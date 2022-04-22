FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 34 | FPL Tips

The Mohamed Salah owners (most of the FPL community) laughed at those who sold him, as the Egyptian finished with a mammoth 19-point haul in DGW 33, despite having only one fixture. Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was the only player to outscore Salah, finishing with 20 points across the Magpies' two home fixtures.

There was nothing good about DGW 33 for me, though, as I finished with a highly sub-par FPL score of 47 against a GW average of 61. Harvey Barnes, Aymeric Laporte and Bukayo Saka were the only players to get any returns, with Bruno Fernandes disappointing after taking the captain's armband.

GW 34 kicks off the business end of the season, with plenty remaining to be decided in the last five GWs. GW 34 is also a mini-double affair, with Manchester United and Chelsea playing their encounter due to the FA Cup final during GW 37.

Needless to say, news of the Double GW has prompted FPL managers to bring in Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Reece James. Alexandre Lacazette, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka are all among the top five transferred-out players.

FPL managers should also take into account the upcoming Double GWs in GW 36 and 37 when making their transfers. Whatever their moves are, they should do so ahead of the GW 34 deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 34 Deadline: Saturday, April 23, at 11:00 AM (BST)/ 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 34 Fixtures

Gameweek 34 kicks off with a cracking contest between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. Tottenham Hotspur will play away against Brentford later in the day. Chelsea and West Ham United will go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, with the Merseyside Derby to follow.

The Gameweek will conclude with a second match of the week for Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here's the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 33:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.2 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Reece James (CHE) (£6.2 million), Joel Matip (LIV) (£5.0 million), Daniel Amartey (LEI) (£3.9 million), Aymeric Laporte (MCI) (£5.8 million), and Conor Coady (WOL) (£4.7 million).

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£11.6 million), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.9 million), Anthony Gordon (EVE) (£4.5 million), Harvey Barnes (LEI) (£6.5 million), and Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£6.8 million).

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£12.5 million), Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) (£8.3 million), and Chris Wood (NEW) (£6.7 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes/ Chris Wood.

GW 33 Average score: 61.

GW 33 Transfers made: 3.

Points Scored (- hits): 47 (-8): 39.

Overall Points: 2129.

Overall Rank: 1,30,867.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.2 million.

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID) (£10.9 million) - OUT | Mason Mount (CHE) (MID) (£7.9 million) - IN.

2) Anthony Gordon (EVE) (MID) (£4.5 million) - OUT | Kai Havertz (CHE) (MID) (£7.6 million) - IN.

Taking Mohamed Salah out has hurt me once more, and bringing him back now would only be a backward move. Capitaliaing on the Double GWs and bringing in the right players is the only way I'm getting anything out of the remaining GWs.

That's what I aim to do by doubling up on the Chelsea midfield duo of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount. Mount has been the toast of the Stamford Bridge faithful, registering 20 FPL attacking returns this season and is in excellent form. Havertz has been Blues manager Thomas Tuchel's preferred choice up front. After getting rested for the game against Arsenal, expect him to start both Chelsea's games in DGW 34.

Chelsea's FPL assets offer excellent value not only for this GW but for the remainder of the season, with good fixtures and another Double GW to follow. I hope this move helps me make up some lost ground.

While it hurts to take out Son Heung-Min, I feel Kane should be enough to cover Tottenham Hotspur in the coming weeks.

I'll have £0.1 million in the bank after making the above transfers.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 34

Gameweek 34 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs MCI (A), Conor Coady (DEF) vs BUR (A), Alexandre Lacazette (FWD) vs MUN (H), Daniel Amartey (DEF) vs AVL (H).

After a week where little went my way, I'm desperately looking to bounce back, with four DGW players in my team. Mason Mount and Kai Havertz are the two players I'm pinning my hopes on this week, taking a -4 to bring the Chelsea duo in. Reece James' shift to right centre-back dents his FPL appeal, but I hope he gets some game time as a wing-back so that he gets some attacking returns.

As for Bruno Fernandes, injuries to Manchester United's primary midfielders have pushed United's No. 18 to a deeper role. I'm not expecting much from him this GW and will be transferring him out ahead of GW 35.

Jose Sa, meanwhile, is back in goal after a blank in GW 33. If I had a transfer to spare, I'd get Martin Dubravka or Kasper Schmeichel, but I'm taking enough hits already and hope Wolves keep a shutout against Burnley.

Aymeric Laporte and Joel Matip don't offer as much goal threat as their respective sides' full-backs. However, they could get an attacking return from set-pieces in their home fixtures in GW 34.

Bukayo Saka and Harvey Barnes were the only two players who got double-digit hauls in DGW 33. I hope they carry their form into GW 34, with home fixtures against Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



He’s returned more 🦊 SCOUT: Harvey Barnes (£6.6m) recorded his third double-figure haul of the season against EvertonHe’s returned more #FPL points against next opponents Aston Villa than other #PL team he’s faced 🦊 SCOUT: Harvey Barnes (£6.6m) recorded his third double-figure haul of the season against EvertonHe’s returned more #FPL points against next opponents Aston Villa than other #PL team he’s faced 🔥 https://t.co/7fP3SBIBL6

Harry Kane and Chris Wood would lead the line of my FPL team, with good away fixtures against Brentford and Norwich City, respectively. However, Brentford and Norwich have stunned the competition in recent games, so Kane and Wood will have to be at their best to ensure their respective sides' victory.

There's not much to go to the end of the season, so one can't afford to have any bad GWs. I hope my transfers help me get back into the top 100K, at the very least.

Gameweek 34 - FPL Captaincy

It's between Kai Havertz and Mason Mount for GW 34 FPL captaincy, with Bruno Fernandes' shift to a deeper role reducing his appeal. I'm leaning towards a well-rested Kai Havertz, who should lead the line for the Blues in both their games. The in-form Mount is a safer pick, but I need a differential to power me through this week; that's why I'm leaning towards Havertz at the moment.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 34 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jose Sa (WOL) vs BUR (A).

DEF: Reece James (CHE) vs WHU (H) and MUN (A), Aymeric Laporte (MCI) vs WAT (H), and Joel Matip (LIV) vs EVE (H)

MID: Mason Mount (CHE) vs WHU (H) and MUN (A), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs MUN (H), Harvey Barnes (LEI) vs AVL (H), Kai Havertz (CHE) vs WHU (H) and MUN (A), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs ARS (A) and CHE (H).

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs BRE (A) and Chris Wood (NEW) vs NOR (A).

Formation: 3-5-2.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs MCI (A), 1st Sub: Conor Coady (DEF) vs BUR (A), 2nd Sub: Alexandre Lacazette (FWD) vs MUN (H), 3rd Sub: Daniel Amartey (DEF) vs AVL (H).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 2.

Points Hits taken (if any): -4.

Captain: Kai Havertz | VC: Harry Kane.

Edited by Bhargav