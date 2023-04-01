FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 29 | FPL Tips

The Premier League returns to screens on Saturday, and so does the FPL, with the final international break of the 22-23 season coming to an end.

Blank Gameweek 28 was a successful one for those who backed Bukayo Saka to deliver, with the Arsenal midfielder picking up an 18-point FPL haul for his stellar performance against Crystal Palace. Harry Kane was the most popular FPL armband pick and returned a goal in Spurs' 3-3 draw against Southampton.

I had a successful BGW 28 despite not captaining Saka, with Tyrone Mings' 12-pointer and Kai Havertz's eight-point haul powering me to another green arrow. With the Double GW and Blank GW schedule for the rest of the season quite clear now, it's time for FPL managers to make the most of their remaining chips and plan their moves clearly till the end of the season.

One of the make-or-break moments of this FPL campaign will undoubtedly be Double Gameweek 29, with 12 teams playing twice. Many FPL managers are set to play their Bench Boost chip this week. Kaoru Mitoma and Bruno Fernandes are the most transferred-in players, while the injured Miguel Almiron and William Saliba are the most transferred-out.

Whatever your FPL moves are, ensure that your team is locked in ahead of the deadline on Saturday morning BST.

Gameweek 29 Deadline: Saturday, April 1; 11:00 am (BST) / 03:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 29 Fixtures

GW 29 kicks off with a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon. Arsenal and Leeds United meet at the Emirates Stadium later that day.

Newcastle will seek revenge for their Carabao Cup final defeat when they take on the Red Devils at St. James Park on Sunday evening. Spurs will play their first game after Antonio Conte was sacked, taking on Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night.

The 'Double' fixtures begin on Tuesday night, with Chelsea and Liverpool battling it out at Stamford Bridge. The Gameweek concludes with Wednesday night meetings between Manchester United and Brentford, and West Ham United and Newcastle.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 28:

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez (BHA) (£4.6 m), Fraser Forster (TOT) (£3.9 m)

Defenders: Oleksandr Zinchenko (ARS) (£5.1 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.9 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.0 m), Rico Henry (BRE) (£4.5 m), Tyrone Mings (AVL) (£4.3 m)

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.5 m), Solly March (BHA) (£5.1 m), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) (£5.4 m), James Maddison (LEI) (MID) (£8.1 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£7.0 m)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.7 m), Ivan Toney (BRE) (£7.7 m), Kai Havertz (CHE) (£7.5 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane/ Kai Havertz

GW 28 Transfers made: 0

Points Scored (- hits): 65 (-0): 65

Overall Points: 1687

Overall Rank: 1,036,727

Free Transfers available: 2

Money Remaining: £4.7 m

Transfers

1) Bukayo Saka (ARS) (MID) (£8.5 m) - OUT | Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£12.7 m) - IN

2) Oleksandr Zinchenko (ARS) (DEF) (£5.1 m) - OUT | Luke Shaw (MUN) (DEF) (£5.1 m) - IN

3) Robert Sanchez (BHA) (GK) (£4.6 m) - OUT | Jason Steele (GK) (BHA) (£3.9 m) - IN

With two free transfers in hand, I figured I had to make a couple of edgy moves, and I feel I've done alright in that regard, especially by removing the in-form Bukayo Saka. FPL experts are divided on whether to stick or twist with Arsenal assets, with the title favourites not having another Double GW for the rest of the season.

I'm leaning to the side of selling him for the likes of Mohamed Salah or Bruno Fernandes but acknowledge that Saka and the other Arsenal FPL midfielders could hurt my rank if I sell them. However, the upsides that Double GWs provide are too good to ignore, especially at my rank.

The other two transfers are a little less high-profile, with the ever-dependable Luke Shaw coming in for Oleksandr Zinchenko. I'm backing Manchester United to keep at least one clean sheet in DGW 29.

Lastly, I'm making a straight swap between the two Brighton goalkeepers, with Robert Sanchez making way for Jason Steele. The Seagulls have an excellent set of fixtures this week, and Steele could get plenty of shutout points.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 29

Gameweek 29 Bench: Fraser Forster (GK) vs EVE (A), Harry Kane (FWD) vs EVE (A), Kieran Trippier (DEF) vs MUN (H), WHU (A), Tyrone Mings (DEF) vs CHE (A), LEI (A)

With ten green arrows in 12 Gameweeks since the restart, I'm pretty confident of my chances of securing a decent finish despite my horrendous start to the season. However, I'm worried that this international break will derail my momentum, as I find myself a bit overwhelmed by the sheer amount of Blank and Double GWs that lie ahead, starting with Gameweek 29.

Like most FPL managers, I will use my Bench Boost in DGW 29, with 12 teams playing twice. Harry Kane and Fraser Forster will be the only players with only one fixture. I'm also weighing the pros and cons of taking another -4 hit to take out Forster to bring in a goalkeeper with two games, with Hugo Lloris' return impending for Spurs.

I'm most excited about my Brighton FPL assets, with the Seagulls having one of the best fixtures on paper. Solly March and Alexis Mac Allister have been very involved in all their attacking moves, and I'm expecting some sizeable FPL hauls from them.

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw could also do the same, with Manchester United going up against Newcastle and Brentford this week. James Maddison is another exciting differential with a good chance of picking up FPL returns this week, with meetings against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa coming up.

Kai Havertz is another player who could be a handful, especially Liverpool. Needless to say, I am expecting Mohamed Salah to deliver the FPL goods, despite the Reds' tough fixtures this week.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



#FPL How many of your players have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 29? How many of your players have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 29? ✌️#FPL https://t.co/B1Tu5NZI6X

With 28 fixtures across my team this week, there's plenty to look forward to from an FPL point of view. While I'm a bit scared about going without any Arsenal FPL assets, it's a risk I'm willing to take at this stage of the season.

Gameweek 29 - FPL Captaincy

The Double Gameweeks are making FPL managers back players other than Erling Haaland with their captain's armband. That's something that makes me happy as someone who doesn't like to captain the popular picks. This week's captaincy seems wide open, with Marcus Rashford a slight injury risk.

While Erik Ten Hag was confident about Rashford's chances of featuring against Newcastle, I'm still leaning towards captaining Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister. Roberto de Zerbi's side face Brentford and Bournemouth in DGW 29, and the Argentinean is on set pieces and penalties for. If he starts in that No.10 role, he could haul big.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 29 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jason Steele (BHA) vs BRE (H), BOU (A)

DEF: Ben Chilwell (CHE) vs AVL (H), LIV (H), Rico Henry (BRE) vs BHA (A), MUN (A), and Luke Shaw (MUN) vs NEW (A), BRE (H)

MID: Solly March (BHA) vs BRE (H), BOU (A), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) vs BRE (H), BOU (A), Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs MCI (A), CHE (A), Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs NEW (A), BRE (H), James Maddison (MID) vs CRY (A), AVL (H)

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs BHA (A), MUN (A), Kai Havertz (CHE) vs AVL (H), LIV (H)

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Fraser Forster (GK) vs EVE (A), 1st Sub: Harry Kane (FWD) vs EVE (A), 2nd Sub: Kieran Trippier (DEF) vs MUN (H), WHU (A). 3rd Sub: Tyrone Mings (DEF) vs CHE (A), LEI (A)

Chips activated: Bench Boost Played

Transfers made: 3

Points Hits taken (if any): - 4

Captain: Alexis Mac Allister. | VC: Marcus Rashford

You may also like: FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 28 | FPL Tips

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes