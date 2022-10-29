FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 14 | FPL Tips

We're into the final three FPL Gameweeks before the Premier League season takes a break for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

Gameweek 13 continued the trend of predominantly disappointing gameweeks for FPL managers, with many popular options blanking. While Erling Haaland returned to scoring ways, Mohamed Salah, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Joao Cancelo all blanked.

It was another disappointing FPL Gameweek for my team, with no one except Haaland and Callum Wilson returning any points. With most of the big teams having favourable fixtures this weekend, FPL managers enter GW 14 with a sense of renewed optimism.

Surprisingly but understandably so, the in-form Miguel Almiron is the most transferred in FPL asset ahead of the Gameweek.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL Most transferred in players for Gameweek 14:



Almiron - 701,432

Kane - 250,203

De Bruyne - 234,928

Trossard - 224,206

Mitrovic - 212,740



Whatever changes you make to your team, make them before the deadline on Saturday BST.

Gameweek 14 Deadline: Saturday, October 29; 11:00 am (BST)/ 03:30 pm (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 14 Fixtures

Leicester City face off against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea will travel to the Amex Stadium in one of five 03:00 pm BST kick-offs. Liverpool will take on Leeds United at Anfield later on.

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The Gameweek will conclude with Manchester United and West Ham United locking horns at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 13:

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (NEW) (£5.1 million), Karl Darlow (NEW) (£3.9 million)

Defenders: Ivan Perisic (TOT) (£5.5 million), Matt Doherty (TOT) (£4.6 million), Marc Cucurella (TOT) (£5.1 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£7.2 million), Neco Williams (NFO) (£4.0 million)

Midfielders: Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) (£6.6 million), Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£8.1 million), Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.4 million), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) (£7.5 million), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.6 million)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.0 million), Callum Wilson (NEW) (£7.2 million), and Roberto Firmino (LIV) (£8.1 million)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland/ Jarrod Bowen

GW 13 Average score: 51

GW 13 Transfers made: 2

Points Scored (- hits): 46 (-4): 42

Overall Points: 633

Overall Rank: 4,783,065

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £1.4 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£8.1 million) - OUT | Bukayo Saka (MID) (ARS) (£8.0 m) - IN

With Jarrod Bowen potentially out of this game and Arsenal facing Nottingham Forest at home, bringing in a well-rested Saka feels like the right thing to do. Saka will be on penalties and set-pieces for the Gunners and has scored four goals and provided five assists this season.

He should be fresh and direct from the onset after getting a break in midweek. Arsenal will want to regain their winning momentum after defeat to PSV in midweek in the UEFA Europa League, and you can expect them to go hard in these last three GWs before the break. Saka feels like an FPL transfer that's both safe and with an explosive points potential.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 14

Gameweek 14 Bench: Karl Darlow (GK) vs AVL (H), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs EVE (H), Marc Cucurella (DEF) vs BHA (A), Neco Williams (DEF) vs ARS (A)

The string of rank falls I've suffered have left me with not much optimism ahead of Gameweek 14, despite having a pretty decent team on paper.

Newcastle are on a roll and will back themselves to get the better of a rejuvenated Aston Villa side in front of their home fans. That should mean points for Nick Pope and Callum Wilson.

Phil Foden was surprisingly benched by City manager Pep Guardiola after he was the most transferred-in FPL asset last week. His owners will hope he starts and gets some returns against Leicester.

While I've started both Doherty and Perisic in my team for now, I'm not confident that both of them will get the nod for Spurs' away fixture at Bournemouth. Wilfried Zaha has been much better in home games than away. A home clash against Southampton boosts the chances of Zaha scoring.

The two Arsenal midfielders — Martinelli and Saka — should be heavily involved in attacking plays against Nottingham Forest. I hope Arsenal score many goals and respond strongly after their Europa League defeat.

Lastly, Roberto Firmino will take on Leeds United at Anfield. Most of his major FPL returns this season have come in home games, so I'm hoping he gets one for my team in Gameweek 14.

Gameweek 14 - FPL Captaincy

Manchester City have the early kickoff, so I hope to get early team news on whether Haaland starts. If he does, it's a tough argument to go against him, despite Leicester's recent upturn in form. While Saka is a decent alternative, I will probably go for Haaland if he's confirmed to start.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 14 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Nick Pope (NEW) vs AVL (H)

DEF: Matt Doherty (TOT) vs BOU (A), Ivan Perisic (TOT) vs BOU (A), Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs LEI (A)

MID: Phil Foden (MCI) vs LEI (A), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) vs SOU (H), Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) vs NFO (H), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs NFO (H)

FWD: Erling Haaland (MCI) vs LEI (A), Roberto Firmino (LIV) vs LEE (H), Callum Wilson (NEW) vs AVL (H)

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Karl Darlow (GK) vs AVL (H), 1st Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs EVE (H), 2nd Sub: Marc Cucurella (DEF) vs BHA (A), 3rd Sub: Neco Williams (DEF) vs ARS (A)

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 1

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Erling Haaland | VC: Bukayo Saka

