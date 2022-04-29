FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 35 | FPL Tips

We're heading into the final four FPL Gameweeks of the 21-22 PL season, and there's plenty to play for at both ends of the table. Double Gameweek 34 saw Manchester United and Chelsea play twice, but apart from Marcos Alonso and Cristiano Ronaldo, none of the other DGW players really shone.

After investing heavily in Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, I could manage only a meager 55 FPL points.

However, compared to last week, I felt this was more a case of bad luck than poor decision-making. Havertz passed up many goal-scoring opportunities to score a hat-trick against Manchester United, denying Reece James assists in the process. A missed penalty from Bruno Fernandes also didn't help my cause.

However, as one does, myself and many other FPL managers will look to shrug off whatever happened last time out and look forward to an exciting finish to this FPL season. With two Double Gameweeks in the next two weeks, there is lots to plan for FPL managers concerning chip strategy and transfers.

Whatever they choose to do, they should ensure they do so ahead of the GW 35 FPL deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 35 Deadline: Saturday, April 30, at 11:00 AM (BST)/ 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 35 Fixtures

Gameweek 35 kicks off with a crucial encounter concerning the title race, with Liverpool playing away against Newcastle. Manchester City travels to Elland Road to face Leeds United later in the day.

On a blockbuster Sunday, Chelsea travels to Goodison Park to take on Everton, with Spurs battling it out against Leicester City at home. West Ham and Arsenal lock horns later in the day.

The Gameweek concludes with a Monday night meeting between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here's the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 34:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.2 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million)

Defenders: Reece James (CHE) (£6.3 million), Joel Matip (LIV) (£5.0 million), Daniel Amartey (LEI) (£3.9 million), Aymeric Laporte (MCI) (£5.9 million), and Conor Coady (WOL) (£4.7 million)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£11.6 million), Mason Mount (CHE) (£7.6 million), Kai Havertz (CHE) (£7.9 million), Harvey Barnes (LEI) (£6.5 million), and Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£6.8 million)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£12.5 million), Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) (£8.2 million), and Chris Wood (NEW) (£6.7 million)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Kai Havertz/ Harry Kane

GW 34 Average score: 51

GW 34 Transfers made: 2

Points Scored (- hits): 55 (-4): 51

Overall Points: 2180

Overall Rank: 1,45,227

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.1 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

Can Ollie Watkins(left) find the net against Norwich?

1) Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) (FWD) (£8.2 million) - OUT | Ollie Watkins (AVL) (FWD) (£7.4 million) - IN

2) Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (MID) (£11.6 million) - OUT | Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (MID) (£11.9 million) - IN

I plan to play my Free Hit in Double Gameweek 36, so any transfer I make will be aimed at getting the strongest possible team in DGW 37. With Aston Villa playing twice in DGW 37, I find their frontman Ollie Watkins an ideal replacement for the out-of-favor Alexandre Lacazette.

Aston Villa takes on Norwich at home in GW 35, followed by further home meetings against Crystal Palace and Burnley. I expect some goals from Watkins to take his tally for the season into double figures.

The second change this week is to replace the misfiring Bruno Fernandes with the in-form Kevin De Bruyne. Manchester City can't afford to drop any points in the league, and Pep Guardiola should play his best XI more often than not.

That probably eases the only concern one has when bringing in a player like De Bruyne. He has been in excellent form, scoring four goals and providing four FPL assists in his last six starts. I expect him to continue that run over his side's last few league games of the season.

I'll have £0.6 m in the bank to spend post making these transfers.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 35

Gameweek 35 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs BUR (H), Conor Coady (DEF) vs BHA (H), Chris Wood (FWD) vs LIV (H), Daniel Amartey (DEF) vs TOT (A)

While I can blame my bad luck and some marginal on-field decisions for my slide, I couldn't have slipped from a rank of 66K to 145K in three GWs without making mistakes myself. I deserted the cautious approach I took with taking hits at the start of the season, and that has cost me dearly.

Nevertheless, I hope to make better decisions and resurrect this season to the best of my abilities in these remaining four Gameweeks. Considering the amount of surgery I did on this team in the last few weeks, I'm surprised to see Jose Sa still in goal. Wolves' season has unraveled defensively, with their xG overperformance clearly showing.

However, I hope that an encounter against the low-scoring Brighton can help them get a clean sheet.

In defense, Joel Matip and Aymeric Laporte are slight rotation risks. They should get a decent FPL haul if they start. However. Reece James was excellent on the right wing against Manchester United. He could pick up a sizeable FPL haul if he plays the same way against Everton.

A positive injury boost for Bukayo Saka helps my team's chances of a good FPL haul. Harvey Barnes should start on the left wing after getting benched in Leicester's UEFA Conference League tie. Kai Havertz could get benched after his profligacy in front of goal on Thursday, but Mason Mount should start.

Kevin De Bruyne netted a brace the last time Manchester City faced Leeds, and I'm hoping for an FPL haul of similar stature.

Ollie Watkins grabbed his highest FPL points return of the season in the reverse fixture against Norwich. He will look to break Aston Villa's barren spell in front of goal in this match. Harry Kane should also look to break his five-match goal drought in the league in a must-win fixture for his side.

Gameweek 35 - FPL Captaincy

The captaincy debate for this match is primarily between Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne.

While the latter has been a secure starter in the last few games, he isn't fully guaranteed to start when you consider his workload. I can't risk my captain blanking at this stage of the season and will stick with the safer pick in Kane, who has an excellent record against Leicester.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 35 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jose Sa (WOL) vs BHA (H)

DEF: Reece James (CHE) vs EVE (A) and MUN (A), Aymeric Laporte (MCI) vs LEE (A), and Joel Matip (LIV) vs NEW (A)

MID: Mason Mount (CHE) vs EVE (A), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs WHU (A), Harvey Barnes (LEI) vs TOT (A), Kai Havertz (CHE) vs EVE (A), and Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) vs LEE (A)

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs LEI (H) and Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs NOR (H)

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs BUR (H), 1st Sub: Conor Coady (DEF) vs BHA (H), 2nd Sub: Chris Wood (FWD) vs LIV (H), 3rd Sub: Daniel Amartey (DEF) vs TOT (A)

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2

Points Hits taken (if any): -4

Captain: Harry Kane | VC: Kevin De Bruyne

