FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 13 | FPL Tips

After the second set of midweek fixtures, another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline awaits FPL managers, with Gameweek 13 kicking off on Saturday afternoon (October 22).

GW 12 didn't go as per plan for plenty of FPL managers, with defenders bucking the trend and ruling the roost. Over the nine matches that were played, ten teams kept clean sheets, with only 13 goals scored.

Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Leandro Trossard, and Son Heung-Min blanked, with Liverpool's Alisson scoring the most points (15), courtesy of a penalty save and a clean sheet.

#FPL The most transferred in players for Gameweek 12Salah (1,573,624) - 3 ptsMount (1,309,642) - 3 ptsTrossard (1,138,024) - 3 ptsKane (910,451) - 2 ptsFirmino (843,330) - 2 pts The most transferred in players for Gameweek 12 😬1️⃣ Salah (1,573,624) - 3 pts2️⃣ Mount (1,309,642) - 3 pts3️⃣ Trossard (1,138,024) - 3 pts4️⃣ Kane (910,451) - 2 pts5️⃣ Firmino (843,330) - 2 pts#FPL https://t.co/7b8wMngFMy

I had another bad Gameweek, getting a small red arrow. Jarrod Bowen's missed penalty, a captaincy blank from Callum Wilson, and the failed double defense from Tottenham Hotspur saw me score only 38 FPL points, clearly not enough to move up the ranks.

Gameweek 13 marks a fixture swing, with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal's FPL assets having an excellent run of games till the World Cup break. The top four transferred-in players all belong to Manchester City and Arsenal, with Phil Foden at the top of that list.

Whatever your transfers are, ensure that you lock in your team before the Gameweek 13 FPL deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 13 Deadline: Saturday, October 22; 11:00 AM (BST)/ 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 13 Fixtures

Gameweek 13 kicks off with Liverpool's away game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea hosts Manchester United later on in the day. Arsenal travel to St. Mary's Stadium in one of four 14:00 BST kick-offs on Sunday (October 23).

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening BST. The Gameweek ends with a Monday night meeting between West Ham and Bournemouth at the London Stadium.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 12:

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 12.

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (NEW) (£5.1 million), Karl Darlow (NEW) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Ivan Perisic (TOT) (£5.5 million), Matt Doherty (TOT) (£4.6 million), Marc Cucurella (TOT) (£5.1 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£7.2 million), Neco Williams (NFO) (£4.0 million).

Midfielders: Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) (£6.5 million), Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£8.1 million), Raheem Sterling (CHE) (£9.9 million), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) (£7.5 million), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.6 million).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.0 million), Callum Wilson (NEW) (£7.2 million), and Danny Welbeck (BHA) (£6.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Callum Wilson/ Ivan Perisic.

GW 12 Average score: 39

GW 12 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 38 (-4): 34

Overall Points: 591.

Overall Rank: 4,298,521.

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £1.6 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Raheem Sterling (CHE) (MID) (£9.9 million) - OUT | Phil Foden (MID) (MCI) (£8.4 m) - IN

2) Danny Welbeck (BHA) (FWD) (£6.5 million) - OUT | Darwin Nunez (FWD) (LIV) (£8.8 million) - IN

It's a third successive -4 hit as I move for Darwin Nunez and Phil Foden with the hope they give me a much-needed green arrow. Nunez has simply been unplayable and has an xG tally of 4.50 in only four starts.

The Uruguayan was unlucky not to score more against West Ham and looks an excellent FPL option against Nottingham Forest. If he can find his shooting boots, he could get a huge haul of points.

Bukayo Saka's knock in the UEL game against PSV helped settle the Foden vs Saka debate for me. Foden has had a brilliant start to the season, scoring six goals and providing four FPL assists. He's the highest point-scoring midfielder at the time of writing and has a kind run of fixtures to continue his prolific run.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 13

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 13.

Gameweek 13 Bench: Karl Darlow (GK) vs TOT (A), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs LEE (A), Ivan Perisic (DEF) vs NEW (H), Neco Williams (DEF) vs LIV (H).

I didn't expect that last red arrow. Especially after Wilfried Zaha and Neco Williams gave me a little boost heading into Wednesday night. Nevertheless, for the nth time this season, I'm moving on from a bad gameweek with renewed hopes for the next one.

I have four players from the Spurs-Newcastle match in my squad but I'm likely benching Ivan Perisic who's likely to be replaced by Sessegnon at left wing-back. Nick Pope continues in goal, with Callum Wilson, one of my strikers.

Jarrod Bowen, Gabriel Martinelli, and Phil Foden will be the midfielders I'll be expecting plenty of FPL points from this week. Bowen faces Bournemouth at home after an unlucky penalty miss against Liverpool. Meanwhile, a well-rested Foden takes on a frustrated Brighton at the Etihad stadium.

I'm concerned about the situation at the back, with Cancelo the only player nailed on to start. Cucurella should get the nod but it's hard to expect any return against Manchester United other than perhaps a clean sheet.

Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez are two players I'm expecting to light the league up this week. Haaland should make a return to scoring goals after his first FPL blank in GW 11. Meanwhile, Nunez should start delivering on his insane underlying stats.

Gameweek 13 - FPL Captaincy

Erling Haaland is likely to be the most-captained FPL asset by some margin yet again in Gameweek 13. Having already lost plenty of rank by going against him, it doesn't make sense to repeat that same mistake. But then again, there's a possibility of gaining big if I get lucky and captain the right player, but I'm unlikely to take that risk now.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 13 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Nick Pope (NEW) vs TOT (A).

DEF: Matt Doherty (TOT) vs NEW (H), Marc Cucurella (CHE) vs MUN (H), and Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs BHA (H).

MID: Phil Foden (MCI) vs BHA (H), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) vs EVE (A), Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) vs SOU (A), and Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs BOU (H).

FWD: Erling Haaland (MCI) vs BHA (H), Darwin Nunez (LIV) vs NFO (A), and Callum Wilson (NEW) vs TOT (A).

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Karl Darlow (GK) vs TOT (A), 1st Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs LEE (A), 2nd Sub: Ivan Perisic (DEF) vs NEW (H), 3rd Sub: Neco Williams (DEF) vs LIV (H).

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2

Points Hits taken (if any): -4

Captain: Erling Haaland | VC: Jarrod Bowen.

