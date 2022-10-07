FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 10 | FPL Tips

After a goal-filled Gameweek 9, we hit the reset button ahead of another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline on Saturday (October 8).

FPL managers hit season-high scores in a free-scoring GW 9 that saw three players netting hat-tricks, including two from the same team.

Erling Haaland netted a third consecutive home hat trick and was given company by Phil Foden. Elsewhere, Leandro Trossard netted thrice at Anfield in new manager Roberto de Zerbi's first game in charge.

Not giving Haaland the armband and taking a hasty -4 cost me dearly as I dropped in rank once more. It could have been worse, however, with James Maddison's late 18-point FPL haul saving me.

Understandably so, Trossard, Phil Foden, and Maddison are the three most transferred-in players going into the new FPL deadline. On the other hand, Liverpool's FPL assets and Aleksander Mitrovic have been sold by many FPL managers.

Whatever their final teams are, FPL managers should ensure they lock them in before the GW 10 deadline on Saturday afternoon

Gameweek 10 Deadline: Saturday, October 8, at 01:30 PM (BST)/ 06:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 10 Fixtures

GW 10 begins with four simultaneous BST 02:00 PM kick-offs that include home games for Chelsea and Manchester City. Tottenham travels to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton later on.

Arsenal lock horns with Liverpool in the marquee clash of the Gameweek on Sunday afternoon, with Manchester United visiting Goodison Park following that. The Gameweek concludes with a Villa Park clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 9.

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 9:

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (NEW) (£5.1 million) and Karl Darlow (NEW) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Reece James (CHE) (£6.0 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.3 million), Marc Cucurella (TOT) (£5.1 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£7.1 million), and Neco Williams (NFO) (£4.0 million).

Midfielders: Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) (£6.5 million), Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£8.1 million), Raheem Sterling (CHE) (£10.0 million), James Maddison (LEI) (£8.0 million), and Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.6 million).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.0 million), Alexander Isak (NEW) (£6.9 million), and Cameron Archer (AVL) (£4.4 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling/ Erling Haaland.

GW 9 Average score: 68.

GW 9 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 69(-4): 65

Overall Points: 457.

Overall Rank: 3,817,244.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.3 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Alexander Isak (NEW) (FWD) (£6.9 million) - OUT | Callum Wilson (FWD) (NEW) (£7.2 m) - IN.

After wasting a -4 on Marc Cucurella by making an early transfer last week, I'm keen to hold off on making any transfers until closer to the deadline. Upon careful consideration, I'm pretty happy with my team for the week, and switching Alexander Isak to Callum Wilson is the only change I want to make.

While there was the option to downgrade him to Dominic Solanke or Neal Maupay as well, replacing him with fellow Magpies' frontman makes more sense. Newcastle has a decent schedule till the World Cup break, with home encounters against Brentford, Aston Villa, and Everton.

While he has played in only four matches this season, Wilson has a sensational xGI/90 of 0.99. He should pick up plenty of attacking returns in this stretch of fixtures and is a solid FPL option.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 10

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 10.

Gameweek 10 Bench: Karl Darlow (GK) vs BRE (H), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs WHU (A), Neco Williams (DEF) vs AVL (H), Cameron Archer (FWD) vs NFO (A).

I don't know what it is about this week but despite the rank falls that have come my way, I am optimistic about my GW 10 FPL fortunes, with most of my starting XI having promising fixtures on paper.

Nick Pope and Callum Wilson are at home to Brentford in what should be an entertaining game, irrespective of the result. Haaland and Cancelo are owned by pretty much everyone ahead of City's home clash against Southampton.

I hope that my Chelsea triple-up finally delivers at home to a manager-less Wolves side. Marc Cucurella returned from his illness to make the bench in the Blues' 3-0 win over Milan and should return to the starting XI.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gabriel Martinelli should go head-to-head when the Gunners and Liverpool meet at the Emirates Stadium. While Martinelli will look to trouble the right-back who has had his share of defensive problems, Alexander-Arnold will want to carry on in the same vein as he did in the UCL against Rangers.

The two midfielders who salvaged my GW 9 to some extent were Jarrod Bowen and James Maddison. The duo scored a combined 32 FPL points between them and face newly promoted opponents in GW 10. I expect them to continue their FPL streak this week too.

Gameweek 10 - FPL Captaincy

After what's been happening all season, it would be wise of me to admit defeat and accept that I need to captain Erling Haaland. He's sufficiently rested heading into this match and should run riot against a Southampton defense at the Etihad. This one is a no-brainer.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 10 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Nick Pope (NEW) vs BRE (H).

DEF: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs ARS (A), Marc Cucurella (CHE) vs WOL (H), Reece James (CHE) vs WOL (H), and Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs SOU (H).

MID: Raheem Sterling (CHE) vs WOL (H), Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) vs LIV (H), James Maddison (LEI) vs BOU (A), and Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs FUL (H).

FWD: Erling Haaland (MCI) vs SOU (H) and Callum Wilson (NEW) vs BRE (H).

Formation: 4-4-2

Bench: GK - Karl Darlow (GK) vs BRE (H), 1st Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs WHU (A), 2nd Sub: Neco Williams (DEF) vs AVL (H), 3rd Sub: Cameron Archer (FWD) vs NFO (A).

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 1.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Erling Haaland | VC: Raheem Sterling.

