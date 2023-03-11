FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 27 | FPL Tips

We're heading into the penultimate FPL Gameweek before another international break, and it's a big one. DGW 27 will see four teams play twice, and it's the start of a key stretch of fixtures for FPL managers.

GW 26 was a wonderful exhibition of how the FPL gods work, with Wildcarders left in dismay as Liverpool produced a dominant display out of nowhere. Mohamed Salah picked up two goals and as many assists in their 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



Who will be leading the way come Gameweek 31? Salah currently leads Rashford by just one point as the highest scoring #FPL midfielderWho will be leading the way come Gameweek 31? Salah currently leads Rashford by just one point as the highest scoring #FPL midfielder 🔥Who will be leading the way come Gameweek 31? 💭 https://t.co/wD0hhD5w6k

I was one of those Wildcarders and was fairly happy with how things went, although I could've done without the Liverpool win. I scored 50 points all out, with Ben Chilwell and Alexis MacAllister's differential FPL hauls helping me to a relatively small green arrow.

Brighton and Brentford are the two teams FPL managers are targeting for DGW 27 and beyond, with their good fixtures, form and budget price prompting managers to do the same. The top five transferred-in players all belong to either Brentford or Brighton, with Kaoru Mitoma and Ivan Toney leading the way.

Whatever be your FPL moves, ensure your team is locked in ahead of the Saturday deadline.

Gameweek 27 Deadline: Saturday, March 11; 11:00 am (GMT)/ 04:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 27 Fixtures

GW 27 begins with a fixture between bottom-of-the-table AFC Bournemouth and a high-flying Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon UK time. Tottenham Hotspur takeson Nottingham Forest at home, while Crystal Palace and Manchester City face off at Selhurst Park later in the day.

Manchester United will want to put the 7-0 behind them when they take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, Newcastle will want to recover from their run of defeats at home to Wolves a couple of hours later.

The 'Double' fixtures take place on Wednesday night, with Brighton and Crystal Palace locking horns in the M23 derby, while Brentford visit Southampton.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 26:

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez (BHA) (£4.6 m) and Fraser Forster (TOT) (£3.9 m)

Defenders: Oleksandr Zinchenko (ARS) (£5.1 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.8 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.0 m), Rico Henry (BRE) (£4.5 m), Tyrone Mings (AVL) (£4.3 m)

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.5 m), Solly March (BHA) (£5.1 m), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) (£5.4 m), James Maddison (LEI) (MID) (£8.0 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£7.0 m)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.6 m), Ivan Toney (BRE) (£7.6 m), Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.2 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Bukayo Saka/ Harry Kane

GW 26 Transfers made: Wildcard played

Points Scored (- hits): 50 (-0): 50

Overall Points: 1520

Overall Rank: 1,724,834

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.0 m

Transfers

1) Erling Haaland (MCI) (FWD) (£12.2 m) - OUT | Kai Havertz (CHE) (FWD) (£7.5 m) - IN

I'm taking a huge risk by making this transfer, but in a way, it makes sense. Erling Haaland and Manchester City have two fixtures between now and GW 30: an away game against Crystal Palace in GW 27, a blank in GW 28 and a home game against Liverpool in GW 29.

In the same period, Kai Havertz and Chelsea have four fixtures, including a Double Gameweek in GW 29, when they take on Aston Villa and Liverpool at home. Their return to the 3-4-3 formation has brought them good results, with Havertz electric in their 2-0 win against Dortmund in the Champions League.

He has been a very streaky player in his time at Chelsea, and I feel he could be an excellent FPL differential for this short period. Two-thirds of the season is done, and I'm far off the top 500K, let alone the top one million FPL managers. A move like this could be what I need to bridge that gap, but it's definitely a big risk.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 27

Gameweek 27 Bench: Robert Sanchez (GK) vs LEE (A), CRY (H), James Maddison (MID) vs CHE (H), Oleksandr Zinchenko (DEF) vs FUL (A), Tyrone Mings (DEF) vs WHU (A)

I'm extremely tempted to make another transfer to switch out goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for David Raya or Jason Steele, but I feel Fraser Forster provides decent cover this week, with Spurs having good potential for keeping a shutout. I also feel that taking a -4 hit to bring in a goalkeeper in a DGW might just negate the points I will get from them.

Apart from Robert Sanchez, who has lost his spot as the Brighton No.1, I have four other DGW players in my FPL team this week. Rico Henry and Ivan Toney both have a good chance of hauling, given Brentford's good fixtures. Meanwhile, Brighton are one of the best attacking sides in the league, and I firmly believe midfielders Alexis MacAllister and Solly March could provide some explosive FPL hauls this week.

The single GW options this week mostly have good fixtures on paper, with Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane having appealing home games against sides with poor away form.

An upbeat Arsenal will take on Fulham away from home in what should be an engrossing clash. I don't see the Gunners keeping a clean sheet in that fixture, and that's why I'm fielding Ben Chilwell along with Kai Havertz for Chelsea's game against Leicester City.

My Wildcard last week got me a green arrow, but Liverpool's 7-0 win and hauls for those FPL managers who retained their Liverpool assets reduced the number of ranks I gained. I'm looking to make up more ground with some differential picks in the next few GWs.

Gameweek 27 - FPL Captaincy

While Brentford's Ivan Toney is likely to be the most popular DGW 27 FPL captaincy option, I'm leaning towards captaining Brighton attacking midfielder Alexis MacAllister.

Now, Toney's individual away form is excellent, but Brentford as a team haven't attacked well in away games. Considering that the opponents they face are deep in the relegation battle, it'll be tough to predict what will happen.

MacAllister's numbers playing as a No.10 have been insanely good. He's on penalties, set-pieces, and also has great non-penalty xGI. With an extra point for a goal and a clean sheet, he looks like an excellent FPL option to back.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 27 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Fraser Forster (TOT) vs NFO (H)

DEF: Ben Chilwell (CHE) vs LEI (A), Rico Henry (BRE) vs EVE (A), SOU (A), and Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs WOL (H)

MID: Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs FUL (A), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) vs LEE (A), CRY (H), Solly March (BHA) vs LEE (A), CRY (H), Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs SOU (H)

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs NFO (H), Ivan Toney (BRE) vs EVE (A), SOU (A), Kai Havertz (CHE) vs LEI (A)

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Robert Sanchez (GK) vs LEE (A), CRY (H), 1st Sub: James Maddison (MID) vs CHE (H), 2nd Sub: Oleksandr Zinchenko (DEF) vs FUL (A), 3rd Sub: Tyrone Mings (DEF) vs WHU (A)

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 1

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Alexis MacAllister. | VC: Ivan Toney.

You may also like: FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 26 | FPL Tips

Poll : 0 votes