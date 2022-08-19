FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 3 | FPL Tips

We're two Gameweeks into a new FPL campaign, and there are already plenty of talking points to wrap our heads around. Gameweek 2 was very eventful, with those FPL managers who made hasty knee-jerk moves after GW 1 heavily punished. Gabriel Jesus's 19-point FPL haul was bad news to those who sold him, with Darwin Nunez and Aleksander Mitrovic getting scores of -1.

It was an amazing comeback for my FPL team, which returned 85 points, led by a double-digit haul from captain Kevin De Bruyne. While the double Liverpool defense continued to disappoint, hauls from Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, and Reece James helped me rise up the ranks.

The more affordable prices this season have meant that the template teams are very strong, and it's hard for FPL managers to make successful differential moves. There have already been plenty of price rises and drops, with Gabriel Martinelli already rising in price by £0.3 m after scoring in successive Gameweeks.

With a lot of FPL managers having two free transfers to spend this week, it'll be interesting to see the changes that take place in everyone's teams. Whatever moves they're making, FPL managers should get their teams locked in ahead of the deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 3 Deadline: Saturday, August 20, at 11:00 AM (BST)/ 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 3 Fixtures

Gameweek 3 kicks off with a matchup between Spurs and Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Arsenal play away at Bournemouth later in the day.

Chelsea travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Sunday, with Manchester City locking horns with Newcastle at St. James Park. The Gameweek concludes with a cracking Monday night contest between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 2.

Here's the suggested FPL team for Gameweek 2:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale (ARS) (£5.0 million) and Danny Ward (LEI) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Andrew Robertson (LIV) (£7.0 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 million), Ruben Dias (MCI) (£6.0 million), Reece James (CHE) (£6.0 million), and Jonny (WOL) (£4.5 million).

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (£12.0 million), Luis Diaz (LIV) (£8.0 million), Leon Bailey (AVL) (£5.0 million), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£6.3 million), and Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.5 million).

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.4 million), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (£8.0 million), and Cameron Archer (AVL) (£4.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne / Andrew Robertson

GW 2 Average score: 57

GW 2 Transfers made: None

Points Scored (- hits): 85 (-0): 85

Overall Points: 124

Overall Rank: 2,648,413

Free Transfers available: 2

Money Remaining: £0.0 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Jonny (DEF)(WOL)(£4.5 m) - OUT | Neco Williams (DEF) (NFO) (£4.0 m)

2) Leon Bailey (MID)(AVL) (£5.0 m) - OUT | Pedro Neto (MID) (WOL) (£5.5 m)

I had two free transfers to spend, and I used them both on Sunday night to avoid any price fluctuations. Despite a successful GW 2, there are quite a few areas I'd like to improve on in my FPL team. In hindsight, I could've taken Marcus Rashford out for Gabriel Martinelli, but for now, I'll persist with the struggling United star.

Onto my transfers, I've downgraded Jonny to Neco Williams to free up some funds. The Nottingham Forest wing-back was electric against West Ham, and while his clean sheet was a bit fortunate, he was unlucky not to get some attacking returns himself. He offers excellent value at £4.0 m.

On to my replacement for Leon Bailey, there weren't any I fancied at £5.0m. However, Pedro Neto at £0.5m more caught my eye. At a time when FPL managers are debating whether to keep or sell Neto, buying him might raise some eyebrows. However, I feel he's been one of Wolves' best players so far, and has been unlucky not to return a good haul. Their short-term fixture run looks good, and I hope I can profit from this move.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 3

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 2

Gameweek 3 Bench: Danny Ward (GK) vs SOU (H), Marcus Rashford (MID) vs MUN (H), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs BRE (H), Cameron Archer (FWD) vs CRY (A).

I have a bit of a benching dilemma heading into GW 3, and I could change my starting XI before the deadline. Pedro Neto is on my team for the time being. Spurs haven't looked at their best defensively, and I feel that in the absence of Cristian Romero, they could concede. However, Rashford faces an injury-ridden Liverpool defense and could trouble them with runs in behind if he does make them. With Andreas Pereira also a contender to start, this isn't an easy decision to make.

My Liverpool players haven't exactly delivered so far, with Luis Diaz's goal against Crystal Palace the only return I've gotten so far. I hope the Liverpool double defense pays off with some attacking returns, if not a clean sheet.

Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne were solid against Bournemouth, and I expect them to continue rewarding me when City take on Newcastle this week. I expect another top showing from the in-form KDB.

Gabriel Jesus was brilliant last week and is a tempting captaincy option when the Gunners take on Scott Parker's Bournemouth. Aaron Ramsdale should keep a clean sheet against goal-shy cherries.

Reece James and Harry Kane netted in the controversial London derby that finished 2-2 last week. Both have a good chance of continuing that run against Leeds and Wolves, respectively.

Neco Williams is the last name on my team sheet. He was industrious in attack and defense against West Ham and could haul big against Everton.

I expect my big-name FPL assets like Kane and De Bruyne to continue delivering the points in Gameweek 3 as I look to build on last week's performance.

Gameweek 3 - FPL Captaincy

With Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City facing a tricky assignment away to Newcastle, Harry Kane is my first-choice captaincy option for Gameweek 3. Giving him the armband in GW 1 backfired, but I hope he can get some attacking returns against a Wolves backline that looks a bit shaky.

Spurs didn't look at their best against Chelsea, and Antonio Conte will want to see a reaction from his players. Harry Kane is on penalties, is involved in most Spurs attacks, and looks like a quality FPL captaincy option.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 3 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Aaron Ramsdale (ARS) vs BOU (A)

DEF: Reece James (CHE) vs LEE (A), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs MUN (A), Andrew Robertson (LIV) vs MUN (A), Neco Williams (NFO) vs EVE (A), and Ruben Dias (MCI) vs NEW (A).

MID: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) vs NEW (A), Pedro Neto (WOL) vs TOT (A), and Luis Diaz (LIV) vs MUN (A).

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs WOL (H) and Gabriel Jesus (ARS) vs BOU (A).

Formation: 5-3-2

Bench: GK - Danny Ward (GK) vs SOU (H), 1st Sub: Marcus Rashford (MID) vs MUN (H), 2nd Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs BRE (H), 3rd Sub: Cameron Archer (FWD) vs CRY (A).

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Harry Kane | VC: Kevin De Bruyne

