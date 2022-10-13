FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 11 | FPL Tips

Another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is fast approaching as the games come thick and fast before the break for the 2022 World Cup.

Gameweek 10 continued the trend of high-scoring FPL Gameweeks with an average score of 58 points. While Erling Haaland did find the back of the net, it was Joao Cancelo who finished the gameweek as the highest point-scorer, with 18 FPL points.

I had a good gameweek and a green arrow, courtesy of FPL hauls from Gabriel Martinelli, Jarrod Bowen, Marc Cucurella, and Cancelo.

It's panic mode in the FPL world right now, with injuries to two premium defenders in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James wrecking most FPL managers' plans to deal with Blank Gameweek 12. With players like James Maddison and Gabriel Jesus one yellow card away from a suspension, there's more trouble and confusion on the horizon.

The in-form Phil Foden is the most transferred-in player ahead of the deadline despite Manchester City blanking in Gameweek 12. On the other side, Liverpool players are getting shipped out in droves despite their fixtures taking a kind turn post-Gameweek 11.

Whatever changes you decide to make with your FPL team, ensure you do so before the Gameweek 11 deadline on Friday night.

Gameweek 11 Deadline: Friday, October 14, at 06:30 PM (BST)/ 11:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 11 Fixtures

Gameweek 11 begins with a Friday night meeting (October 14) between Brentford and Brighton. Leicester City takes on Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Spurs host Everton later in the day.

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are all in action among four 02:00 PM BST kickoffs on Sunday (October 16). The gameweek ends with a marquee clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 10:

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (NEW) (£5.1 million) and Karl Darlow (NEW) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Reece James (CHE) (£6.1 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.3 million), Marc Cucurella (TOT) (£5.1 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£7.2 million), and Neco Williams (NFO) (£4.0 million).

Midfielders: Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) (£6.5 million), Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£8.1 million), Raheem Sterling (CHE) (£10.0 million), James Maddison (LEI) (£8.0 million), and Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.6 million).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.0 million), Callum Wilson (NEW) (£7.2 million), and Cameron Archer (AVL) (£4.4 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland/ Raheem Sterling.

GW 10 Average score: 58.

GW 10 Transfers made: 1.

Points Scored (- hits): 71 (-0): 71

Overall Points: 528.

Overall Rank: 3,200,945.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.0 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (DEF) (£7.3 million) - OUT | Matt Doherty (DEF) (TOT) (£4.6 m) - IN.

With Reece James also picking up an injury, this might not be the only transfer I make this week. However, I will wait for more news on James before deciding whether or not to take a hit. Switching Alexander-Arnold out for Matt Doherty is a done deal, though.

Doherty should start Spurs' next two fixtures, with Emerson Royal still suspended. Doherty starred under Antonio Conte before picking up a season-ending knee injury in the second half last season. His reintegration into the first team has been very slow but he finally is getting the opportunity to secure his place at right wing-back.

The right-back picked up seven attacking returns last season and has the potential to get even more if he starts consistently. He offers excellent differential value, and at £4.6 m, I'm taking a punt on him.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 11

Gameweek 11 Bench: Karl Darlow (GK) vs MUN (A), Reece James (DEF) vs AVL (A), Neco Williams (DEF) vs WOL (A), Cameron Archer (FWD) vs CHE (H).

Last week was a much-needed green arrow that took me close to entering the 2-million mark once again.

There are many players with some tricky fixtures on paper, and Newcastle United is one among them. Nick Pope starts in goal, and he will have to face the Manchester United attack at Old Trafford. Callum Wilson will look to put the ball in the back of the net for the Magpies.

Marc Cucurella's first PL start under Graham Potter was a fruitful one, especially for his FPL owners. I'm banking on him to deliver some FPL points along with Raheem Sterling as the Blues play away at Aston Villa.

Joao Cancelo and Erling Haaland will be backed to deliver by many FPL managers despite them traveling to Anfield. With the Reds coming off a morale-boosting 7-1 win against Rangers, fans can expect a cracking contest to ensue.

We're now left with the midfielders who made the difference for me last week. Gabriel Martinelli is in excellent form for the Gunners, and he will look to get on the scoresheet once more against Leeds United.

I'm likely to play Andreas Pereira because of his fixture. With Fulham taking on Bournemouth at home, I hope the FPL budget midfielder delivers an attacking return.

Jarrod Bowen has two goals in two matches and faces Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium. Lastly, James Maddison takes on Crystal Palace at home as the Foxes look to recover from a shock 1-2 defeat against Bournemouth.

I'll be hoping to get a consecutive green arrow for only the second time this season and move up the FPL leaderboard.

Gameweek 11 - FPL Captaincy

The way Liverpool has been defending, the prospect of facing Erling Haaland should strike fear in the hearts of their fans. After getting a full rest in midweek, the Norwegian should be fresh to wreak havoc in this fixture.

I'm not a fan of captaining players in fixtures against Top 6 sides, but given Haaland's effective ownership, this was an easy decision.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 10 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Nick Pope (NEW) vs MUN (A).

DEF: Matt Doherty (TOT) vs EVE (H), Marc Cucurella (CHE) vs AVL (A), and Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs LIV (A).

MID: Raheem Sterling (CHE) vs AVL (A), Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) vs LEE (A), James Maddison (LEI) vs CRY (H), Andreas Pereira (FUL) vs BOU (H), and Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs SOU (A).

FWD: Erling Haaland (MCI) vs LIV (A) and Callum Wilson (NEW) vs MUN (A).

Formation: 4-4-2

Bench: GK - Karl Darlow (GK) vs MUN (A), 1st Sub: Reece James (DEF) vs AVL (A), 2nd Sub: Neco Williams (DEF) vs WOL (A), 3rd Sub: Cameron Archer (FWD) vs CHE (H).

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 1.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Erling Haaland | VC: Raheem Sterling.

