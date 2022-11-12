FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 16 | FPL Tips

We're all set for the Final FPL Gameweek before the World Cup break and all FPL managers will want to head into that on a green arrow. Leading up to the GW 15 deadline, there was plenty of chaos surrounding the team news, with the FPL site crashing, and many FPL managers were left wondering and ruing their transfers and captaincy choices.

While it was miserable for those who gave the armband to Joao Cancelo, Mo Salah owners were treated to a double-digit haul.

After fearing that my transfers wouldn't go through, I ended up getting a green arrow in Gameweek 15. My decision to go with KDB and Julian Alvarez in place of Foden and Haaland worked in my favor. Hauls from Gabriel and captain Kane helped me secure my first green arrow in five Gameweeks.

The in-form Miguel Almiron, the returning Erling Haaland, as well as Darwin Nunez, are among the top transfers in going into Gameweek 16, with the injured Aleksandr Mitrovic and the suspended Diogo Dalot among the most transferred out.

Whatever moves FPL managers make, they should do so ahead of the Gameweek 16 deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 16 Deadline: Saturday, November 12; 11:00 am (GMT)/ 04:30 pm (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 16 Fixtures

Gameweek 16 kicks off with Manchester City taking on Brentford at the Etihad Stadium. A struggling Spurs host Leeds in one of five 03:00 PM GMT kick-offs. Arsenal plays away at Wolves later in the day.

The Gameweek concludes with Manchester United's trip to Craven Cottage on Sunday evening.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 15:

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (NEW) (£5.1 million), Karl Darlow (NEW) (£3.9 million)

Defenders: Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS) (£5.1 million), Matt Doherty (TOT) (£4.6 million), Marc Cucurella (TOT) (£5.1 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£7.2 million), Neco Williams (NFO) (£4.0 million)

Midfielders: Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) (£6.6 million), Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£8.1 million), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (£12.5 million), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) (£7.5 million), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.6 million)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.5 million), Callum Wilson (NEW) (£7.3 million), and Julian Alvarez (MCI) (£6.0 million)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane/ Joao Cancelo.

GW 15 Average score: 53

GW 15 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 67 (-4): 63.

Overall Points: 748.

Overall Rank: 4,723,968.

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.3 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Callum Wilson (NEW) (£7.3 million) - OUT | Anthony Martial (FWD) (MUN) (£6.7 m) - IN

With this the final Gameweek before the World Cup break, it feels like the perfect time to take a punt on someone like Anthony Martial. After slowly recovering from a recurring injury, Martial looks set to start for United against Fulham.

He has looked really lively whenever he has been on the pitch all season and this feels like a fixture where he could reward those FPL managers who rolled the dice on him. With Wilson a doubt and facing a tricky fixture against Chelsea anyway, I feel this move is a win-win.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 16

Gameweek 16 Bench: Karl Darlow (GK) vs CHE (H), Neco Williams (DEF) vs CRY (H), Matt Doherty (DEF) vs LEE (H), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs MUN (H).

After getting my first green arrow in a while, I'm hoping for another one to close out the first phase of this season.

Nick Pope starts in goal against Chelsea, with Marc Cucurella one of my defenders from the same fixture. I'm hoping he starts as the left wing-back and gets some attacking returns in addition to a long-due clean sheet. Joao Cancelo and Gabriel are the other two defenders.

In midfield, I've held on to Jarrod Bowen and Wilfried Zaha, who have somewhat rewarded me. However, with both of them having good fixtures on paper this week, I am expecting some FPL returns. Kevin De Bruyne should have a good game at home to Brentford. He's also one of the top captaincy contenders.

In attack, I'm counting on Martial and Kane to deliver the points for my team. As for Julian Alvarez, I will be waiting on early team news to see if he starts, and either bench him or take a -4 punt on another starter if he doesn't feature.

Gameweek 16 - FPL Captaincy

The captaincy debate is between Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane this week, with both having excellent home fixtures against Brentford and Leeds United respectively. While De Bruyne's home form has been really impressive, I feel that Kane's points potential only increases with the potential return of Richarlison and Kulusevski to the team.

Spurs have a point to prove and if they let loose and play some attacking football, there are lots of points to be had for Kane, and that's why I'm leaning toward the England captain for now.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 16 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Nick Pope (NEW) vs CHE (H)

DEF: Marc Cucurella (CHE) vs NEW (A) Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS) vs WOL (A), Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs BRE (H)

MID: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) vs BRE (H), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) vs NFO (A), Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) vs WOL (A), Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs LEI (H)

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs LEE (H), Julian Alvarez (MCI) vs BRE (H), Anthony Martial (MUN) vs FUL (A)

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Karl Darlow (GK) vs CHE (H), 1st Sub: Neco Williams (DEF) vs CRY (H), 2nd Sub: Matt Doherty (DEF) vs LEE (H), 3rd Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs MUN (H).

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 1

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Harry Kane. | VC: Kevin De Bruyne.

