FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 15 | FPL Tips

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers should be getting ready for the penultimate Gameweek before the league makes way for the World Cup.

It was another middling gameweek in the FPL last time out, with blanks for Harry Kane, Phil Foden, and a no-show from Erling Haaland. However, the likes of Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron, and Mohamed Salah all returned for their FPL owners.

Despite owning Wilson, it was another red arrow for me as I ventured past the 5-million mark. My -4 to bring in Harry Kane and Gabriel in place of the injured Haaland and Perisic didn't work as expected, with the Spurs forward blanking against Bournemouth.

Ivan Toney's suspension and Erling Haaland's injury status are the main talk among the FPL community heading into this gameweek, with the in-form Wilson the most-bought player. Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier aren't far behind as Newcastle's winning run continues.

Whatever changes they make, FPL managers should do so ahead of the deadline on Saturday afternoon GMT.

Gameweek 15 Deadline: Saturday, November 5; 01:30 pm (GMT)/ 07:00 pm (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 15 Fixtures

Gameweek 15 begins with four 15:00 GMT kick-offs on Saturday, one of which is Manchester City hosting Fulham. Everton takes on Leicester City at Goodison Park later in the day.

Sunday starts with a cracking contest, with Chelsea and Arsenal locking horns at Stamford Bridge. The gameweek ends with Liverpool playing away at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 14:

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (NEW) (£5.1 million), Karl Darlow (NEW) (£3.9 million)

Defenders: Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS) (£5.1 million), Matt Doherty (TOT) (£4.6 million), Marc Cucurella (TOT) (£5.1 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£7.2 million), Neco Williams (NFO) (£4.0 million)

Midfielders: Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) (£6.6 million), Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£8.1 million), Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.4 million), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) (£7.5 million), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.6 million)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.5 million), Callum Wilson (NEW) (£7.3 million), and Roberto Firmino (LIV) (£8.1 million)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane/ Gabriel Martinelli.

GW 14 Average score: 59

GW 14 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 56 (-4): 52

Overall Points: 685.

Overall Rank: 5,092,886.

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £2.3 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Roberto Firmino (LIV) (FWD) (£8.1 million) - OUT | Dominic Calvert-Lewin (FWD) (EVE) (£7.9 m) - IN

Considering his heavy workload, Roberto Firmino is likely to be benched for Darwin Nunez when the Reds play Spurs on the weekend. With only two GWs to go until the World Cup break, I see this as the right chance to take a punt on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The towering forward has returned from injury and recently broke his scoring drought with a well-taken goal against Crystal Palace. The Toffees are in a good run of form and face Leicester at home in GW 15 before playing away against Bournemouth in GW 16.

With an ownership of less than 1% at the time of writing, Calvert-Lewin is a real FPL differential. Given my rank and the time of the season, I don't have much to lose but plenty to gain.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 15

Gameweek 15 Bench: Karl Darlow (GK) vs SOU (A), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs MCI (A), Marc Cucurella (DEF) vs ARS (H), Neco Williams (DEF) vs BRE (H).

At this point in the season, I'm just waiting for the World Cup break to just reset and go again in FPL. Never once did I think I'd be sitting outside the 5 million mark come GW 14 but here I am. After inexplicably getting a red arrow last week, I feel it's better not to expect too much from my team.

Nick Pope starts in goal, looking to keep another shutout, this time away at Southampton. I'm confused about who to start between Cucurella and Doherty in defense and will take a late call on that. Joao Cancelo and Gabriel are the other two defenders.

It might be too much to expect an away return from Wilfried Zaha, especially at West Ham but now would be a good time for him to get me some FPL points. Jarrod Bowen, on the other hand, has a good chance to punish the FPL managers who sold him last week at home to Palace.

Phil Foden has made FPL managers shake their heads in frustration after getting benched in successive gameweeks after being brought in by droves of managers.

In the forward line, it will be interesting to see how Harry Kane plays without Son, Richarlison, or Kulusevski alongside him.

Callum Wilson produced a mammoth haul for his FPL owners last week and is being purchased at an exponential rate ahead of GW 15. Lastly, my punt for GW 15 is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. I'm counting on him to exploit Leicester's set-piece issues to find the back of the net.

Gameweek 15 - FPL Captaincy

With no Haaland in the team and Kane likely isolated against Liverpool, I'm likely to look to Manchester City for my GW 15 FPL captaincy options.

While Callum Wilson is a strong contender away at Southampton, I'm leaning toward Phil Foden or Joao Cancelo who take on Fulham at home. With Foden playing the full 90 minutes in the UCL game midweek, I have my armband on Cancelo for the moment.

'Don't captain defenders in FPL' is kind of an unwritten rule, but with the likes of Tripper proving to be shrewd captaincy picks, I'm hoping Cancelo does the same for my team.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 15 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Nick Pope (NEW) vs SOU (A)

DEF: Matt Doherty (TOT) vs LIV (H), Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS) vs CHE (A), Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs FUL (H)

MID: Phil Foden (MCI) vs FUL (H), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) vs WHU (A), Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) vs CHE (A), Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs CRY (H)

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs LIV (H), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE) vs LEI (H), Callum Wilson (NEW) vs AVL (H)

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Karl Darlow (GK) vs SOU (A), 1st Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs MCI (A), 2nd Sub: Marc Cucurella (DEF) vs ARS (H), 3rd Sub: Neco Williams (DEF) vs BRE (H).

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 1

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Joao Cancelo | VC: Callum Wilson.

