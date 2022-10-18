FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 11 | FPL Tips

We're heading into our second midweek round of fixtures in the FPL, with Gameweek 12 kicking off on Tuesday (Octoner 18) night.

It comes after an eventful Gameweek 11 that saw Erling Haaland register his first blank in FPL in City's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool. Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke returned 12-point hauls for their FPL owners, whike Harry Kane grabbed a nine-pointer.

It was another disappointing FPL Gameweek for my team, as I dropped down to 4 million in the overall rankings. I made an extra transfer to bring Danny Welbeck in for Cameron Archer, but it proved to be in vain, as I grossed only 33 FPL points, and that's without including the hit.

Gameweek 12 is a blank, with Arsenal and Manchester City without a fixture. That will have a major impact on FPL teams, as four of the top five most-owned FPL assets are from these two teams.

Reece James' injury and James Maddison's suspension sees them being transferred out of FPL teams at a high rate. Mohamed Salah's hat-trick against Rangers and his winner against Manchester City sees his ownership rise once again. Mason Mount also sees a flurry of transfers in post his brace against Villa.

Whichever way you're dealing with Blank Gameweek 12, ensure you lock in your team by the Tuesday deadline.

Gameweek 12 Deadline: Tuesday, October 18; 06:00 pm (BST)/ 10:30 pm (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 12 Fixtures

Gameweek 12 begins with a Tuesday night kickoff between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium. On Wednesday night, Brentford will host Chelsea; Liverpool take on West Ham at Anfield, and Manchester United lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The Gameweek concludes with Leeds United's Thursday night trip to the King Power Stadium. Arsenal and Manchester City are not in action this week.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 11.

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 11:

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (NEW) (£5.1 million), Karl Darlow (NEW) (£4.0 million)

Defenders: Reece James (CHE) (£6.0 million), Matt Doherty (TOT) (£4.6 million), Marc Cucurella (TOT) (£5.1 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£7.2 million), Neco Williams (NFO) (£4.0 million)

Midfielders: Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) (£6.5 million), Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£8.1 million), Raheem Sterling (CHE) (£9.9 million), James Maddison (LEI) (£8.1 million), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.6 million)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.0 million), Callum Wilson (NEW) (£7.2 million), Cameron Archer (AVL) (£4.4 million)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland/ Raheem Sterling

GW 11 Average score: 46

GW 11 Transfers made: 2

Points Scored (- hits): 33 (-4): 29

Overall Points: 557

Overall Rank: 4,047,287

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.5 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) James Maddison (LEI) (MID) (£8.1 million) - OUT | Wilfried Zaha (MID) (CRY) (£7.5 m) - IN

2) Reece James (CHE) (DEF) (£6.0 million) - OUT| Ivan Perisic (DEF) (TOT) (£5.5 million) - IN

While there are plenty of other transfers I could make, I'm settling with the above ahead of Gameweek 12. My thought process in doubling up on Perisic and Doherty is that I expect at least one of them to start every game for Spurs, as I don't see Conte benching both in any fixture.

Also, his comments on Perisic potentially playing in the frontline is an exciting prospect for FPL managers. While it's unlikely to happen, I'm taking the punt on him for the next few Gameweeks.

To replace James Maddison, I'm bringing in a player I've always wanted to for a long time. Wilfried Zaha has risen by £0.5 million since the start of the season and is a fairly well-owned FPL option. The Eagles have a good run of fixtures till the end of the season, and Zaha should fare well.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 12

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 12

Gameweek 12 Bench: Karl Darlow (GK) vs EVE (H), Joao Cancelo (DEF) vs None, Gabriel Martinelli (MID) vs None, Erling Haaland (FWD) vs None

Gameweek 11 was a difficult one to watch for my FPL team, with all my players barring Nick Pope and Matt Doherty blanking. It could've been different if I had known Alexander-Arnold would make a quick recovery. I would've taken Reece James out and brought Solanke in instead of Welbeck, which would have put me in an excellent position this week.

Nevertheless, we go again in Gameweek 12 with the hope of moving up the rankings. Nick Pope starts in goal and has a good chance of keeping another clean sheet at home to Everton. Callum Wilson has netted four goals in his last two starts against the Toffees. He will look to find the back of the net once more.

I've doubled up on the Spurs defence despite them facing Manchester United this week. I'm expecting either a clean sheet or some attacking returns from either of them, with a hope that Perisic plays in the front three if they play a 3-4-3.

Marc Cucurella and Sterling scored a combined three points between them in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Villa. I'm hoping the duo delivers some FPL returns for my team against Brentford. Meanwhile, Andreas Pereira and Neco Williams are bench options I don't expect much from. However, Pereira has a higher points ceiling than the Welshman.

My two forwards for this week are Danny Welbeck and Callum Wilson. Both have promising home fixtures, and I'm desperately hoping they find the back of the net. While both are relatively nailed on, Welbeck could be a rotation risk, with Denis Undav an option to replace him.

Overall, I'm entering that stage of the season where I have to start chasing upsides and go down the FPL differential route if I want to salvage anything. I'm at 4 million ahead of Gameweek 12, and I need green arrows starting from now.

Gameweek 12 - FPL Captaincy

With Haaland without a fixture this Gameweek, it'll be interesting to see who FPL managers give their captain's armband to. I have multiple options I could consider for the same, with Callum Wilson the best one on paper.

However, I'm leaning towards taking the punt on Ivan Perisic despite the likelihood of him playing in the front three being very less. There is that FPL rule that says one should never captain defenders, but with the way my season's going, I'm getting to a point where I don't have much to lose.

While I could change this decision before the deadline, I'm sticking the armband on Perisic for now.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 12 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Nick Pope (NEW) vs EVE (H)

DEF: Matt Doherty (TOT) vs MUN (A), Ivan Perisic (TOT) vs MUN (A), Marc Cucurella (CHE) vs BRE (A), and Neco Williams (NFO) vs BHA (A)

MID: Raheem Sterling (CHE) vs BRE (A), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) vs WOL (H), Andreas Pereira (FUL) vs AVL (H), and Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs LIV (A)

FWD: Danny Welbeck (BHA) vs NFO (H) and Callum Wilson (NEW) vs EVE (H)

Formation: 4-4-2

Bench: GK - Karl Darlow (GK) vs EVE (H), 1st Sub: Joao Cancelo (DEF) vs None, 2nd Sub: Gabriel Martinelli (MID) vs None, 3rd Sub: Erling Haaland (FWD) vs None

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2

Points Hits taken (if any): -4

Captain: Ivan Perisic | VC: Callum Wilson

