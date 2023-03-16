FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 28 | FPL Tips

We're set for another international break after quite a while, with Blank GW 28 the final FPL GW before the international break, with the Premier League set to resume on April 1.

We had a high-scoring DGW 27 as FPL assets from Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford rewarded their owners, with the top captain pick Ivan Toney finishing with a 14-point haul. The three popular Brighton midfielders Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, and Alexis Mac Allister all picked up double-digit hauls.

I had a solid Gameweek 27 myself, as I scored my first triple-digit score of the season, courtesy of plenty of hauls, including ones from differentials. Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, March, Harry Kane, and Mac Allister all delivered point hauls that helped me gain a huge green arrow.

It'll be interesting to see if FPL managers will opt to play their Free Hit chip in this Blank Gameweek, with the international break and any injuries taking place affecting FPL managers' plans.

Whatever moves you're planning, ensure that your team is locked in before the Friday night deadline.

Gameweek 28 Deadline: Friday, March 17; 06:30 pm (GMT) / 00:00 am (IST) (Saturday).

FPL Gameweek 28 Fixtures

GW 28 is a Blank Gameweek with only seven Premier League fixtures, owing to the FA Cup Quarterfinals taking place over the weekend. The Gameweek begins with Nottingham Forest's home clash against Newcastle United on Friday.

Chelsea's Stamford Bridge meeting with Everton is one of five matches on Saturday. The Gameweek concludes with Arsenal taking on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in the only game on Sunday.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 27:

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez (BHA) (£4.6 m) and Fraser Forster (TOT) (£3.9 m)

Defenders: Oleksandr Zinchenko (ARS) (£5.1 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.8 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.0 m), Rico Henry (BRE) (£4.5 m), Tyrone Mings (AVL) (£4.3 m)

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.5 m), Solly March (BHA) (£5.1 m), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) (£5.4 m), James Maddison (LEI) (MID) (£8.1 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£7.0 m)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.6 m), Ivan Toney (BRE) (£7.6 m), Kai Havertz (CHE) (£7.5 m).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Alexis Mac Allister/ Ivan Toney.

GW 27 Transfers made: 1

Points Scored (- hits): 102 (-0): 102

Overall Points: 1622.

Overall Rank: 1,326,838.

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £4.7 m

Transfers

None: I have a full squad of eleven starters, all with good fixtures on paper. With an international break coming up, I don't see the point in rushing to make a transfer when I would rather use the two free transfers in Double GW 29.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 28

Gameweek 28 Bench: Robert Sanchez (GK) vs None, Marcus Rashford (MID) vs None, Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) vs None, Solly March (BHA) vs None.

I seem to have an excellent FPL team for GW 28, without making a transfer, let alone taking a hit. All the players seem to have a decent fixture on paper, with plenty of captaincy options to choose from as well.

With three of my midfielders without a fixture this weekend, I will be playing with five FPL defenders, two midfielders, and three forwards. I have double-ups in Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal, and all three teams have good fixtures. While the Bees play at home to a leaky Leicester City side and Arsenal take on Crystal Palace at home, Spurs visit a Southampton side at the bottom of the league.

Even fringe players in my team like Tyrone Mings have promising fixtures, with Aston Villa playing Bournemouth at home. Someone like James Maddison could be a real differential, with him, Toney, and Rico Henry involved in the BRE-LEI clash.

Havertz and Chilwell are the duo I'm expecting the most points from this Gameweek, with a resurgent Chelsea side taking on Everton at home.

Having already made a massive rank leap in DGW 27, I want to finish with a green arrow ahead of the international break to mark the most successful phase of this FPL campaign.

Gameweek 28 - FPL Captaincy

I'm likely to go with Harry Kane as my captain despite the multiple other viable captaincy options on offer this week. From Kai Havertz to Ivan Toney, James Maddison to Bukayo Saka, or even an audacious punt on Ben Chilwell, there's no shortage of exciting captaincy picks.

However, an in-form Kane playing a pivotal role for a Spurs side that needs to keep winning playing against a slightly out-of-sorts Southampton look the best bet for now. I might, however, be tempted to go for a more risky differential pick before the deadline.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 28 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Fraser Forster (TOT) vs SOU (A)

DEF: Ben Chilwell (CHE) vs EVE (H), Tyrone Mings (DEF) vs BOU (H), Rico Henry (BRE) vs LEI (H), Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs NFO (A), Oleksandr Zinchenko (ARS) vs CRY (H)

MID: Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs CRY (H) and James Maddison (MID) vs BRE (A)

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs SOU (A), Ivan Toney (BRE) vs LEI (H), Kai Havertz (CHE) vs EVE (H)

Formation: 5-2-3

Bench: GK - Robert Sanchez (GK) vs None, 1st Sub: Marcus Rashford (MID) vs None, 2nd Sub: Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) vs None, 3rd Sub: Solly March (BHA) vs None.

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 0.

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Harry Kane. | VC: Kai Havertz.

