Everton manager Frank Lampard confirmed that the Brazilian would be fit to face Leicester City on Sunday. With fixtures against a tired Leicester side and a leaky Watford, Richarlison should add to his goal tally.

Gameweek 36 - FPL Captaincy

I want to captain Kevin De Bruyne in DGW 36, and he's pretty much the only captaincy option in my mind. I expect him to start both games and deliver a double-digit haul that can help me move up the ranks. Mount and Alexander-Arnold are good alternatives, though.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 36 - Summary

Starting XI (Free Hit Played)

GK - Jordan Pickford (EVE) vs LEI (A) and WAT (A)

DEF: Marcos Alonso (CHE) vs WOL (H) and LEE (A), Oleksandr Zinchenko (MCI) vs NEW (H) and WOL (A), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs TOT (H) and AVL (A)

MID: Mason Mount (CHE) vs WOL (H) and LEE (A), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs LEE (H) and TOT (A), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs LIV (A) and TOT (H), Diogo Jota (LIV) vs TOT (H) and AVL (A), and Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) vs NEW (H) and WOL (A).

FWD: Richarlison (EVE) vs LEI (A) and WAT (A) and Gabriel Jesus (MCI) vs NEW (H) and WOL (A).

Formation: 3-5-2.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs CRY(A) and EVE (H), 1st Sub: Ryan Sessegnon (DEF) vs LIV (A) and TOT (H), 2nd Sub: Ben Johnson (DEF) vs NOR (A), 3rd Sub: Joe Geldhart (FWD) vs ARS (A) and CHE (H).

Chips activated: Free Hit.

Transfers made: Free Hit Played.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne | VC: Mason Mount.

